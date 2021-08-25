Jenna Louise: “Eat with presence”

Eat with presence. This is one of my principles I teach for humble eating. Without this, the rest of your journey to body and food freedom becomes a hard fight. Eating with presence means turning off the TV and your phone. It means paying attention to your hunger levels. It means anticipating your food and finding pleasure in the experience of it. There are SO many scientific benefits to each of my humble eating principles; for example, thinking about your food before you eat. This kick-starts saliva production, an essential part of supporting healthy digestion.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenna Louise.

Jenna Louise is a well-known coach, speaker and savvy businesswoman who has taught thousands of highly successful students how to process their emotions to live a thriving life free from the bondage of past experiences, addictions, and self-sabotaging patterns.

With the motto “Every Emotion Empowers”, she marries mindful, cathartic fitness routines with informative content and is known on her YouTube, Instagram and TikTok platforms for creating messaging around the interweaving subjects of fitness, emotions, food, and body.

Having worked with international brands including Glossier, Lululemon, and Origins, Jenna Louise has extensive experience partnering with companies to successfully promote their message of inclusion and self-care to a broad range of audiences in many regions of the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a first generation immigrant, a Pisces, a highly-sensitive human, and the third of four children. These four things have shaped who I am and what I am passionate about in life. After spending my early childhood in Australia, my family immigrated to the United States. As a grandchild and child of immigrants who then experienced immigration myself, I remember feeling like I didn’t have a real place to call home as a child. As I got older, I connected deeply to the idea that I was a citizen of the world, as I now believe we all are, and developed a deep respect for diversity and adversity. I love to travel and remind myself that there are an infinite number of ways to live life and to love people.

The beach-going Australian and Pisces in me has always felt at peace in a body of water. When I found the sport of swimming in late childhood, it transformed into a career as a competitive swimmer and Division 1 collegiate athlete. I think I also loved swimming because it gave me the comradery of a team sport while also being a meditative, solitary experience. All I really had to do was put my head down, do my best, and not interact with other people. I didn’t know how to explain it at the time, but now I know just how comforting that was for my highly sensitive and introverted personality. My quiet nature bled into my role in my family, as well. Growing up with three sisters, I was by far the most reserved and chose to observe rather than seek attention or cause more chaos.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My athletic career gifted me with the unique pleasure of witnessing my body in “peak” performance, as well as the confusing experience of seeing my body as a performance object. During the height of my swimming career, that confusion led to an eating disorder which eventually ended my career. Retiring from my sport and recovering from an eating disorder forced me to question my body’s purpose and my relationship with it. This was a dark time of identity crisis, codependency, people pleasing, perfectionism, and actions that hurt both myself and others. In the process of recovering from my eating disorder (which was by far the most profound catalyst of my life) I learned how to use my emotional and physical sensitivities to really get to know myself and, albeit cliché, start to like myself again. I’m grateful to say that I recovered from my eating disorder with a humble respect for my body and I’ve learned how to live peacefully in a world that has so many triggering experiences.

My career started in my early 20s when I began posting on Instagram to hold myself accountable to a positive, self-affirming mindset around my body and my worth. I used the social platform as a self-care tool to help me maintain my recovery from anorexia. When I realized that I had the ability to help other people by sharing my experiences in recovery, releasing self-sabotaging habits with alcohol, and safely expressing my feelings, I started speaking at small events. I quickly discovered that witnessing people transform, learn to love themselves, and experience the freedom of self-trust and self-worth was the most fulfilling thing I’d ever done. In 2015 it became my mission to help people develop a love affair with themselves and that’s when my coaching practice started!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Asking for help might be the most underrated superpower we have! It has taken me a lot of work to be an honest human who can vulnerably ask for help before a problem gets too painful. Thankfully, help can come before we even know how much we need it. When I reflect on my past relationships, I see just how important trusted mentors were in my journey to being (and loving) who I truly am. My mentors have come in different forms, be it a swim coach, therapist, life coach, friend, or boss.

In my mid-20s I hired my first life coach who helped me to create a quantum leap in my thinking and actions. Within the six months that we worked together, I overhauled my relationship with alcohol and did two long overdue things that I’d previously been too afraid to do: get engaged and start my own business. The biggest gift she gave me was an unwavering belief that anything was possible for me and that I deserved to follow my heart’s desires. At the time, I had to borrow her belief in me, because I didn’t have it for myself. It’s amazing what humans can accomplish in a short amount of time with a loving and honest support system. That is a gift I am honored to give my own clients today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

At the risk of sounding so positive it’s annoying, I don’t believe that we make mistakes. Rather, I believe that life presents opportunities for growth. The most interesting thing I’ve learned during my career is that my worth is not tied to my career. When I started my business, my identity was tightly wrapped around my work, career, and success. This had an enormous impact on me, because every finger pointed was aimed directly at myself. In the first few months of my business, I experienced depression from the pressure that I put on myself to be financially successful and confident in myself instantaneously.

The depression, self-doubt, and pressure threatened my business more than anything else. The biggest barrier to our dreams is truly our own mind. I had to do the internal work to release my identity from my career and surrender the expectations I was forcing upon my business. I had to learn how to reconnect to my passion for helping others and to continue my business ventures as an act of service rather than an act of egoic pride. Today my business is not about me, it’s about helping someone else, and that makes me feel both wildly successful and happy.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Your choice is your superpower.” I coined this term when creating my first coaching program as an anchor for myself and my clients to one of the most important lessons I’ve ever learned in life: both fear and love are available in any situation, and we always have the authority to choose through which of these lenses we will look .

Knowing this can change your whole life. When I was recovering from my eating disorder, I was surprised and saddened to realize how many fear-based thoughts I had about my body. Thoughts like, “I have to look good to earn attention and love,” and, “If I eat ‘bad’ foods, I am weak.” Ouch. Thankfully, I learned that where there is fear, there is also love. So, I learned to look for the love whenever I started to hear my inner critic (whom I affectionately call the “B*tch in my Brain”) shooting out fear-based thoughts.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on completing a video workout series that is unlike anything I see on the market today. The program promotes an emotionally curious, body-respecting, bring-your-unique-100% approach to boutique fitness. In the course, you learn how to crave self-caring and cathartic movements instead of self-sabotaging habits when an uncomfortable emotion arrives in your life. Each movement is rooted in mindfulness and is designed to be done repetitively, allowing the body to become familiar with the movement and emotions of each routine. Participants will gain physical strength and emotional confidence each time they practice.

I created this practice out of need in my own personal life, specifically after a triggering trip to South Africa that threatened my sobriety. Long story short: I witnessed racism and intergenerational trauma at extremely disturbing levels. Since that trip, I have consistently used this movement practice for three years. It’s helped me not only maintain my sobriety, but also release emotional eating, co-dependent texting, overspending, and petty arguing from my basket of unhealthy coping skills. I want to share what I have learned so that others can find a similar freedom from their own self-sabotaging habits.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

From a technical perspective, I’m a certified Life Coach and Fitness Instructor who has studied mindfulness, yoga, meditation, spirituality, and cognitive therapies for over 10 years. However, my teachings don’t only come from a studied experience, but also a felt experience. I have personally implemented these wellness practices in my own life to achieve freedom from an eating disorder, addiction, depression, and trauma.

My movement practices couple mindful, cathartic movement with our body’s powerful felt sense of sound so that students can evoke and process emotions in a safe container. These practices are extremely effective in providing a solution to emotional distress that so frequently affects our mental and physical health, making them unique to what is currently being mass-marketed.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

“Health” is a convoluted word surrounded by a lot of information and misinformation. Further, a “healthy body weight” or “composition” is different for each human. Whenever I find that a word heavily used by society confuses me or triggers unnecessary self-doubt, I give myself permission to re-define it or replace it. In my work with clients, I introduce them to the concept of an uniquely ideal body weight, which is the natural weight of your body that allows you to live in harmony with the constitution you have for your current season of life.

To achieve an ideal body weight, I believe that two things must be true: 1) you create a humble relationship with your body, honoring what foods and movements it needs to operate in its most ideal state of ease and comfort, and 2) work with your body to gently push it towards the physical actions and experiences that you uniquely desire to have in life In the most simple terms. By doing this, you let your body tell you what foods it needs to eat or movements in needs to partake in to feel good (for example, nourishing vegetables and frequent walk-breaks from your work desk) while also setting goals with your body to do new things (for example, run a half marathon). To be clear, I am not talking about a specific number on the scale. It’s important to understand that your uniquely ideal body weight changes based on your changing desire in life, which could fluctuate slightly from day to day or greatly from season to season. For example, if you desire to have a healthy pregnancy then your uniquely ideal body weight will increase for that season. Similarly, if you desire to travel the world for three months, your food and fitness resources could constantly change, potentially resulting in an increase or decrease in weight during that season as a result. None of these differing body weights are unhealthy, nor is one better than another. The flexible mindset is the important, beautiful thing.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The body keeps the score and I believe she/he/they communicate through discomfort. There is usually a physical signal if someone is dramatically overweight or underweight. As I am not a doctor, I’ll just comment on my own personal experience: when I was dramatically underweight at the height of my eating disorder, I lost my period and injured my back.

While these physical symptoms could signal that someone is over or underweight, learning what your healthy (or uniquely ideal) body weight is a journey. Understanding that every human body is different, it is essential that people practice what I call “humble eating.” The basis of humble eating is that the body knows best what she/he/they need to operate with ease. Understand that this means the body is a separate entity from the soul or the mind, so, while a certain amount of intellectual data or intuitive “gut” feeling is supportive, the body is the ultimate authority on what each individual’s ideal weight is. I teach the principles of “humble eating,” which include listening to your body’s natural hunger cues and processing your emotional cues. This may seem like a deviation from your question, but I say all of this because I believe an individual must release any notion of “under” or “over” weight in the journey to humbly discover what shape the body takes when you’re in a healthy relationship with it.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Personally, when I was dramatically underweight at the height of my eating disorder, I lost my period and injured my back. I also had a shoulder injury that was unable to heal properly. Additionally, my hyper focus on my weight, body, and food isolated me from my friends and family, attributing to immense emotional and mental health issues.

If you’re not overly under or overweight to the point of physical discomforts that alarm you, I see an equally alarming pandemic happening in the world today regarding the mental and emotional suffering of people who are hyper-obsessed with their weight. No matter what the number on the scale or size of pants you wear, if you’re obsessing over the 5–10 pounds that you think separate you from a healthy weight, you will continuously drain your energy worrying about it and suffer both mentally and emotionally for it.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

When you achieve and maintain a healthy (or uniquely ideal) body weight and, as importantly, a healthy emotional and mental state in relation to your body, literally everything can change. How you do one thing is how you do everything and, because it takes a psychological change to move into a humble relationship with your body, you will experience the benefits of that psychological change in all areas of your life. For starters, when you are able to stop spending so much physical and mental energy calculating/obsessing/stressing/questioning your weight and your health, you have an abundance of energy available for new experiences. Interestingly, it’s common that after someone works with me to establish a healthy relationship with their body, they decide to continue to work with me in support of changing their career or creating another major life upgrade. Because they no longer obsess about their body or try to control it, they have a much easier time releasing codependency or worrying so much about their financial situation that they don’t take the risks necessary to actualize their career dreams.

That’s exactly what happened for me; I overcame my eating disorder and within a few years I was in a new career, living in a new city, engaged, sober, and THRIVING in ways I had only previously dreamed. When my client Sam came to me for support with her health, she was able to obtain sustainable health and double her income. When my client Tricia worked with me, she found joy in a new way of eating and comfort in her body as well as started a new career while traveling the world.

The “dirty little secret” about weight and body problems is this: the problem is never really centered in the food or the weight. In my opinion, if you’re only looking at weight when you’re trying to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight, then you’re missing an opportunity to reach your true potential as a human. It’s never just about the weight or the food — it’s always a truly spiritual catalyst into your higher potential.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”

Humbly admit that you don’t own your body. This is a spiritual concept and practice that might rub people the wrong way. I believe we all have the authority and right to make choices regarding our body, but in a spiritual sense we do not own it. To quote Beyonce, “I feel like my body is borrowed and this life is very temporary.” If you truly want to live happy, joyous, and free fear, it’s important to realize you do not get to choose your body size. Trust me, I get how worrisome this can be. When I was learning how to listen to my body, I was terrified that I would “blow up,”; meaning gain 50 pounds, lose all my muscle, be unrecognizable, and never be loved again. Ultimately, my fear of gaining 50 pounds was holding me hostage in a hungry cycle of control and power. My life had dwindled down to the size of a dime with so much of my thoughts and time directed toward controlling my weight. It was by right-sizing myself and learning to respect my body — even if that meant gaining some weight — that I found my freedom mentally. Eat with presence. This is one of my principles I teach for humble eating. Without this, the rest of your journey to body and food freedom becomes a hard fight. Eating with presence means turning off the TV and your phone. It means paying attention to your hunger levels. It means anticipating your food and finding pleasure in the experience of it. There are SO many scientific benefits to each of my humble eating principles; for example, thinking about your food before you eat. This kick-starts saliva production, an essential part of supporting healthy digestion. Make small changes. Listen, there is a time and place for quitting something cold turkey. It works great for some people and in some dire situations. But my advice is to not try to change everything at once. If you’re practicing cutting down alcohol, you don’t have to also have to stop eating sweets. Address the thing that’s most harmful first: be it over exercising, overdrinking, under eating, or hyper critical thinking. Focus on one thing at a time and allow your practice to start small. That’s how you create sustainable change. Embrace imperfection and be super gentle with your learning curve. You are going to mess up. You might forget to move. You might “slip” and eat a whole row of Oreos. When that happens, don’t beat yourself up like you’ve been doing in the past. Self-criticism only fuels more self-sabotaging behavior. Gently remind yourself that you’re not a fat skew-up just because you did something you didn’t really want to do — you just did something you didn’t really want to do. Bonus points if you get curious about WHY you did it because that’s where quantum learning happens. Get honest. As I previously mentioned, it’s never just about the weight or the food. Sustainable physical health is only possible with supporting mental, emotional, and spiritual health. The number one key to sustainable change is honesty. Find a trusted person who you can be fully honest with. Whether it’s a therapist, a friend, relative, life coach, or spiritual advisor, look for someone who has overcome what you’re going through and who lives their life with the kind of gusto that you’d love to have. You must uncover the underlying problem before you’ll find a lasting solution. That’s why honesty is essential to start. And, because life never stops being complex, that’s why it’s also essential for sustainable success.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Someone can achieve this by losing weight in a way they genuinely enjoy. This way, their lifestyle becomes their form of weight maintenance. Of course, when you address all the non-weight elements and create a life you love, your body finds it’s uniquely ideal weight and you spend all your time experiencing the beauty of life without another thought about calories and pounds. Diets don’t work because they only address food. You need a lifestyle to support your health, not just the right meal plan.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A common barrier I see to finding your unique ideal weight is thinking that tells you “One mistake is complete failure” and triggers the “snap back” to old habits. To change your mindset from all-or-nothing thinking to abundant, flexible thinking requires understanding the difference between shame and guilt that has been made famous by the one and only Brene Brown. Shame is personal, as in, “I am a bad person because I ate too much.” Guilt is action oriented, as in, “I ate too much which is not something that I am happy with, but I understand that I am still a good person.” It’s OK to feel guilty because it’s possible to learn from guilt. Just rest easy knowing that you never, ever have to feel ashamed again.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

If you’re not doing the things you know you should be doing or want to be doing, you’ve got an integrity problem. Continuing to make and break promises to yourself is such a painful cycle. I’ve been there and it is truly soul crushing. So why do we change and become people of integrity, dignity, and grace? Here are two little-known, miracle-working solutions:

1) Address your emotions! When you can’t seem to break a cycle that seems elementary, such as stopping drinking or meditating every day or eating more vegetables, it’s NOT about the specific task: there’s an underlying emotion that’s stuck in your body and blocking your energy flow. I know that sounds woo-woo, so if you don’t quite believe it for yourself then you can borrow my belief. I’ve been using cathartic, somatic movement practices for three years and have been able to heal things that 10 years of therapy couldn’t.

2) Get an accountability buddy! It’s so often that we will do things for other people before we do them for ourselves. So let’s use that to our advantage and ask a trusted friend or professional to practice with us. Make clear and specific appointments to meet and do the action together using language like, “I commit to meeting you on the boardwalk for a walk at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.” If for any reason you can’t stick to your word, immediately communicate that with your accountability buddy and propose an alternate time and date when you can fulfil your commitment. For this, you can use language like, “I acknowledge that I’m unable to meet you on the boardwalk at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. I’d love to recommit to walking with you on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. if that works for you!” Integrity is about communication, not being perfect. Using clear language creates flexibility and grace in your practice.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Integrate them into a part of your daily routine that is already rock solid! Do you always make chamomile tea before bed? Practice light stretching while the kettle boils. Do you have an anti-aging practice that you perform religiously? List out things you’re grateful for while you do it. Do you brush your teeth after every meal? Place a water glass by the sink and drink a cup before you brush. Simple changes that are tagged onto already rock-solid routines can make a big impact rather effortlessly.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In the grandest vision, the change I want to see in the world is that people feel safe in their bodies and experiencing their emotions, feel normal sharing their emotional experiences with others, and are unified by compassion upon hearing and relating to the emotional experiences of other people. I humbly hope that the release of my next project combining movement and emotional intelligence will help achieve this grand vision.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with ALOK. I am a raving fan of the work they do to empower the world to see, honor and live beyond the gender binary and resonate so much with their message of unconditional love and abundance for all.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Start by moving with me on my YouTube channel, Beginner Song Workouts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfQFKsn-8rWoCk-gR4DNV7w

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.