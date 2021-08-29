Jenna Radomski, of Jenna Bee Basics: “Move your body in a way that you enjoy”

Move your body in a way that you enjoy. Lifting weights or running on a treadmill in a gym is definitely not for everyone. Gardening, hiking, roller blading, rock climbing, dancing, walking, swimming, cleaning, biking — the list goes on and on for fun ways to get the blood pumping. It’s great for our physical and mental health.

Jenna Radomski, MScN, is a holistic nutritionist, recipe developer, and the founder of Jenna Bee Basics, an online space for exploring the everyday elements of a nourished life. Starting her menstrual cycle and developing acne at a very young age led Jenna on a decades-long search for answers. She ultimately found relief through intuitive eating, living in sync with her cycle, and intentional self-care.

She believes health and well-being should be simple and accessible to all. Through Jenna Bee Basics, she shares realistic and holistic practices relating to nutrition, sustainability, and finding joy in everyday life.

Radomski is also the in-house nutritionist for Moon Cycle Bakery, a wellness based business that focuses on the menstrual cycle and creates sweet treats and food related products to help support women hormonally, spiritually and emotionally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My name is Jenna and I’m a holistic nutritionist, cookbook author, recipe creator, and the voice behind Jenna Bee Basics, an online space for exploring the everyday elements of a nourished life. I got my first period when I was just nine years old and began to struggle with acne and hormonal imbalance, which led me on a decades-long search for answers. I ultimately found relief through intuitive eating, living in sync with my menstrual cycle, and intentional self-care practices. This long, windy path led me to study nutrition for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees and help others find relief and joy through the power of nourishing food. When I’m not working, I’m usually tending to my garden, cozying up with a book, rollerblading or hiking with friends, or trying out the newest food spot in Portland.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I am obsessed with serendipity and the story of how my first cookbook, The Moon Cycle Cookbook, came to be is nothing short of serendipitous. I met Devon Loftus, the founder of Moon Cycle Bakery and my co-author for The Moon Cycle Cookbook, back in 2017 when I was in graduate school studying nutrition. I randomly stumbled upon Moon Cycle Bakery on Instagram and fell head over heels for the business right away. A few months later, I reached out to her about possibly interning as I was buzzing with passion around women’s health. We quickly hit it off and through my internship, I learned a ton about the behind-the-scenes of entrepreneurship. She gave me the opportunity to explore recipe development, research and article writing, customer service, social media management, and so much more. From there, we began to dream about creating a cookbook centered around the menstrual cycle together and just a few years later, we couldn’t be more proud of our cookbook. Other than being an incredible friend and co-creator, Devon has emboldened me to listen to my gut, live with integrity, and be authentically me. Our experience together has taught me to pay attention to what lights you up and follow the breadcrumbs — you never know where they might lead.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have a long history of feeling afraid to say “no” and set boundaries with myself and others. Just a few months after completing graduate school, I was in the midst of getting my business off the ground when I needed to take on other work to make ends meet financially. I began to work as a Kitchen Manager for a preschool, when a few months later, I landed the cookbook deal. At the same time, I was offered a part-time gig as a personal chef for a family and for some reason, thought I could do it all. I was working 35 hours at the preschool, 20 hours as a personal chef, all while wrapping my head around writing my first cookbook. I was on a straight path to burnout yet felt trapped by my own commitments. Because I historically avoided confrontation and didn’t want to disappoint others, I put my head down and did the work…but only for about six weeks before I was on the verge of a mental and physical breakdown. I ultimately decided to walk away from the sweet family I was cooking for to make time to focus on recipe creation for the book. They were unbelievably understanding and I felt immense relief. From this experience I learned two things: 1) I cannot do it all and I should not try to. I am not the type of person who can work 80 hours a week and function (is anyone, really?) and that is now a boundary I work around. 2) Setting boundaries might disappoint others in the moment, but not having them at all ultimately hurts me the most. When we constantly put the needs of others before our own, we are letting ourselves down.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been incredibly lucky to have tremendous support from friends and family as I’ve navigated my career. However, my partner, Issac, stands out and has been supportive every step of the way. Issac and I are complete opposites; his brain thrives on logic while mine defaults to emotional thinking. While sometimes we butt heads due these differences, he grounds me in a way that I had never experienced before we met. His ability to take a step back and look at the whole picture has helped pull me out of the trenches of anxiety and make level-headed decisions. He has been there through it all — the emotional ups and downs, the pivots, the trials and errors, and the celebrations. Oh, and he is the best recipe taste tester around — he has critiqued every recipe I’ve created and pushed me to try again and step out of my comfort zone.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I created Jenna Bee Basics because I believe the true path to feeling well is less about bio-hacks and more about basic everyday elements. While I am so grateful for my formal education in nutritional science, I have witnessed colleagues, friends, clients, strangers, and even myself, at times become completely consumed with “eating clean” and other dogmatic thinking patterns. Orthorexia nervosa — an eating disorder that involves an unhealthy obsession with healthy eating — is on the rise and can reduce quality of life and lead to mental and physical health issues. Imagine how drastically different our world would be if our mental, emotional, and physical energy was freed from the constraints of diet culture to instead focus on our passions, self-expression, community needs, social issues, and simply being. Through my work, I aim to help others sift through the endless noise of food rules, fad diets, and fitness regimens and to remind them that health and well-being should be simple, accessible, and enriching, not draining.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Work on boundary setting. Having the ability to set and maintain firm (yet kind) boundaries is a superpower. It’s something I have struggled with my entire life and has led to burnout and resentment. Carve out moments for stillness. For me, this looks like a quick meditation or simply doing daily mundane tasks in silence — the dishes, showering, driving, walking my dog. Taking a break from the outside noise is essential to allow thought-provoking questions, big ideas, and intuitive hits to come to the surface. Move your body in a way that you enjoy. Lifting weights or running on a treadmill in a gym is definitely not for everyone. Gardening, hiking, roller blading, rock climbing, dancing, walking, swimming, cleaning, biking — the list goes on and on for fun ways to get the blood pumping. It’s great for our physical and mental health. Don’t be afraid of the “unfollow” button. While social media is an amazing tool for connecting with others and growing a business, it can lead us down the dark road of comparison. Unfollow accounts when you find you are comparing, second-guessing, or beating yourself up, even if they are friends or family. Create a budget and stick to it. I find that financial health is lacking from the wellness conversation and the first step in my book is to track income and expenses to provide an overall picture of money flowing in and out. Then, create a budget and do your best to stick to it.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This movement already has momentum behind it thanks to many incredible health and wellness experts and activists, but I am especially passionate about body acceptance and intuitive eating. Diet culture is pervasive and began to seep into my life at a young age — by seven years old, I was criticizing body parts in the mirror; by the age of twelve, my friends and I were counting calories and jumping from fad diet to fad diet. I used so much of my mental and emotional energy consumed by how my body looked and what I was eating. Thankfully, I came across intuitive eating while in graduate school and it helped me break free from the shackles of diet culture. Now, I eat what I want, when I want and although I still struggle with body image from time to time (I am human, after all), I feel good in my skin. I think the concept of intuitive eating shocks people at first — many respond with, “but then I’ll eat chips and candy all day long!” I want to help people realize that intuitive eating actually looks like living a life free from strict rules around food and the guilt/shame spiral that accompanies dieting.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Go to yourself for validation first. While I have so much love and support from friends and family, I find that I often rely on them too heavily for validation that I’m doing a “good job”. When I am able to look within myself for the acknowledgment I need, I feel much more fulfilled. You don’t need all the answers to begin. I love to be prepared, so before diving into my career I tried to have all my ducks in a row. I quickly learned that the best time to start is now. Patience and consistency are key. Building a business, learning a trade, or honing a skill takes time and requires you to show up day after day. It’s okay to ask for help. Don’t fall into the trap that everyone but you knows what they are doing — we are all learning as we go. Find or build a support system. Whether you find this in your current friend circle, family, an entrepreneur or creative group, a mentor — the list goes on, find people who will wholeheartedly believe in you and cheer you on.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Ooh great question — environmental changes have been on my radar for as long as I can remember. I was in sixth grade when Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” documentary was released; we watched it in science class and it shattered a lot of beliefs I held about my future and the future of our planet. This film set the tone for me to strive to live as sustainably as possible and be a part of the solution. Fast forward fifteen years and the evidence of environmental change is more in our face than ever; within the past year here in Portland, Oregon, we experienced a record heatwave, a record snow and ice storm, and the worst recorded air quality due to wildfires. I am passionate about environmental issues because I deeply care about other humans, animals, and the viability of Mother Earth. Confronting these changes can feel incredibly overwhelming, and I encourage anyone else who wants to be a part of the solution to do what they can: vote for local and national politicians working towards better climate policy, donate time or money to organizations working on solutions, boycott large corporations that consistently choose business practices that harm the environment, shop local and from small businesses, drive less, eat less meat, reduce, refuse, reuse, recycle, plant a garden — every bit counts.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram and TikTok @jennabeebasics where I share life snippets, recipes, sustainability tips, and other realistic and holistic wellness practices.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!