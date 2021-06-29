Jennifer Dukes Lee: “Be consistent”

Stop making excuses: I know so many people who say “I’d love to write a book someday,” but then give me 10 excuses on why they can’t take those steps. That book isn’t going to write itself. You have to affirm the value of the work at hand, and then do what you can to invest in the craft — attending conferences, taking writing courses, etc. If you want to write a book, get started now. Don’t wait for “ideal conditions.” They don’t exist.

Jennifer Dukes Lee lives on the fifth-generation Lee family farm in Iowa, where she and her husband are raising crops, pigs, and two beautiful humans. She writes books, loves queso, and enjoys singing too loudly to songs with great harmony. Once upon a time, she didn’t believe in Jesus; now he’s her CEO. Find Jennifer at www.JenniferDukesLee.com and on Instagram at @JenniferDukesLee.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

When I was a little girl, maybe 6 years old, I would walk around the house with a Sesame Street notepad, scribbling down questions and answers as if I were a news reporter. By the time I was 16 years old, I had been hired at the local weekly paper, covering everything from Easter egg hunts to baseball games. It wasn’t glamorous work, but it was real writing work, and it set me off toward a career in news. I graduated with honors from Iowa State University’s journalism school, and started writing for the Omaha World-Herald and later, The Des Moines Register. I served as chief political reporter for a time for the Registe. Iowa is a pretty fascinating place to cover politics because we host the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. My career was humming right along, but then we decided to move back to the fifth-generation Lee Family farm in northwest Iowa. My colleagues thought I was nuts, and honestly I thought my career in writing was dead. But I guess ink runs in my veins, because it wasn’t long before I started blogging, and then landed my first book deal in 2014.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Certainly, interviewing Al Gore in his limo and also George W. Bush in the hallway of an Iowa rank right up there. But the stories I loved covering most usually involved fairly ordinary people doing extraordinary things — like the time a guy tried to eat a 13-pound sirloin to get into the Guinness Book of World Records — though he was missing quite a few of his bottom teeth. People are funny. Then again, I’ll never forget the jailhouse confession I got out of a guy who had shot some kids for shoplifting from his convenience store. No one died, thankfully, but he drew me a map on the back of a napkin detailing how he did it. I ran back to the newsroom and got the story in just before deadline. You can’t make this stuff up.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge in authoring books has been the building of what is called “platform.” That’s essentially an indication of how many people follow you. Publishers want to have a pretty good idea that you’re able to help market and sell your book to a built-in audience. But it’s so hard to rise about the noise on social media to be seen and heard. It’s a common frustration among aspiring authors, who are rejected by publishing houses on account of their small platforms. But I always encourage them with the following advice: We all start at zero.

When I started out, I started out at zero too. I didn’t have an audience, blog, or speaking platform. So there’s no way a publisher would have signed me back then. One morning, I woke up, poured a cup of coffee, and opened the laptop. I googled “how to start a blog.”

And then? I started a blog. With zero readers. Zero interested parties. Zero eyeballs on my content.

And then I started a Facebook page. With zero followers. I worked hard, put in the hours, and honestly thought to myself: “This book-writing dream will never happen. It will never be my turn.”

Meanwhile, it looked like every other blogger I knew was signing a book contract! But, then it finally was my turn. Not by luck. But through the power of slow growth.

Little by little, day by day, zero turned to 10, and then 10 turned to 50, and then 50 turned to 200.

Years — and I mean years — later I published my first book.

Sometimes, people will say things like, “I’d love to publish a book but I don’t have any readers or Facebook followers like you do, Jennifer.” My answer to them is this: We all start at zero. If you stick with it, your turn will come.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I once was invited to speak at a church to share a message related to the content in my first book. I was intensely nervous but wanted to honor God with message, no matter what happened. So I prayed, “Dear God, I pray this honors you, even if I fall flat on my face.” I walked up to the podium, and while climbing the steps, I literally fell flat on my face, having tripped on the hem of my pants. No author was harmed in the making of this embarrassing moment.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m in the midst of launching my latest book, Growing Slow. After an author writes a book, she will spend up to two years (or even longer) talking about the message in the book. So I’ve been recording dozens of podcasts, a couple TV shows, and also getting the opportunity to share a few words with fine folks like you here at Authority Magazine.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Wait. What? This is like asking me to pick a favorite child! Ok, fine, I’ll try.

How about the time I tried to corral a rogue pig who was digging holes in my yard with his snout? It had uprooted turf and soil hither and yon. Our yard looked like Swiss cheese. This wasn’t a charming little baby pig. This was a 250-pound beast that was about the right size to become bacon. Upon my arrival at its side, the pig turned its snout, cocked its head, gave me the side eye, and just kept digging! So I did what any sensible farm wife would do: I picked up a handful of landscaping rocks and began hurling those rocks at the pig, along with a string of obscenities. Not my best look. The story ended with a large splinter impaling the side of my hand. I was fine, but fuming. I ended up with an injury, but the good thing about stories like that, is that they can be redeemed in the hands of an author who needs entertaining fodder and object lessons for her book. In this case, the story reveals the need for good fences for our yards, and good boundaries for our lives.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

You can get so rushed chasing a certain kind of remarkable life that you miss the fact that you’re already standing inside the one you have.

If you’re looking for a book that helps you dream bigger dreams, this is not the book for you. This isn’t a book that will move you upward, but one that will move you inward, to the heart of things.

Growing Slow is not a boss message to motivate you to take charge or do more. There’s a place for those books, and because of the way I’m wired, I could have totally written a real kick-in-the-pants book called Growing Fast — complete with actionable steps and motivational tips to help you do a bunch more stuff. But this is not that book, and that is not the way I want to live my life anymore. Maybe we all need permission to dial it back, instead of instruction on how to rev it all up. And that’s what this book does. It gives people permissions — and a way — to Grow Slow.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Be consistent: Set a time every day, or every week, to write. Even if you aren’t sure you have anything to say. The habit of showing up to the page on a regular basis will unearth gems you didn’t even know were there.

Be courageous: It can feel vulnerable and intimidating to open your heart and let it spill onto the page. But that’s where the magic happens. Your reader wants to know he/she isn’t alone, and that you are a trustworthy guide who won’t hold back.

Read a lot: The best authors are generally really avid readers.

Join a writing community: Authoring books can be a lonely profession. Find your people and communicate with them on a regular basis. All of my books have been made better by friends who helped me focus my message.

Stop making excuses: I know so many people who say “I’d love to write a book someday,” but then give me 10 excuses on why they can’t take those steps. That book isn’t going to write itself. You have to affirm the value of the work at hand, and then do what you can to invest in the craft — attending conferences, taking writing courses, etc. If you want to write a book, get started now. Don’t wait for “ideal conditions.” They don’t exist.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

It’s discipline. As I mentioned earlier, I have been writing professionally since I was 16 years old. I have continued to set and reach goals, and along the way I’ve made mistakes, but I’ve learned from those too. I’ve also faced rejections. I have a pile of rejection letters in my filing cabinet to prove it. But I didn’t give up.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I read almost everything for inspiration — even research and scientific studies inspire me. I am also deeply moved by poetry, the Psalms in the Bible, and other nonfiction authors in my genre.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is so important to me right now that people see the value of slowing down and Growing Slow. People are in such a hurry that they suffer from something called hurry sickness, which causes great amounts of stress and even physical problems. It doesn’t have to be this way. We think that in order to get the life we want, we have to chase that life down. But it’s not true. We have to slow that life down. A richer reward is waiting for us when we summon the courage to Grow Slow.

