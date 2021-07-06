Jennifer Cassetta: “Confidence is imperative for any successful coach”

Confidence is imperative for any successful coach. As any coach knows, confidence is something that you have to work at every day, just like building any other muscle. My confidence is always constantly challenged every time I reach for a new goal or step outside of my comfort zone.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Cassetta.

Jennifer Cassetta is a health and success coach and a keynote speaker. She works with audiences worldwide reminding women of their innate power and ability to unleash their inner warrior. Jennifer has taken the stage and connected with tens of thousands of women across the country on self empowerment, safety and wellbeing. She has been featured on The Today Show, The Doctors, Rachael Ray and was a featured expert in ABC-TVs reality show, My Diet is Better Than Yours.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I came pretty close to death on September 11th, 2001 when I was running from the falling buildings. Later that day I made it safely to the dojang (martial arts school) where I was a student at the time. That space became my refuge and I spent countless hours there building up my mind, body and spirit strength. Because of that practice, I started personal training, then became a certified health coach and later got a Master’s degree in nutrition. Over a ten year period I developed my mission to help people feel more strong, safe and powerful from the streets to the boardroom.

The second decade I took that mission to the masses. I created keynotes and got in front of tens of thousands of people. I landed on a reality tv show where my job was to help my client lose weight. My client wound up quitting the show which only made me double down on the idea that mindset is everything. Nutrition, fitness and even self defense can only get you so far if you haven’t done the work on your mental and emotional habits. Now, no matter what goals my clients have for themselves, we work on self-empowerment, confidence and mindset first and foremost.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience:

You really need the ability to take a hit and get back up when you are an entrepreneur and a leader. Early on in my entrepreneurial journey I’ve had empty bank accounts, injuries that set me back and serious fear of failure. But I kept going. I took big risks and ten years into building a private practice in NYC, I moved to Los Angeles and started from scratch. I spent another ten years building my business and pursuing larger dreams like being on television and eventually becoming a motivational speaker. Along the way, I dealt with failures and personal losses but I never let them stop me. Because my mission of helping women to feel strong, safe and confident, is so clear, there is no stopping me. Any setback I have, I will overcome because I have connected my career to a higher purpose.

Creativity:

Everyone’s a coach or expert these days. Being creative in the way you position yourself apart from the crowd takes constant creativity. As a health and success coach, what sets me apart from the crowd is my passion and expertise in martial arts and self defense. I use it in my writing, keynotes and throughout my messaging to help people feel more strong, safe and powerful from the streets to the boardroom.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

My meditation practice is the habit that has helped me become more successful. It’s a non-negotiable for me as it’s the first thing I do when I get out of bed. During it, I set my state for the rest of the day. I cultivate confidence and creativity that allows me to create content, put myself out there and be truly present for my clients.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Embrace the Suck. This is one of my favorite life lessons because it reflects the reality that life is not always going to be full of sunshine and unicorns. Things that suck are bound to happen and if we can learn to embrace the suck, feel the pain and move through it, then what’s waiting for us on the other side is more strength, resilience and bigger container to hold life’s challenges and disappointments. That way they won’t have so much power to take you down so hard in the future.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I am working on right now is a book on self empowerment. It’s a play on martial arts lingo but universal enough for any person to benefit from it, even if they never stepped foot in a dojo. It’s out to publishers as I write this, so I can’t say much more just yet.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Confidence:

Confidence is imperative for any successful coach. As any coach knows, confidence is something that you have to work at every day, just like building any other muscle. My confidence is always constantly challenged every time I reach for a new goal or step outside of my comfort zone.

I remember once being interviewed by a VIP client. I was summoned to the mansion in Beverly Hills to meet with this person, who was introduced as His Excellency. As you can imagine, I was slightly intimidated by the grandeur of his title and his home. However, I knew that if I wanted to land this client, I must match his level of confidence and comfort. So, I took the lead in the interview. For every question I was asked, I asked him a thought provoking question as well. I asked him his name and how he would like me to address him (luckily it wound up being his first name and not His Excellency). I acted with confidence and ease, even though my initial reaction was to shrink and feel intimidated. I wound up working with that client for two years and traveling around the globe as his private health coach.

Resilience:

If you’re working for yourself as a coach, you’re going to need to work on your ability to get back up when life has knocked you down. Clients want to be inspired by their coach. They want someone who has walked a mile in their shoes and managed to get back up and thrive. If you’ve never been knocked down it’s going to be difficult to coach someone through that experience.

During my career, I’ve been knocked down many times but once, very publicly. In 2015 I landed a spot on a reality tv show on ABC-TV called, My Diet is Better Than Yours. I was one of the five featured weight loss coaches, each with our own client. My client challenged me in many ways and by the second to last episode we had a blowout. I lost my patience with her and she wound up quitting the competition and leaving the show. I had no idea how this would be portrayed until I watched the final episode along with the rest of the viewers across the country. I was embarrassed for losing my cool but I wound up striking an emotional cord with the audience. People understood that weight loss was not as simple as we are made to believe by mainstream media. Calories in, calories out can only get you so far when you have mental baggage that you are carrying around with you. I wound up connecting with thousands of people who believed in my message.

After the show was complete, I decided to go after my dream to become a motivational speaker. I now share my personal stories of resilience publicly with the hopes of inspiring others to do the same; get back up with every blow. Which leads me to…

Authenticity:

If you are acting inauthentically, it will catch up with you. There are plenty of internet sensations that have had great success but recently have faced public backlash because of their inauthentic ways of being. If your core message is about women’s empowerment, it feels out of alignment to then talk about the woman who “cleans your toilets”. Yes, this really happened to a coach who reached internet fame. I encourage anyone who is looking to become a successful coach to be their authentic selves from the beginning. When you do that, your clients, followers and fans know who you are and what you stand for.

Empathy:

Your clients are coming to you because they need help. Oftentimes, they have hit a bottom or a plateau and are looking to you for guidance. You must be able to meet them where they’re at. That starts with empathy. The ability to be with them where they are and help them see that they have choice in how they move through their struggles.

A client came to me for coaching after spending four years caretaking for her parents who had now passed away. She was very bright, educated and creative but felt like her light had dimmed. I knew she was capable of setting and achieving lofty goals. The goals that she set for our program were simple things like clearing out a dedicated workspace in her home. As the observer I felt that these goals were almost to easy. But once I connected with empathy I was able to meet her where she was at and understand that to her, these goals were going to set her up for future success. It didn’t matter what my judgement of her goals were, what mattered was how she felt about them. She wound up meeting her goals plus more throughout our program.

Discipline:

Without discipline, nothing gets done. Discipline has become a bad word in many wellness circles, but I still believe it has a large part of how successful people become successful. It takes discipline to build a business, to create your content, to complete your marketing, to make sales calls and to adhere to a schedule. It also takes discipline to manage your own work/life systems to stay healthy, happy and balanced so you can be a mentor and guide for others. Don’t be afraid of discipline and adding more of it to your systems and your life.

I learned firsthand how discipline is instrumental for a successful coaching practice from my martial arts training. Martial arts is all about discipline. From the moment you step into the dojo and bow, to having consequences for joining a class late (drop and give me 100 push ups!). Discipline creates order and respect for the craft that you are studying, honing and building.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Having a coaching practice is a business and must be run like one. When running a business you must plan for lean months and have realistic expectations when just starting out. I’ve seen many coaches quit their corporate job to become a coach full time (yay them!). However, often times they set unrealistic income goals for themselves only to be stressed out and disappointed a few months or even a year into their business because they haven’t met those goals. I say reach for the stars but make sure you have a financial safety net when you’re launching any type of business, especially coaching. If you are leaving a stable income to launch your coaching practice, make sure you have enough savings to get you through the lean times.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Clients that hire a coach are looking for results. Therefore, you should be confident that you are the right coach for the client by using discernment. It’s extremely helpful to be upfront with expectations. I’m always very clear on my style of coaching and am honest with a potential client if I don’t think I am the right fit for them, and they for me. It’s a two way street and the coach must interview the client as much as the client interviews you. When I was first starting out I would say yes to any potential client that wanted to work with me. I didn’t want to pass up the income and I would ignore my gut telling me that this client would not get the results they are looking for. As I became more experienced, I was able to turn away clients that I knew would not be a good fit and refer them to coaches that may be better for them.

Many people that hire a coach know they are looking for change but don’t know exactly what they want. It’s the coach’s job to help guide them towards the outcome. I like giving my clients more than one way to win. For example, many clients still come to me with weight loss goals. Instead of focusing solely on the number on the scale, I’ll have them add other fitness goals to the list that may include fitting into an old pair of jeans they love or reaching a number of push ups they can complete. This way they stay motivated and get to feel the pleasure of accomplishment as they move towards their first goal.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Coaching is very often a referral-based business. Your clients are going to be your best investment in advertising. Your super fan clients will probably tell their friends and colleagues all about you on their own, but don’t rely on all of your clients to do so. Ask your clients for referrals. Create a referral incentive that would motivate a client of yours to send you more clients. Money, a beautifully scented candle, your branded swag? Let your clients know that you appreciate them and their introductions. Also, be specific in your ask. Instead of, “do you know anyone looking for a coach?” Ask you clients more pointed questions tailored towards your ideal client. For example, “do you know any women that are going through a job transition and would like career coaching? I’d love an introduction.”

Another way I generate client leads is through speaking engagements. It’s not for everyone, but I love connecting with large groups of people both in real life and online. For me, it’s another stream of revenue as well as a way to build my platform. When done well you can connect with your audience after the event (something that took me years to learn) via email or social media.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Yes! I feel this especially after the past year and a half living through the Covid-19 pandemic. I spent more hours at my desk than ever before. Normally I would be traveling at least once a month. The travel helped keep things interesting, meet new people, and I always felt that I was able to relax on the plane rides, even if it was a “work day”. With all travel cancelled, I found myself sitting for longer stretches and working for longer stretches of time than I ever had before. I knew it wasn’t sustainable so I started to coach myself like I coach my clients.

Set boundaries around your schedule. I never work on Sundays and if I do work on Saturdays, I must be finished by noon. Those are non-negotiable rules for me. Figure out what day/s of the week (hint: it doesn’t have to be Saturday/Sunday) that you will not work and block out your schedule. Plan to get out of the house on those days so you’re not tempted to log in. Schedule vacations or staycations where you block off at least 3 days per week every so often. It’s easy to put vacations off, especially when vacation was more challenging. But these short breaks are imperative for your mental health and allow you time to connect with loved ones, pursue hobbies or just chill out!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be that every young girl or child that feels vulnerable has the opportunity to learn self defense in school. From bullying to sexual assault, self defense not only teaches you how to physically protect yourself from harm, it helps increase confidence in people of all ages. I’ve been teaching it for 20 years now and am still amazed how even one class helps people feel more empowered and more in control of their safety and wellbeing.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Lisa Nichols is someone who inspires me to become a better speaker. She moves me to tears when I listen to her words and stories and I strive to be a more inspiring speaker because of her. Truly anyone who has come from humble beginnings and turns their life around and makes it their mission to inspire others, is someone I’d love to have lunch with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at www.jennifercassetta.com. There you will find a free 5 day Confidence course that will walk you through the exact steps I use to help enhance my confidence and tap into a powerful state whenever I need it.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!