Jenna Wills of Afresh: “Belonging is front and center”

Belonging is front and center, as it should be. There is notable intersectionality between people showing up as their whole selves, not feeling as if they need to leave aspects of themselves at the door each day, and people doing their best work. We have employee resource groups (ERGs) and are building out our diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts with each new hire we add that brings new voices to the Afresh community.

As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jenna Wills.

Jenna Wills, VP Head of People at Afresh, is helping to champion a culture that encourages authenticity and fosters belonging at the AI-driven technology company whose mission is to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh, nutritious food.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! First, please tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been an empath and have very early memories reading crowded rooms, or being among a small group of people and deeply caring how each person was doing. As I began maturing academically and eventually professionally, I prioritized job opportunities that allowed me to honor who I am innately — a nurturer and connector who strives to bring out the best in everyone around me.

My career in HR and People Operations is the perfect union for my pragmatic and process-oriented brain to build programs supporting people to do awesome work in an organization, and unlocking the best in each human. The adage “People are your greatest asset” couldn’t be more true. My hope is for people to feel how much heart I bring to Afresh in each of my daily interactions.

Can you share the most interesting or funny story that happened to you since you started this career and what lesson you learned from that?

It was July 2016, my second year supporting Time Inc.’s three-day career programming at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. It was day two. I was exhausted and exhilarated after another full day of resume reviews and coaching, helping my colleague who was taking professional career headshots and stealing short breaks from the chilly air inside Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the humid air outside. I still had one more deliverable for the day, to take the stage and interview our lifestyles and relationships editor about her career journey in front of a larger audience than I’d ever spoken to before.

I remember being terrified as I took the stage. I worried I wouldn’t have anything valuable to offer people and that I would fumble my words. The exact opposite happened. I vividly remember coming alive, growing more confident each time I lifted my microphone, and feeling like I wanted anyone in the audience who needed encouragement or a push to keep pursuing their dreams to find the courage to keep striving. That experience solidified for me that inspiring and helping other people unlock their greatest potential authentically was my calling.

Are you working on any exciting new projects at your company? How is this helping people?

While not necessarily new, it is certainly exciting to be growing rapidly and relentlessly hiring at Afresh. People who are mission-driven, interested in climate change and sustainability, and enthralled by the prospect of thriving inside of a house that they’re building while living in it are the candidates that tend to make great hires. We have ambitious and important business goals, and we’re ruthlessly prioritizing and standing up the programs and philosophies to support our team members, who we affectionately refer to as Afreshies, doing their best work.

It’s exciting to be part of a company in hyper-growth, scaling, and staying committed to getting as much right as we can. Our focus on the People team is inspiring and enabling as many people as we can to do good work for the greater good.

Wonderful. Now let’s jump into the main focus of our series. Hiring can be very time-consuming and difficult. Can you share 5 techniques that you use to identify the talent that would be best suited for the job you want to fill?

Listen and be honest. It’s critical to really listen and digest what a candidate says. It can be tempting to hear what you want to hear in the face of urgent needs, requisitions to close and people to onboard. It’s just as important to recognize when you’ve found a seemingly perfect match as it is to see misalignment between what you’re offering and what the candidate is seeking.

Break the mold. Not everyone has held the exact position or business title in a previous company as the role you’re hiring. If you find yourself assuming capability based on what school a person attended or previous companies on their resume, interrupt your assumptions and biases. Great talent comes in many forms.

Hire for values. There are aspects of each of us that are somewhat immutable, and if elements of us can change there is quite a bit of inertia involved with any evolution. Set yourself up to learn about the attributes of candidates that will enrich the team and broader company and the characteristics that will possibly detract from the culture you’ve invested in building.

Decide what’s teachable in the short term. Lead interviews that set you up to learn what elements of the job the candidate may be able to learn in the short term and also what their manager, a mentor, or throwing themselves into some immediate coursework can teach them.

Take calculated risks. Each interviewer in a panel has anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to decide how well each candidate will perform at your company. Interviews are relatively performative. You will make your best guess at how much value a person will add, how much they will grow with you, and how long they will want to stay.

With so much noise and competition out there, what are your top 3 ways to attract and engage the best talent in an industry when they haven’t already reached out to you?

You can say that again, there is a ton of noise and competition out there for talent. What matters most to us at Afresh is that each person who becomes an Afreshie is passionate about the tenets of our mission.

We lead conversations shining a deserving spotlight on our unique and awesome mission. There is no one in the industry doing what we do. I like to think of us as working to save the planet and helping each human on it lead healthier lives by eating fresher foods.

We have a very accessible leadership team that frequently jumps on candidate calls to answer questions, offer perspective, and just be present. We see this helps candidates feel as important as they should feel. Should they choose to join us, their talents directly translate to growth.

We’re trying to offer role clarity, despite being a young company in hyper-growth. People want to have an honest read on what they’re signing on for with us. We’re clearly defining paths and designing our orgs to help shed light for people on where they can be fulfilled and drive value in the near-term and future.

What are the 3 most effective strategies you use to retain employees?

We ask questions of people earnestly. We’re leveraging Lattice to keep our finger on the pulse of employee engagement. We spend the time and energy into knowing how people are doing, what we are doing well, and what we should focus on doing better.

We prioritize continuous growth and development. Internal mobility is also a practice we support to allow people to take on entirely new jobs with us. And, while not yet something in practice, a rotational program can also enhance retention efforts.

In your experience, is it important for HR to keep up with the latest trends? If so, please share an example of what this might look like.

Absolutely. This should be a given for anyone in a people-focused role. HR professionals operating in this unprecedented global pandemic who wanted to set themselves up for success have become or remained avid consumers of content — books, articles, and podcasts at the top of the list. Keeping up with the latest trends has been less about protecting one’s competitive advantage as it has been about ensuring each employee’s health and safety. All of the surveys and anecdotes on the demand for flexibility and autonomy after a year and a half of working remotely have also mattered in crafting our approaches to returning our employees to the office, too.

What are some creative ways to increase the value provided to employees without breaking the bank?

Mentorship is invaluable to our professional journeys. I have many mentors and know my mentors all have mentors. Programming to support people having access to other examples of successful people they may want to learn from or mirror who can provide coaching and thought leadership increases the value for each employee.

Experiential awards, rewarding employees with experiences outside of the office, is a nice alternative to cash. The memories created from these experiences typically outlast the memory of receiving cash, tends to cost less, and doesn’t advertise just how much or how little was spent.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m getting to do that right now. Thanks to my mom, I’ve been passionate about eating well from a very young age. She always insisted that we had “live” food on the plate, as she used to say. At Afresh, I get to be part of a company on a mission to help save the planet and support all of the humans on it to lead healthier lifestyles. The Fresh Operating System supports behaviors that eradicate food insecurity and reduce health-related issues through fresh food accessibility.

What do you consider to be your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and how has it been relevant to you in your life?

It’s really hard to choose among my favorites, but this one really hits home —

“Luck is when opportunity meets preparedness.”

When my brother first said this to me it didn’t quite resonate, though once I finished grad school and the doors of each professional opportunity that revealed themselves seemingly fell into my lap, I realized the sequence of events unfolded as they did because I was ready. I had done the work leading up to each door and grew more courageous as I accepted each new challenge.

We are very blessed to have some of the biggest names in Business, VC, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private lunch with, and why?

Michele Obama. Her passion for people leading healthier, more active lifestyles demonstrated with her Let’s Move campaign and the White House garden, intersects directly with Afresh’s mission. Our nation and our world are forever positively changed after having a woman and a First family so iconic effortlessly interrupt the single story of black women and black families. Over lunch, I’d like to thank her for supporting her husband’s quest to change the world and blazing her very own trail alongside him, inspiring us all.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!