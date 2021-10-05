Jenna Haefelin of SPIFF: “Don’t hang onto what you don’t need”

Don’t hang onto what you don’t need. Purging is good and even better to donate items to someone in need. My mom likes to hang onto things from the past and I believe this is why I’m the way that I am with clutter.

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenna Haefelin.

Jenna Haefelin is the founder of SPIFF, a luxury home organization that offers high-end clientele, celebrities, and athletes that offers a clean, minimalistic solution to home organization. The company’s goal is to transform your space while leveling up your lifestyle with eco-friendly solutions. Haefelin combines her passion for minimalist organization and her love for the environment to make SPIFF your go to for in-home organization.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved to clean, but I wanted something creative and high end. I’ve always wanted to work for myself because that’s what I grew up seeing my parents do. I had to ask myself what my passion was, something I enjoyed my entire life so I knew that wasn’t a phase or casual interest. Upon reflection, I realized it was helping others organize and simplify their homes, so I took my passion and turned it into a thriving business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Aside from all of the clients themselves, the most interesting thing that happened to me was receiving an influx of clients during COVID. We were prepared to not be as busy but clients were messaging us to pack up their homes while they were stuck overseas or out of state. We got their items categorized, boxed up, and into a storage room; there began a whole new niche!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Overediting my Instagram pictures. I had no idea what I was doing and looking back they looked horrible. I spent some time teaching myself how to take the right angle photos, capture our minimalistic look, and create a calming aesthetic for my feed.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

A fun project I have going on right now is with Leah McSweeny, she’s on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. She is very easy to work with, super cool, and easy going. We helped her in her last place and we’re currently setting her up in her new apartment.

I think working with known people will help me spread awareness to things such as the environment and the positive impacts organizing can have on us. The more people that hear about me, the more I am able to share. I’m big on educating people about living a sustainable lifestyle!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is what you make of it. Each person is responsible for the good and the bad in their life. Everything we do, every thought we have, every action we take contributes to the outcome of our lives. People are capable of doing anything they want to do, it’s those who understand this that will go the furthest in life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

From a personal standpoint, my father. I watched my father as an entrepreneur my entire life. He taught me my work ethic and he inspired me to be my own boss. He tells me I can do whatever I want to do and achieve whatever I want to achieve. I am also grateful for my mother and sister for their support; having your family on your side when you are chasing your dreams is major.

From a business standpoint, I credit my clients for having faith in me, trusting me, and allowing me to grow with them. I also credit myself, I worked really hard to get where I am today. As I have grown, I am extremely thankful for my organizing team as well as my hard workers behind the scenes, I couldn’t do it without them! I have to shout out my business coach Kara Duffy and my rockstar Publicist Natasha Dressler, they work really hard behind the scenes, while building up their own brands. I always want to bring along anyone and give credit to anyone that helped me along the way and for them I am forever grateful!

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t hang onto what you don’t need. Purging is good and even better to donate items to someone in need. My mom likes to hang onto things from the past and I believe this is why I’m the way that I am with clutter. Keep only what you use and love. You most likely have items you have forgotten about, don’t enjoy, or simply don’t like! Hanging onto it just creates stress for your future. Don’t hang onto something just because somebody gave it to you out of guilt. Say thank you and put it in donation. Imagine if your home was filled with things people gifted to you! They forget what they are half of the time. Set aside a day to declutter and reset. It’s easiest to just put things away right away or at the end of each day. You’ll thank yourself later. But, if you don’t have time or need a break, set aside a time and day to do it. You can always take pictures of things that remind you of something. This way, you free up the physical space and keep the memory in photo form.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would LOVE to inspire the movement of eliminating single use plastic. I’m also passionate about ocean cleanups, anything to help the planet in the long run, and especially the animals currently at risk. This would bring the greatest good to both animals and humans. Speaking of humans, we are currently ingesting a credit card size amount of micro plastics each week. Plastic now lives in our fish, which then can end up in us through consumption. It is an extremely large issue and I am starting to tackle it with my local environmental team in Larchmont, NY. Look out for our success!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Bethenny Frankel. I watched her grow her empire of Skinny Girl from the ground up. Yes, she had a reality TV show behind her, but she started from the bottom by standing in grocery stores sampling her products. I remember seeing her try and try again, often met with much scrutiny of family and friends, and I truly respect her hustle and well deserved success.

I would also love to sit down with Michael Jordan. He is a perfect example of what I mean when I say think outside of the box. He turned his passion into more than just a career, but an extremely successful brand as well. He has a business mindset and I respect that. I would love to organize his sneakers for him one day too!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!