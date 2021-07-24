Jennifer Bridwell Oppenheim of Transformation for EVERY body: “Stop comparing yourself”

Stop comparing yourself- Just stop. Your body, your job, your life. Comparison is the thief of joy. Your body isn’t supposed to be like anyone else’s, and having unrealistic expectations about what yours isn’t genetically capable of isn’t fair or helpful to your process or your results. Comparison is almost always about seeking external approval or validation, neither of which have to impact your life if you don’t allow them to.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jen Bridwell Oppenheim.

Jen is an Integrative Wellness and Life Coach Specializing in Disordered Eating and Body Image.

She uses an Inside- out/ Outside- in approach simultaneously to help her clients create peaceful, healthy relationships with food and their bodies so they can achieve and maintain stable, healthy weight without restrictive dieting.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I don’t want to bring the readers down with the first question, so I’ll start with it has a REALLY happy ending! Honestly, my childhood was tumultuous a lot of the time. I’m the youngest of 3 and only daughter of a high — functioning, but mentally and emotionally tortured alcoholic father. I suffered bullying and every abuse imaginable from another family member and others, and struggled with disordered eating and body image from earliest memory. I was probably the youngest person to ever be in Weight Watchers at 5 in 1971, and was prescribed an 800 — calorie a day diet by a doctor when I was 9. I survived a few year+ long bouts of anorexia and bulimia, but primarily was a compulsive eater and morbidly obese most of my life until 2013. Animals were and are a passion and some of my dearest friends.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My own story didn’t inspire my career, it COMPELLED it! I have always been a relationship coach, I just didn’t realize it until fairly recently. After starting as a peer counselor in middle and high school, then a suicide and crisis intervention hotline counselor in college, my first career was dog training- really relationship coaching for dogs and their people. I answered my calling to help others make their own transformations after transforming my own life and relationship with food, eating and my body, and maintaining an almost 200- pound weight loss for 4 years. I’m blessed to fulfill this mission, passion and purpose since 2017.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom and my husband are definitely my biggest cheerleaders. My mom is the epitome of a “Steel Magnolia”, and I get a lot of my compassion and determination from her. My husband Steve keeps me grounded and propels me to fly at the same time. He calls me “Pollyanna Sunshine” because I can find some blessing, lesson or opportunity in everything, even the really icky parts of life, and just supports me in becoming more of myself in every way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The funniest are all results of my meager tech skills-. You can enjoy the chopped off heads and sideways IGTV’s and FB lives for yourself. Also, don’t leave your radio on while doing lives — they take that whole copyright thing seriously. I’d done it 3 times before I got the first notice, and landed in Facebook jail for 90 days. I couldn’t even admin my own group! The most interesting isn’t really a mistake, but was a huge lesson in examining my values and walking my talk. As part of my “people first” approach, I offer my entire method for free in 7 day virtual retreats about 6 times a year. On the 4th day of my first one, my brother died suddenly. For a lot of reasons, his passing added fuel to the fire of my passion and purpose, and I continued with the rest of the retreat. It was an absolutely transformational experience!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” Eleanor Roosevelt

Other people’s opinions about you are none of your business, and almost never impact your life if you don’t allow them to. You choose who defines your worth, and it should be YOU. I would add, “Including you” after “no one”, since our self- talk is even more important than what we receive from external sources.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am SUPER EXCITED about this question! One of the women who came to my last retreat has a start up that helps women transition into productive and constructive lives out of the prison system. Neutralizing the “toxic trio”, of GUILT, SHAME and REGRET is key to getting off and staying off the misery- go — round of destructive thoughts, beliefs and actions to produce the results and life you want. The mindset work I do with women around trauma, shame and guilt, along with regret and body image, aligns perfectly with her program. I gave her a full scholarship to my year- long transformation program, and will mentor her in expanding the reach and scope of her mission. The other thing I’m having a lot of fun with is ClubHouse, both in my club Packing Light and as a guest or moderator on other stages. It’s a blast just showing up to serve anyone and everyone- so fulfilling! I struggled for so long, that really everything I do now serves my mission, passion and purpose in some way. People before clients!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Well, I’m a certified Integrative Wellness and Life Coach, Personal Trainer, Behavior Change Specialist, Weight Loss Specialist, Mental Toughness Trainer, EFT practitioner and have certificates in Sports and Weight Loss Nutrition and NLP. BUT, my superpower and real ability to guide other people to healing their destructive relationships with food and their bodies came from my own journey of battling a history of abuse, assault, PTSD, most of the named Eating Disorders and Body Dysmorphic Disorder.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

This is a little bit of a sticky question for me. I’m intimately aware of the HAES (Health at Every Size) movement, and I most definitely believe in kindness, compassion and care at every size. However, I feel very qualified to say long- term health for an extremely obese person is nearly impossible. That isn’t judgement- I was one of them for most of my life- it’s fact. The damage done by significant excess weight over decades is real and undeniable. That said, “Healthy Body Weight” to me is the weight that allows you to move through life and pursue the physical activities you enjoy in a body you feel comfortable in, in a world that doesn’t always have accommodation for all sizes. Goal weights and clothes sizes aren’t the primary goals for my clients. Having a sustainable way to eat and move, and feeling comfortable in their skin is. For myself, I think of “Healthy Body Weight” as my “Happy Place” — a weight range of about 10 pounds that I’m comfortable with and can maintain without restricting calories.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The big clue for recognizing change is needed is if it’s limiting your life. Genetically, we’re all either Obesity Prone, Obesity Resistant or Underweight. Plenty of healthy people are outside “normal” on arbitrary charts and indexes that only take 1 factor, like weight: height ratio into account. Bigger problems occur when highly processed, low nutrition foods crowd out whole, fresh foods over a long period of time. Even more damage is done when food is used as a tool to soothe, numb and avoid emotions, and is part of a bigger destructive cycle of eating, shame and yoyo dieting.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Like everything in my coaching practice and my own life, I take a Wholistic stance. Anything that limits your enjoyment of the journey of your life is harmful to your health. If your weight prevents you from pursuing your dreams, chances are you’re not as physically healthy as you could be. Although it’s not measurable with a scale, mental, emotional and spiritual health are also impacted significantly by weight, but even more so by body image. If pursuit of a particular weight is causing sacrifice to the point of detriment in other areas of your life, it might be time to take inventory. What’s really important to you? Are your current habits, practices and commitments are moving you closer or further from whatever that is?

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Weight is just one piece of the big pie. We’re always working towards overall wellness and balance, in full knowledge that stable, healthy weight is a natural, almost effortless result for a person who is consciously and purposefully pursuing Mental, Emotional, Spiritual AND Physical health. For most people who have disordered eating patterns, excess weight isn’t THE problem to be fixed, it’s a symptom of much bigger dis- ease. Anyone who has struggled with food, eating and weight for a long time already knows how to lose weight- they can rattle off the calories, points or macros in thousands of foods from memory. They don’t need a weight loss tactic, they need PEACE. Peace is transformational, and opens them up to whatever results they want.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Unload your Excess Baggage- Drop the limiting beliefs and B.S. stories about how you “always” fail at diets and why you “never” lose weight or keep it off. Forgive others and yourself for whatever has already happened (and the rest of the mistakes you’re going to make), set clear boundaries and accept what you can’t change. Get support, and learn constructive coping strategies like EFT to help you through the rough spots. Trust your Gut (literally and figuratively)- If you have a history of dieting, you’ve have spent a long time ignoring your body’s cues for hunger and satiation. When we’re dieting, it’s somehow virtuous to be starving and not eat, and when we’re bingeing, there is no amount of stuffing that will fill the void that definitely is not physical hunger. “Reverse dieting” can help you re- learn your body’s cues. Advertisements and “you can’t eat just one” food scientists are hard at work to ensure food addiction flourishes with the popularity of highly processed and convenience foods, along with the growing population of malnourished overweight people. It can be shocking to realize how certain foods affect you physically and mentally when you take a break from them, and it can be a fun experiment if you go into it with a curious mindset. Master your mindset- about food and eating. Idolizing some foods and demonizing others (or yourself for what and how much you eat) NEVER helps. It is impossible to hate, shame, punish or guilt yourself into a healthy relationship with food. Guilt, shame and food do not belong together, EVER. Stop comparing yourself- Just stop. Your body, your job, your life. Comparison is the thief of joy. Your body isn’t supposed to be like anyone else’s, and having unrealistic expectations about what yours isn’t genetically capable of isn’t fair or helpful to your process or your results. Comparison is almost always about seeking external approval or validation, neither of which have to impact your life if you don’t allow them to. Find a bigger, better “Why”- Your purpose here is so much bigger than the number on the scale or taking up less space, I’m sure of it. What DO you wish you could do that you can’t or don’t because of your size? Go after THAT! Every little action you take is a step in the right direction.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Have I mentioned mindset? It’s only EVERYTHING! When you have a mindset of self- care and overall balance, everything is easier! Which includes having different goals depending on the situation at hand- believe me, maintaining a specific weight was not at all on my mind when my husband ate our way through Europe several times. Food freedom, self- trust and no FOMO frees you up to enjoy exactly what and how much you want, and overindulging becomes a distant memory.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see most people make is focusing only on weight loss- and as quickly as possible (a magic wand really would be nice, wouldn’t it?)- so they cut calories too low, eliminate entire food groups and sometimes over- exercise. Unfortunately, the fallout from this is metabolic backlash, and a body that stores fat more easily. Realistic expectations are a real thing and help maintain motivation when the ride gets bumpy- and it will! Making small, sustainable changes over time with a strong community of support is the best strategy for many people long term.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

All of my work at this point is about helping people create peaceful and healthy relationships with food, eating and their bodies. None of that happens without consistent mindful, meaningful and purposeful effort towards Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Health along with Physical health. For emotional eaters, or people who use ANYTHING to avoid, soothe or numb difficult or painful emotions, it is crucial to have constructive strategies in place to unload triggers before they explode into a loop of old destructive thought and behavior patterns. Mindset is everything, and it takes practice and repetition for it to become fully integrated. Having support and accountability is a big help- you don’t have to do it on your own!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

It really helps to work with a coach and/ or a community who can help you become aware of the gaps between where you are and where you want to be, along with some guidance about how to get there. As mentioned before, having support and accountability are vital to success. Use “I am” statements about the person you want to be, and then do what that person would do as often as possible. Reframing negative self- talk EVERY time it happens, and establishing a quick morning routine like this can really help you start each day on a “high” and give you built- in goals:

Alternate Nostril Breaths. Things you want to leave behind (worries, fears, doubts, etc)- write on a small piece of paper and burn or shred. Things you’re grateful for. Intentions for the day. Action towards any goal with accountability.

I write 3, 2 and 1 in a journal, and each night, I take inventory of my challenges and victories

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Really, it all comes down to one thing: OWN YOUR POWER. All of it, 100%, is in the very next choice you make. It’s the only thing we really have control over. So, whether that’s interrupting a destructive thought pattern, dropping a limiting belief or taking a small but meaningful action, all of your results are built on your next choice.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

What an amazing question! Can I make a list? So many amazing women! But, I’m going with my gut, and that’s Dolly Parton. She is just a ray of light and goodness. @dollyparton you inspire me in so may ways!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

IG and ClubHouse are my main hangouts. I respond personally to DM’s- not bots or VA’s .

My goal is to help 10,000 people this year through free virtual retreats and in the Packing Light community https://packing-light.mn.co/share/_-22sSmGQHe7-AkW?utm_source=manual

I’m @jenoppenheim on IG, TikTok , Pinterest and ClubHouse (my club is Packing Light, but I’m often on or moderating other stages)

@BridwellJen on Twitter

Jennifer Bridwell Oppenheim, CPT, IWLC, BCS on Linkedin

Transformation for EVERY body on FB

