Jenna Riemersma of The Atlanta Center for Relational Healing: “Learn what the feeling wants you to know ”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenna Riemersma.

Jenna is a Harvard-trained, licensed clinical therapist, #1 best-selling author of Altogether You, and international mental fitness consultant and speaker. As the founder and director of the Atlanta Center for Relational Healing, she has pioneered a simple 3-step approach called Move TowardTM that synthesizes cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical, and mindfulness traditions. By simplifying complex models of healing, she helps people struggling with loss and life changes find lasting peace.JR – AH video 2.mp4

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! I was an only child in a military family, so I grew up moving frequently all over the world. I spent fourth grade listening to military drills under the renaissance ruins of the Heidelberg castle in Germany, sixth grade overlooking the federal penitentiary in Ft. Leavenworth, KS, and my teen years attending the same high school as Barak Obama in Hawaii. While that did allow me to see the world, it also created a constant backdrop of life change and loss — loss of friendships, home, familiarity, and stability.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Absolutely! And I hope it will bring compassion to your life the way it has mine:

“All Parts Welcome”

I first heard this phrase from Dr. Richard Schwartz, creator of the Internal Family Systems (IFS) model, and it has brought radical compassion to the way I see myself and others. “All Parts Welcome” means that we all have many different parts, or aspects, of our personalities, and that all these parts of us are fundamentally good, even if they’ve gotten stuck doing or feeling some things that we don’t like (like sadness, anxiety, anger and fear).

I used to see my struggles and negative feelings as “bad” and tried to disown them, overcome them, or ignore them. Of course, that only made them stronger and made me feel more shame that I couldn’t get rid of them. “All Parts Welcome” taught me to do the reverse — to move toward all parts of me with compassion, and to be curious about where they first learned how to feel what they were feeling or learned to help me in the way they were trying to help.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Authentic. One of the gifts I’ve received from suffering is authenticity. I used to slap on the “plastic fantastic” mask, hoping others would like me if I it looked like I had it all together. I tried to keep my pain and my struggles hidden. Fortunately, life dealt me suffering that shattered the mask and I had no other option but to let others see who I really was. The more real I’ve become, the richer and deeper my friendships have grown, and those relationships are the support that have made me who I am. Curious. I’ve found that problems begin to dissolve when we view them with curiosity rather than frustration. My friend Dr. Adrian Hickman taught me to ask the question: “What makes this make sense?” which opens insight and compassion that is transformational in even the most difficult circumstances. Generative. My hope is that when people’s paths cross with mine, their lives are better for it. I hope to be more than an encouragement to others, but to see in them what they can’t yet see in themselves, to illuminate their own intrinsic worth, and to inspire them to connect with their deep, beautiful, authentic self.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Know that grief is a normal response to dramatic loss and life change — Loss and life change often usher us into a season of grief (even when the change is “good”), and grief is a messier, longer, more painful process than most of us would like. We alternate between numbness, sadness, denial, anger, loneliness, fear, and acceptance, and then an unexpected trigger sends us reeling through the rollercoaster of emotions all over again.

— We tend to be uncomfortable with painful emotions. We say things like “I’m not ok” and “I’m sorry for crying” or “I shouldn’t feel hopeless, I know other people have it worse.”

— We dislike painful emotions so much that we can mistakenly idealize the denial stage of grief. I remember during a season of particularly devastating loss in my life, I found myself in a state of shock, unable to take in the transition I was in, and numbly walking through the normal routines of life. Many people remarked how “well” I was doing and praised me for how “quickly I forgave and got over it.” When the numbness wore off and the pain feelings surfaced, I found myself surprised by them.

— The truth is that messy and unpredictable feelings of grief are actually normal and very healthy. You are not broken, weak, going crazy, or making it up. You don’t have to “be over it by now.” You are grieving, and grief is an important stage in adjusting to loss and life change. It is the necessary bridge to post-traumatic growth. Move TowardTM all of your feelings about the loss or life change — Our instinct when painful feelings come up is to move against them. We do this by denying them (“I’m fine, it was no big deal”), numbing (drinking, eating, acting out sexually, binge watching shows, oversleeping), shaming ourselves (“What’s wrong with me, I shouldn’t feel this way”), and staying too busy to feel. These are very natural instincts, but they ultimately make the pain worse, and healing more difficult.

— The reality is that all of our emotions are valid, they all make sense, and we have to feel them in order to heal them. The key is learning how to embrace our grief, how to listen to our painful emotions and to decode their valuable messages.

— Our sadness tells us someone/thing we’ve cared about is no longer the same. Our denial tells us the pain seems too great to face. Our anger tells us something is not right, or we feel powerless. Our fear tells us we don’t feel safe. Our relief tells us a heavy load has been released.

— The bad news is that we often don’t know how to move toward our feelings. The good news is that it is not hard. The next three points give us three simple steps to do just that. Notice the feeling — This step is less intuitive than it sounds, because we tend to lose awareness of our physical bodies when under stress. Many of us either shut down completely or go into “fix it” mode when faced with a loss or life change, focusing on thinking and problem solving.

Instead:

Stop and take 3 slow, deep breaths.

Allow your body, mind, and spirit to catch up with each other and settle into the moment.

Choose one of your feelings and see if you can name it. Perhaps you are feeling:

Sadness

Anger

Fear

Loneliness

Numbness

Hopelessness

Anxiety

How do you notice the feeling coming up? Where do you experience it in your body?

Tight jaw

Racing heart

Empty feeling in core

Tears welling up behind the eyes

Constriction in the throat

Absence of any sensation

Racing thoughts

Flushing face

Tension in neck, shoulders, hands

Furrowed brow

Exhaustion

If you don’t find it in your body, just notice however you are aware the feeling is present.

Now, let your attention be with the feeling without any attempt to change it. Just breathe compassion into the sensations until you can genuinely welcome this part of you with openness, curiosity, or appreciation. It’s ok if you don’t like the feeling at first. Just acknowledge that this dislike makes sense, and continue to breathe gentleness and compassion toward the feeling until the dislike fades.

You may notice the feeling momentarily increasing and then decreasing as it senses your welcoming, compassionate spirit toward it. Whatever you feel is exactly right. Continue to extend gentle compassion and warmth to this feeling until it relaxes a bit.

4. Learn what the feeling wants you to know — We have a tendency to divide emotions into “good” and “bad” categories, as we describe how they feel. The truth is that no matter how painful an emotion may be, all emotions are “good” (helpful) because they all carry important messages for us.

Once you’ve established an open-hearted connection with an emotion, you can begin to understand the message it is bringing you.

Focus on however you have experienced the emotion in your body and ask the emotion what it wants you to know. I know it sounds weird to “talk to an emotion,” but try it and see. Don’t try to figure out the answer. Just ask the feeling what it wants you to know, and wait to see if an impression, memory, word or phrase comes to mind.

Ask the feeling why it is triggered in this moment.

Ask the feeling when in your life it first learned to feel this way.

Ask the feeling if this situation in your life reminds it of any earlier experiences you’ve had.

5. Understand what the feeling needs from you — Our painful feelings are often carried by young parts of us, and they frequently need our help or support. Once you’ve gotten to know a little about the feeling, you can find out what it needs:

Continue to focus on the area in your body where you experience the feeling. Ask what it needs from you to be a little more comfortable or a little less activated in this moment.

Maybe it needs something in your spirit such as kindness toward it or appreciation of its long history of painful experiences. If so, it may feel right to “give it a hug” in your inner spirit or welcome it in some other way that feels compassionate.

Maybe it needs you to take an action in your external world, such as using your voice, setting a boundary, or asking for help, so it doesn’t have to get so activated. If something comes to mind that you can and will do, you may want to write that down and set an intention to do so, noticing how the feeling does when you are able to take that action on its behalf.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

When you have taken the steps above to Move Toward your feelings, you may have a good sense of how young the parts of you are that are carrying these feelings. For example, if the answer to the above question “when in my life did I first feel this way?” was 5, then you will likely feel about 5 years old when the feeling is present. Treat yourself the way you would treat a hurting 5-year-old:

Welcome the grief and allow it to be present

Feel it in your body

Name it (“I am feeling sadness right now”)

Listen to the messages it is carrying

Care for it tenderly, with time, rest, nutrition, support, compassion, physical comfort

Ask for help

Take non-essential things off the schedule

Talk with friends or join a support group where grief is welcome and not seen as a “problem” to be “fixed”

How can one learn to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Letting go isn’t something we can force ourselves to do. We typically develop the capacity to surrender into the new reality a little at a time. That being said, we can take some informed steps based on the nature of the loss or change we’ve experienced.

Simple Grief:

If the event was a sad but natural loss or transition (natural death of an elderly parent, age-appropriate retirement for someone who loved their work, etc.), the above steps of Moving Toward healthy, natural grief, and the support of compassionate relationships will likely be enough. After a season of grief and transition, the negative aspects of the event will fade as more emotional energy is freed up to transition in the next stage of life.

Compound Grief:

If the event involved polarized emotions (such as an exhausted caregiver feeling both sadness and relief at the passing of their loved one) or multiple losses (losing a business and having a child relapse on drugs) it is important to honor each layer of the pain, as well as recognize the compound effect of the losses (simultaneous losses may have a greater impact than either one alone).

For example, it can be helpful to write one letter to the deceased person sharing all the loving memories, and a second letter to the illness sharing all the exhaustion, stress, loss of personal freedoms that the illness brought. These letters can be read out loud to photos or gravestones and dispensed with in symbolic ways.

Or in the second example, joining a support group for parents of addicted children and also meeting monthly with a business coach. Taking action to rebuild or to assist others can be a powerful catalyst for healing.

Traumatic Grief:

If the negative aspects of the event are traumatic (for example, witnessing a shooting or experiencing an auto accident), specific trauma-resolution interventions can be very helpful. Talk therapy, while appropriate for many issues, does not resolve trauma that is stored in the body. Look into options such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Internal Family Systems (IFS), Somatic Experiencing (SE), and Brainspotting that specifically address trauma that has become lodged in the mind and body.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Pay attention to the magnitude of your response to the loss or transition. Our tendency is to minimize the impact loss and change have on us. However, it is important to notice when our feelings are significantly larger or last longer than the loss or change might warrant. If so, it is possible that the current loss or change has activated a painful experience from our past that has not had the opportunity to be fully healed.

Parenting my now-adult children through their teen years was like this for me. Many of my most painful experiences in life came from my own adolescent years, so when my children went through normal high school ups and downs, the level of my worry was much greater than what the situation warranted. It was an indicator that my own high school pain needed healing before I could be calmly, fully present for my children’s highs and lows.

When our present is bringing up our past, a skilled therapist can help us address the very real needs that both circumstances have. Time does not heal all wounds, but good therapy does.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

Post-traumatic growth is a beautiful term in the clinical world that means that our losses and life changes do not have to define us. We not only survive, but thrive, when we make meaning out of the loss or change that we’ve experienced. This gives our suffering purpose and allows our grief to be a conduit to an even greater life vision.

Post-traumatic growth can even be a spiritual practice and will look different for each individual. One person who loses a job, for example, may develop an educational outreach to the unemployed, and another might become a political activist with a focus on unemployment benefits.

Questions you can ask to begin to explore your area of post-traumatic growth are:

What was the hardest part of this experience for me?

What have I learned as a result of going through this experience that could help others?

What population of people am I passionate about as a result of what I’ve gone through?

What skills, giftings, and resources do I have that could meet a need in this population?

The critical thing to remember about post-traumatic growth is that we cannot skip over own grief work by jumping to quickly into “helping others.” When we use activism to bypass our grief, we will lead out of woundedness and will at best be depleted, and at worst will wound those we seek to help. We cannot lead others where we ourselves have not gone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My own post-traumatic growth has inspired me to develop the Move TowardTM movement, using the three simple steps above: Notice, Know and Need. Move TowardTM grew out of my experience of healing from loss, as well as my training in the most cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical, and mindfulness traditions which have tremendous healing power but were too complex for most people to understand, remember and apply. That complexity, combined with the skyrocketing numbers of people needing mental health support who cannot access or afford it, led me to distill these approaches into three simple words. This is the essence of the Move TowardTM movement, and it is healing not only for interpersonal struggles, but relational, cultural, political and spiritual struggles as well.

Whether we are dealing with our own feelings or behaviors that we don’t like, the feelings or behaviors of others we don’t like, or the behaviors of groups, political parties, races, or spiritual traditions we don’t agree with, the common strategy of moving against them is clearly not working. You don’t have to watch much news to recognize that move against is tearing our world apart, leaving us further divided, angry, disillusioned, hopeless, and polarized.

Move TowardTM is a movement of compassion, listening, curiosity, appreciation, and community. I believe it is the answer because move against makes it worse. It is simple but not always easy, so consider this your invitation to come join!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

My dream lunch “date” would be with Brene Brown. I share her commitment and excitement to bring self-compassion and emotional wellness to the world, and she is my role model for what “being real” looks like. She is strong, authentic, and compassionate. My only worry is that I might be too busy fan-girling to actually eat my lunch! ☺

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love to connect with your readers on my website:

www.JennaRiemersma.com

and to share many free Move TowardTM resources (including guided meditations and downloadable journaling guides) here:

www.MoveToward.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!