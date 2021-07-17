Jenna: “You teach people how to treat you”

You teach people how to treat you. This is not me saying you are responsible for other people’s behavior. Other people’s actions are completely their own responsibility and only a reflection of themselves. But you owe it to yourself to tell someone when something they did hurt you. So that they know the behavior won’t slide in your eyes if they try it again.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jenna.

One of Jenna’s missions as an artist is to help other people, especially women, gain the confidence to speak up for themselves. Up until the age of 22 or so, she wanted to be known as the unproblematic cool girl, whom everyone liked. She thinks a lot of girls and women get that message in their life, that the number one priority should be to be polite. But she started to realize that she was sacrificing so much of her own needs and desires and energy levels to do that. So, with the help of therapy, she started learning how to deal with conflict in a way that was respectful both to herself and to others. she thinks that is so important, learning how to stick up for yourself in a way that does not harm the other person involved, even if they were being a jerk to you first.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Of course! I grew up in a suburb of Syracuse NY and I’m the oldest of my siblings, George and Lindsey. I always was involved in creative things growing up, often forcing my siblings to be part of them, sometimes slightly against their will haha. At one point I dreamed of being a movie director and my parents got me this kid’s camera called Digital Blue. It came with computer software where you could easily add all these special effects. I wrote a superhero movie and made George and Lindsey play the leads. When you’re a kid you can’t do casting calls so you have to force the people who are around you lol.

I always loved to perform from a young age. Whenever my grandparents came over when I was a kid, I would always put on shows. I was able to play a real role in the 8th-grade musical, playing Mayzie La Bird in Suessical Jr. I had a blast because the character was everything I was not. I was a people pleaser and sort of shy at the time, and this character was confident and boisterous, and even a bit bitchy sometimes! I loved playing her and singing her songs!

I have been writing songs since I was in elementary school (the first song I wrote was called “What Should We Do Today?”) The first time I played an original song was at my high school talent show and to this day it is one of the most magical memories, getting to sing your soul’s truth to a full attentive audience. Another amazing memory is when I wrote a song for my high school graduation called “Goodbye” and got to sing it to two thousand people at the ceremony. It was such an incredible feeling, and that performance is still on YouTube!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I actually have been writing songs since I was in 3rd grade or even younger. Songwriting has always been something that comes naturally to me. Whenever I was too afraid to express an emotion in my real life, I could turn to my piano and write a song that expressed exactly how I felt. It was where my soul felt safe and open. However, I didn’t always think of it as something I was going to actively pursue. In college, I decided to study mathematics. I took an internship as an actuary the summer before my junior year in college. I was bored out of my mind! That internship really made me reconsider what was going to bring me happiness. Once I stepped outside of focusing on what was “practical,” it was obvious that songwriting had always been what called my name. I am so grateful for that boring internship because it convinced me that I needed to do what made me happy, even if the road to success for music was confusing, difficult and complex.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I’ve seen a lot of funny things at open mics. One time someone brought up stacks of $100 bills just to hold while performing. Someone once asked me to join a Wiggles-type kids band. Once, someone handed me a note after an open mic performance and then left. I was bewildered; the note said she liked my voice and song but that she couldn’t understand a word I was saying and I needed to enunciate better lol. I definitely appreciated her advice, it was just very bizarre and spooky how she wrote it down and disappeared into the night.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Collaboration is key. I used to try to do so many things on my own and really made life harder for myself. We all have different strong suits, and it is important to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Let other people help you in the areas you are weaker in. Build a team of good people where you mutually care about each other and like each other’s work. Watch how people treat others that they have previously worked with, and if they have proven themselves to be trustworthy and you like their work, let them in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“People tend to live up to your standards when you are not afraid to set them.” When I was younger, I used to let people walk over me to a certain extent. I was very conflict-avoidant. But there came a time where I was just fed up with not being able to stick up for myself. I just didn’t have the toolbox for how to do it. So I started going to therapy and learned more about how much of myself I was sacrificing by letting disrespectful things done by others slide. I also learned strategies for how to approach conflict. Now, I am much more vocal when I am being disrespected. If someone is constantly interrupting me, or saying something rude/offensive, or something along those lines, I calmly but firmly say something to let them know I don’t tolerate it. Usually, the person thinks twice before doing that behavior to me again, and hopefully to others as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I am immensely thankful for my college clarinet teacher Jean Kopperud. She taught me about the process of manifesting your dreams, such as phrasing the things that you desire in the present tense so that you believe it can be true first. I learned how to leave space for new opportunities to come my way that I might not yet be aware of. She also taught me how to be a better performer; that it was as important to warm up my emotions as it was to warm up my voice. She taught me strategies like how to prepare particular moments from my life to associate with various emotions and to tap into them for the right songs. She is also just very inspiring as a person. She holds herself with such grace and expects the same respect to be paid to her that she pays to others. She has served as a guide for the kind of person I want to be.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I really hope to inspire others to learn how to stick up for themselves, gain confidence and grow self-love. I hope it also creates a domino effect and encourages them to also help those who might not be able to stick up for themselves. This comes in the form of mental health and also physical safety. There’s this amazing organization called Hollaback! That teaches people how to intervene if they witness harassment. I took their anti-harassment training a couple of months back and it was so enlightening and empowering. Victims of harassment in its many forms often feel so isolated and let down when other people witness what is happening to them but don’t step in to help. I think many of us just don’t inherently know how we can help, but Hollaback gives easy strategies for how we can intervene and help the person out. I think this can be applied on so many levels, from helping a coworker who’s being talked down to, to helping out a woman who is being sexually harassed in public, etc.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I used to be really scared to stick up for myself. I would do anything I could to avoid conflict because I thought it would mean the person would hate me if I wasn’t friendly 100% of the time. But I learned I was compromising so much of my needs and making myself smaller, and I didn’t want to be small anymore. I started going to therapy and took a self-defense class. A couple of months after I made those moves, someone was following me on the street. When I stopped, they stopped. When I started walking again, they started walking again. I luckily had learned in the self-defense class that my voice was my most powerful weapon, so I spun around and said “HEY, I KNOW YOU’RE FOLLOWING ME” and he ran away. It was a real full-circle moment of me stepping into my newfound power.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I feel like the moments where I’ve stepped into my power and gotten through it, like sticking up for myself at work, or defending myself against that guy in the street, have been the moments I’ve wanted to start sharing the tools with others. Realizing how differently I felt in the moments I stayed quiet and cowered, versus the times I spoke up, was night and day.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

By sharing my journey, some of my friends have shared with me that they’ve been inspired to take steps to stick up for themselves in their own lives. One of my friends used some of the tools to stick up to her boss who was giving her way more work than her male colleagues. Others have ended relationships where they weren’t being valued and treated as an autonomous person. Others have found their voice sticking up to men commenting inappropriately on their appearance.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Well, the laws and people who uphold them are really abysmal currently in regards to people’s protection against harassment and assault. There’s usually no real legal consequence for harassers and abusers, and even if they are actually prosecuted by the law, the victims have to relive their trauma so many times and go through so much more trauma in retelling it. We need judges and law enforcement that take these crimes seriously. And we also need to change the narrative in society. We have heard the flawed opinion that these abusers, who are often men, are considered “promising young men,” and can’t be judged for these few minutes of their lives. Well, those few minutes changed the victims’ lives forever, for the worse, and these abusers need to be held responsible.

We also need to work together to stop blaming victims. Time and time again we hear from victims that they were scolded for getting too drunk, wearing something revealing, etc., and people think those behaviors are what caused the assault to happen. The reality is the victim never is responsible for what happens. The harasser/abuser is always the one responsible, the one who committed the crime and caused the harm. We need to get that through people’s heads and start teaching men from a young age what behavior will not be tolerated.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

When you worry about the unknown or things you can’t control, you die a thousand deaths. Accept that life will not follow your rules. There’s been so many times with music shows, release dates, bandmates dropping out, etc., that things have not gone according to my plan. My first instinct used to be to try to do everything in my power to control how things happen or how other people act. It simply does not work and makes me more stressed and anxious, thinking I just need to do more to fix things. Usually, there’s only a couple of things I can do and then I have to just put my trust in the universe, that it will work out how it’s supposed to. One time a new drummer I had hired didn’t show up to practice. I was given an excuse a few days later and then they stopped responding to my texts. I could have tried to force them to come to the next rehearsal, but did I really want someone that unreliable in my band? The universe was definitely pushing me in a better direction. You teach people how to treat you. This is not me saying you are responsible for other people’s behavior. Other people’s actions are completely their own responsibility and only a reflection of themselves. But you owe it to yourself to tell someone when something they did hurt you. So that they know the behavior won’t slide in your eyes if they try it again. Collaborate. The phrase “jack of all trades, master of none” has some truth in it. If you stretch yourself too thin, you will be in a poor mental state and the product won’t be amazing. Let other people help out in the areas you are weaker in. Being busy does not equal being successful. I used to be the queen of putting way too many things on my plate, both with work and socially. I never gave myself time to just sit and be by myself and relax. Rest is productive in of itself, because you are giving your body and mind time to recharge and function at better levels when you do go back into the work. Rest also helps you show up better to the friendships you value. Just because something has always been done one way, doesn’t mean you have to keep doing it that way. You can say no. Just today I saw that the tennis player Naomi Osaka decided she didn’t want to do interviews before her matches anymore because they were so draining on her mental health. Apparently, there is a huge fine for tennis players who don’t do those interviews. That’s really weird to me. She wanted to be an athlete, not someone constantly answering questions for a camera, and it’s odd the two are so strictly tied together. It’s really inspiring to see her challenge the norm and prioritize her mental health.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really want to make self-defense classes more affordable and readily available to women. Or even better, something that is taught in schools to girls growing up, so that girls and women don’t have to rearrange their schedules to learn this invaluable skill.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Probably Megan Thee Stallion. She is so talented and really inspires confidence in her fans. The fact that she calls her fans “hotties” alone is so cute and an instant confidence boost. The way she holds herself with this dignity and doesn’t really get involved in drama is really inspiring to me. I’d love to pick her brain about how she writes too because I think her lyrics are brilliant.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!