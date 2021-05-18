Jennifer Brown: “I wish someone told me when I first started is that nothing in your journey is wasted”

My most recent book, How to Be an Inclusive Leader (2019) is all about imparting critical knowledge and time-tested techniques my team and I have implemented at Fortune 500 companies that empower community members to leverage all of their talents and spark positive change. The book is basically an accessible roadmap for the personal journey of creating inclusive workplaces where everyone is respected and valued for the breadth and diversity of their identities. I suppose the social impact I’m constantly pursuing is the freedom to be authentic, fully and unapologetically. I want to create workplaces where everyone feels safe to honor their true selves. Though it’s difficult to measure impact in the bigger picture of society, I’m encouraged by the enthusiastic response my books have garnered over the years. Many companies have created book clubs based around my books to become more proactive about creating cultures of belonging, and several universities have taught courses that utilize my books as textbooks. This exciting level of engagement confirms my message is a call to action at its core: a call to embrace diversity; to be energized by equity; to champion a more inclusive world. It’s a guiding light that I’ve staked my personal and professional reputation on for years, and I’m so inspired to see others following suit.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Brown, an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, and author. Her work in talent management, human capital, and intersectional theory has redefined the boundaries of talent potential and company culture. She is the founder, president, and CEO of Jennifer Brown Consulting and the host of The Will to Change podcast, which uncovers true stories of diversity and inclusion. Brown’s workplace strategies have been employed by top Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits. As a successful LGBTQ+ entrepreneur, Brown has been featured by media such as the York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, AdWeek, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Inc., CBS, and many more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely! I was raised in a very musical family, so from a very young age, I had always wanted to pursue some sort of performing career. I loved singing and I became really good at it, in fact. I was lucky enough to have my artistic and creative side fully encouraged by my family, which instilled in me a sense of confidence and fearlessness that I continue to call on in my current profession as a keynote speaker and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultant. Growing up as a performer first and foremost hard-wired my brain to enjoy hypervisibility, which is a huge help as someone who regularly puts themselves out there on stages across the country.

The second thing I’ll mention is something I inherited from my mother, which is a robust and diligent code of service. My mother was always involved with community work in one way or another, whether that was church organizing, youth work, refugee advocacy, girl scouts, or even anti-smoking activism (it was the seventies, after all!). So I was raised in a household that espoused grassroots advocacy and allyship, even if we didn’t have the collective vocabulary to name it as such back then. I honestly believe my passion for helping others originates from my mother’s unyielding desire to get her hands dirty and engage with local institutions on the ground level.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Strangely enough, I remember being fascinated by the work of Oliver Sacks, the British-born neurologist, historian of science, and author. I was especially intrigued by his 1985 book, “The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat and Other Clinical Tales,” which details various case studies from some of his patients. I became incredibly curious about the science of human behavior and thought, so much so that I convinced myself I wanted to be a therapist or psychiatrist eventually. Though I never quite fulfilled that childhood aspiration, I think that early fascination with neurology speaks to a core value of mine, which is ultimately helping people. And as someone in the DEI industry who strives to help everyone feel safe, supported, and welcomed in the workplace, I like to think I’m helping people in a different yet still meaningful way.

The other book that comes to mind is Tom Robbin’s 1976 novel, “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues.” I distinctly remember the viscerally eye-opening experience of reading about gay female characters for the first time, and it gave me such rich context as a young girl still coming to terms with my own LGBTQ+ identity. I won’t argue that the book is a fantastic and problem-free model of lesbian representation by any standards, but back then it felt like a rope being thrown to me as I navigated the murky waters of sexual orientation and self-actualization. As I gave myself permission to explore other LGBTQ+ media after this landmark literary discovery, I felt empowered to step into my identity in a radically self-assured and nuanced way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Well, earlier I mentioned I originally wanted to pursue a career in the performing arts. And for a while, I did. I moved to New York City to become an opera singer and follow those childhood dreams. It wasn’t long before my entire personal identity and sense of self-worth was wrapped into operatic singing. I felt lucky to be so sure of my talents and my place in this world. But just when my life’s path seemed so clear, things started to go wrong. In the course of my training, I injured my voice and needed vocal surgery. Like many surgeries, the recovery was long and painful, and I required a lot of rest to heal. There were weeks when I wasn’t able to speak at all — not even a whisper. And when I finally felt like I was doing better, my voice would get injured again and I’d need another surgery. Throughout this time, I was going through a mental and emotional crisis as well as a physical one. More than anything, I felt so much shame — shame that I had no choice but to turn my back on a core part of my identity. I had to pivot and explore who I was outside the world of performance. In the end, my instrument was forever compromised, so I had to tap into a larger sense of purpose and find a new direction in my life. Although this was one of the most painful things I’ve ever been through, it led me to my current career trajectory, which has been immensely rewarding. When I interpret the meaning of what happened to me, I like to say, “I was meant to use my voice, just not as a singer.”

Though it’s not exactly a “funny mistake” per se, it’s one of the most impactful journeys I’ve undertaken in my professional and personal life. I ultimately learned that self-reinvention can come in the form of forced metamorphosis and that often the pain of our most traumatic moments is tempered with searing clarity and newfound confidence. Now, I trust the twists and turns of my trajectory, since I understand the value of those learning moments.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

My most recent book, How to Be an Inclusive Leader (2019) is all about imparting critical knowledge and time-tested techniques my team and I have implemented at Fortune 500 companies that empower community members to leverage all of their talents and spark positive change. The book is basically an accessible roadmap for the personal journey of creating inclusive workplaces where everyone is respected and valued for the breadth and diversity of their identities. I suppose the social impact I’m constantly pursuing is the freedom to be authentic, fully and unapologetically. I want to create workplaces where everyone feels safe to honor their true selves. Though it’s difficult to measure impact in the bigger picture of society, I’m encouraged by the enthusiastic response my books have garnered over the years. Many companies have created book clubs based around my books to become more proactive about creating cultures of belonging, and several universities have taught courses that utilize my books as textbooks. This exciting level of engagement confirms my message is a call to action at its core: a call to embrace diversity; to be energized by equity; to champion a more inclusive world. It’s a guiding light that I’ve staked my personal and professional reputation on for years, and I’m so inspired to see others following suit.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of the most powerful stories I discuss in my book is that of Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff. In 2015, Salesforce conducted an investigation into possible unequal pay practices within their company. In an interview, Benioff described how he was in denial about the preponderance of pay inequity at Salesforce when their chief of personnel, Cindy Robbins, first raised the issue. And like many executives, Benioff wanted to see himself and his leadership, in the best light, so he dismissed the issue. But — perhaps unsurprisingly — the hard numbers painted a different picture. They soon found evidence of a gender pay gap everywhere. The audit was a wake-up call for Benioff, and he immediately began making sweeping changes to address this inequality. He increased pay for women who were earning less than men for the same work, which cost Salesforce $3 million. He also instituted a new general practice rule: he wouldn’t hold a meeting unless 30 percent of the participants were women, which intended to draw attention to teams where women were underrepresented. I think Benioff ’s reckoning with serious systemic issues within his own company is a perfect example of high-profile advocate work. He was made aware of an issue and created solutions that addressed it, even at a substantial cost to the company. A second audit a year later showed that the gender pay gap had widened again, as Salesforce had acquired dozens of smaller firms that brought with them their unfair pay practices. Once again, Benioff equalized salary differences, spending another $3 million. Since then, Salesforce has committed to conducting regular equal-pay assessments. Equally important, he shared his company’s imperfections publicly so others could witness the facts, his response, and the solutions implemented.

I think this story is compelling because I’ve worked with countless CEOs and executives who don’t really have an inspiring model to look up to. I’m not saying every systemic issue can be solved by simply cutting a check (if you even have the resources and privilege to do so), but I think Benioff’s actions embody certain courage and humility that I think many leaders could stand to integrate into their decision making.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I’m not sure I can pinpoint an exact moment when I woke up and decided to step up and level up my advocacy work, but there was definitely a gradual enlightenment process I experienced about ten or fifteen years ago. This was before I had settled into DEI work, and I was still trying to find my place in corporate America. After trying to assimilate into conventional ways of self-presentation in the office, I grew frustrated with the pressure to hide certain parts of myself. So I slowly began to peel back the layers of my diversity dimensions, and share more of the complete “Jennifer Brown” picture. To my surprise, the more I led from a place of authenticity and honesty, the more people resonated with what I was saying. I discovered that my identity as an LGBTQ+ woman gave me a unique and sought-after perspective in the business world, which was a pretty impactful reckoning for me after I felt compelled to hide it for so many years prior. The truth is, our various intersections of identities are fantastic sources of teaching and learning. I realized that my own struggles gave me an inherent knowledge of power dynamics, which ultimately led me to DEI work. Once I made the transition to that niche, I also realized that sharing my story helped unlock other people’s stories. In a way, I became the role model that I never had, which is one of the most powerful things we can do as leaders. And if that isn’t inspiration enough to bring my message to the greater world, I’m not sure what is!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Somebody, I work very closely with recently learned that her child is neurodiverse, which is one of the diversity dimensions my firm, Jennifer Brown Consulting, is constantly teaching on. We have entire podcasts and panels dedicated to exploring what it means to be neurodiverse, how we can support all levels of mental ability, and why accessibility is critical to embed in corporate structures. She shared with me that this internal work has helped her immensely in this new phase of her parenting and allyship. What’s even more beautiful is that her experience is also teaching me new things in return; as an ally, I’m always looking to new sources for information and self-education. This parallel learning journey we both are on right now is really rewarding for me as a leader and an advocate.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There is a huge laundry list of action items that agents of change could do to support equity and inclusion within both society at large and the smaller microcosm that is the workplace, but for now, I’ll keep it broad. I would first recommend that people view everything through an equity lens. Re-examine your decision-making processes, your internal hierarchies, your messaging and morals, and so on and so forth — and ask yourself whose voice is underrepresented, who needs more support, and how did this status quo come to be.

The second recommendation I have is to be open to the personal responsibilities and opportunities that inclusion has to offer. This is more on the individual level; as you labor to make your environment more inclusive, you will find yourself transformed hopefully. I urge you to welcome this inner evolution, as it will only heighten your awareness of bias and inequality.

The third and final suggestion I have is to invest in intersectional coalition-building. Many organizations have instituted Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) as a way of providing identity-specific support to different demographics, and I would love to see these groups collaborate, cross-pollinate, and create space for shared dialogue. I think we need to better understand the differences between our experiences so we can better account for them thereafter.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

First, I define leadership as inclusive leadership; in my eyes, the two are one in the same. You aren’t an effective leader unless you’re including everyone and taking proactive steps to ensure everyone feels safe and secure. Leadership is the spark to do and be better, and the ability to inspire others to do the same. I believe leaders have a natural drive to evoke positive change in the broadest sense of the term and nurture purpose in others — particularly those who have struggled to be seen and heard. I also believe the best leaders regularly address their own knowledge gaps and biases, and know-how to utilize their privilege to challenge the status quo.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I wish someone told me when I first started is that nothing in your journey is wasted. Even if you make a complete 180-degree turn and switch paths completely, the life experiences you’ve acquired are ripe with wisdom, insight, and skills you can leverage. However unhappy you might be in your current position, there is always something to be learned.

The second is that working from your sense of purpose and passion is possible. If you can dream it, you can be it, and you can — and should — be committed to it. I would have never imagined I could make a living off my desire to help people own their stories, yet here I am. And I got here after years of seeking alignment and refusing to compromise, so just know that pursuing your passions can be a long, grueling, and iterative process.

The third is that you can never have enough people around you who envision more possibilities for you than even you do for yourself. I owe so much of my success to the individuals who have cheered me on through the ups and downs, especially since we tend to have blinders that prevent us from beholding the breadth of our talents. Most of us are self-defeating creatures, so it benefits us to surround ourselves with cheerleaders, mentors, and sponsors who continually push us forward.

The fourth is to find a career that suits your inherent strengths, rather than force yourself to acquire new ones based on the career you’re stuck with. A great mentor of mine once told me to invest in self-knowledge and introspection; learn what your biggest talents are, and pursue a career that speaks to those capabilities. If you stretch yourself to meet the qualifications of a job you don’t even want, you’ll end up being mediocre at everything rather than truly exceptional at fewer yet more impactful things.

And finally: just because you could doesn’t mean you should. Ensure that what you’re signing up for is really what you want to do, and if it’s not, don’t feel afraid to pivot. I learned this lesson when I transitioned careers, and I’m all the more happier because of it. In my opinion, reinventing yourself takes courage, but it’s an investment in your future that will pay off in the long run.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve always admired Martin Luther King, Jr., and his confidence that the world would become a more just place for us all. I have long considered his words, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” as my favorite “Life Lesson Quote,” particularly when the tenets of inclusion are being challenged everywhere we look. His words give me hope when I wonder how long progress will take, and they assure me that my advocacy is not in vain.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people I’d be honored to connect with. In my fantasy, I would assemble a diverse roster of activists from younger generations — Emma González, Greta Thunberg, Thandiwe Abdullah, Tourmaline, and countless others — in order to better understand how upcoming generations look at social impact and how they plan to use their voice. I want to know what issues are going to be important in five, ten years, and how I can not only be a part of the solutions but also how I can amplify their voices and support their rapid blossoming.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

There are plenty of ways to connect with me online! You can visit my websites, jenniferbrownspeaks.com or jenniferbrownconsulting.com, or follow me on Instagram (@jenniferbrownspeaks), Twitter (@jenniferbrown), Facebook (@jenniferbrownspeaks), and LinkedIn. I’d love to hear from any of your readers who felt particularly inspired by what I’ve shared!

