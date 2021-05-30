Jenn Valentine of Jamf: “Prioritize what’s important”

Prioritize what’s important. I love a good checklist and there is nothing more satisfying than ending the day by scratching off that final to-do and closing your laptop with emails read, answered and filed away. As teams become larger, responsibility grows and time gets shorter, knowing the difference between what is urgent versus what is important is crucial to advance long-term priorities. For example, if we revisit life balance — is it urgent to go outdoors and take that hike? Probably not. But is it important to self-care? Yes.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenn Valentine, Security Specialist Lead, Jamf.

Jennifer Valentine is the Security Specialist Lead at Jamf, a technology company helping businesses maximize their Apple initiatives. She is currently a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. Prior to her current positions, Jennifer worked at a cybersecurity startup, helping successfully launch a new product line extension, gaining the company coverage for its innovative cyber collective defense strategy. She supported General (Ret) Keith B. Alexander, the former Director of the National Security Agency and founding Commander, U.S. Cyber Command’s role as a member of the President’s Commission for Enhancing National Cybersecurity and jointly co-authored an article in the Cyber Defense Review: Clear Thinking About Protecting the Nation in the Cyber Domain. Jennifer served in the U.S. Air Force. As a staff member at U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, she developed, researched and coordinated policy affecting over 10,000 multi-service military personnel. Jennifer is a graduate of Columbia University and holds an executive MS degree in Technology Management from the School of Professional Studies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I attended undergrad at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana as a History and Criminal Justice major. I always loved reading and would often find myself perusing the shelves at the University library, picking up a book written by James Bamford titled, Body of Secrets, Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency. We are familiar with movies that are centered around CIA operatives and National Security Agency (NSA) — one that comes to mind is Enemy of the State, where the NSA was referred to as “No Such Agency.” I was immediately intrigued. I wanted to be part of an elite group of individuals. I made a goal — not only to work for the NSA — but for its Director. I researched the best path to transition from attending college on the bayou to becoming employed at the NSA. I decided my best bet was to learn a language. After I graduated college, I enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Cryptologic Language Analyst. By my mid-20s, I eventually made my way to the National Security Agency, having the unique opportunity to work directly for the Director of NSA and Commander, United States Cyber Command.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Less than 6 months into my tenure at Jamf, I was asked to participate in technical due diligence and integration planning on a security portfolio integration. Not only did I participate, but my first 90 days work (discussed as success criteria in my original interview!) became instrumental in the plan and execution of the integration. I am a student of the market, but never been involved in an acquisition or integration — so it was rewarding to see my hard work and success criteria pay off and be executed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is not necessarily a funny mistake, but a lesson I learned early in my career. When I was in the Air Force, I wanted to apply to a graduate program at the National Defense University. As with any program, there were prerequisites and qualifications. I was not 100% qualified, so I did not apply. I later discovered that others, with similar experience, applied and was accepted into the program. I was crushed. I was led to believe that all the stated qualifications must be met. I underestimated my abilities. Lesson learned is apply for that job or program. If accepted, celebrate the success. If rejected, regroup and learn from the loss.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are three things: Culture, customer service and life balance. Jamf goes beyond ensuring new hires are a cultural fit, rather that they are a culture add. This slight distinction invites new perspectives and brings to the forefront cognitive diversity, strengthening the company as a whole and ultimately increasing the success and impact of our company’s purpose: Empower people with technology that puts humans first. That in turn highlights how much we care about our customers. We obsess about making our customers successful. Decisions are made based on their best interest, period. Satisfied customers have a positive effect on employees and Jamf knows what matters most is what lasts longest. This became evident during the pandemic — as there was reassurance that family priorities took precedence over professional obligations. Because of this, as a corporate family, we had a strong commitment to one another, our customers, and the success of the organization.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I am executing our security vision to meet all Apple enterprise security needs in such an elegant way that end-users think Jamf is part of the native Apple experience. People should be enabled with the tools that they need, and their efficiency should not be affected in the name of security. I am excited to work on a security project that puts users first.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

No. One thing I feel strongly about is that as women, we are told in order to break the status quo, we must adopt a ‘masculine’ leadership style. In other words, be tough, aggressive, commanding and competitive. However, when these traits are exhibited, women are labeled as aggressive, bossy, difficult, emotional…etc. We are each unique and have specific traits we present to the world and all of these traits should be available without double standards or justifications.

I recently read an article that articulated it perfectly. It said rather than teaching women to fit the mold in order to advance in senior leadership, focus on teaching them how to change the mold (HBR,2019).

So, how do we change the mold? Get involved. Engage in constructive conversations around inclusion and equality. Focus on eliminating barriers and empowering others to change the world. Lead by example. Being a good leader or role model does not have gender qualifications.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

I know this has been discussed ad nauseam, but one of the biggest challenges that impacts everyone in tech, and is especially challenging for women, is imposter syndrome. Throughout my career, I sat at the table where decisions with global implications were made. I formulated the very ideas that were discussed; that did the research to understand the technical and political ramifications of different courses of action; that guided the decision-making process. Despite those successes and hard work, I always felt inadequate because I never received the credit. This led me to question my abilities — was I technical enough; did I not have the requisite skillset; did I need to have all the answers; do I need more training/education…and and and. Imposter syndrome robs you of the ability to enjoy success.

It is difficult to overcome feelings of inadequacy. Start with reframing how you think and talk about your successes and avoid self-defeating behaviors. Take a step back, look at your accomplishments. You are where you are because of hard work and dedication, because of your grit and drive. Own it. Projecting confidence in yourself and your abilities immediately translates to others who will then seek your guidance and counsel. It gives volume to your voice and thoughtful consideration to your speech.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

One misconception is that work-life balance is only for women. Wrong! Working long hours and having a career and family are not unique to only women. It is an outdated concept to believe women are the only ones with family and domestic responsibilities that require flexible work hours. Companies should evaluate benefit packages that helps expand an employee’s life choices.

I do want to go on a small tangent to further address work-life balance, or what a good friend calls, life balance. Burnout is real. I found myself reaching burnout during the beginning of the pandemic when working from home. It was too easy to put in long hours with no commute, reduced interruptions, and back to back Zoom meetings. Organizations and its leaders should recognize the signs of burnout and create a supportive and compassionate work environment that empowers employees to take restorative measures. Resting is productive. The days of bragging about 16+ hour workdays are over.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Deckplate leadership. My last duty station in the military was a joint military assignment. I worked side-by-side with all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. My boss at the time was a Master Chief who spent over 30 years in service of the Navy. To put it politely, he was a bit…salty. But he was wise. He taught me that we are stronger when we are all at our best, and the best way to become a force multiplier is to become visible and work alongside those who are solving problems. In other words, it is hard to lead and affect change when sitting behind a desk. With technology constantly changing and recent acceleration due to the pandemic, navigating through change and uncertainty requires visible leaders — leaders with integrity, leaders who are respectful of others, and leaders who are accountable for their actions.

Diplomacy. I recently had dinner with two amazing women and peer mentors. I described a recent story at work — they both know that I am often too direct and lack tact. I am so focused on the end result that I do not place enough emphasis on building understanding. They reminded me of the importance of diplomacy — framing discussions in a pragmatic way, advocating with examples, and engaging in inquiry. It was a great reminder to step back and observe what emerges in conversations; what experiences people draw from — and then use this as a guide to inform what is being proposed. This becomes important as change is addressed — as often, people do not fear change, they fear what they lose.

Goals and Grit. We all know that setting goals is important — but goal setting without passion or conviction to succeed — or grit — severely limits our true potential and sense of purpose. In my career, my primary motivators were never wealth and titles, rather service, relentless self-improvement and excellence — of myself, those around me, and extending that to our company and customers. There is something rewarding in valuing the effort and struggle, and taking the road less traveled.

Your Word is Your Bond. Is there anything more important than trust? Trust is accompanied by personal commitment and accountability. When I say I am going to do something, I follow-through. This has become increasingly important during the pandemic. Coming into a new organization during this unprecedented time, I thought through how to build trust with colleagues in the absence of ‘normal’ interactions in hallways or common areas. The answer is simple, by doing.

Play Through Your Mistakes. It took me a long time to understand the difference between excellence and perfection. It took me even longer to understand how to play through my mistakes. I played the piano for over 30 years — and a lesson I learned is when a mistake is made, fight the urge to stop playing. Improvise. Keep going. Sometimes it is about the process, not the product.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

First, choose to lead. Seems simple, right? However, that decision by itself changes nothing. Step up and take action. Historically, if we look at past leaders, they were not deemed leaders because of who they were, but by what they did.

Second, know your people and your business. Personal involvement, connection and commitment to your team and organization is crucial to earn trust, credibility and foster collaboration.

Third, set the tone. Communicate vision and forge alignment. To quote Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, United States Navy, one of the first modern programmers, “Manage things. Lead people.”

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Prioritize what’s important. I love a good checklist and there is nothing more satisfying than ending the day by scratching off that final to-do and closing your laptop with emails read, answered and filed away. As teams become larger, responsibility grows and time gets shorter, knowing the difference between what is urgent versus what is important is crucial to advance long-term priorities. For example, if we revisit life balance — is it urgent to go outdoors and take that hike? Probably not. But is it important to self-care? Yes.

Distributed leadership. In General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal, U.S. Army book Team of Teams, he provides incredible insight in leading teams. The military instills leadership in all ranks. In his words, “…not to produce super soldiers. It is to build super teams.”

Empower and Delegate. Leadership is no longer relegated to formal positions of authority, rather to those individuals who build collaborative relationships between teams, who bring purpose, trust and commitment. Identifying leaders earlier can help create highly efficient/productive teams. Multiplying that with empowerment and delegation, you create an environment for people to contribute their best work, optimize team performance and increase impact.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That’s a tough question. Reflecting on my life, primary years, time in the military, in the public and now in the private sector, there are so many mentors, formal and informal, that had enormous influence in my life. They all helped me find my voice and build my confidence. They are all trusted confidants.

While attending graduate school at Columbia University, I had the distinct honor and privilege to work with Melissa Hathaway, leading cybersecurity and cyberspace policy expert. I remember receiving an email from the Director of the program advising that Melissa would be my thesis advisor. She was so much more than that. Melissa set the tone and expectations early. She emailed me in advance of our first meeting, attaching a leadership article to read and asking that I come prepared to discuss. When we met, I was so nervous, I was physically shaking. She asked me one question: What are your career goals? I proudly responded that I want to be a COO. She then asked, “Why not CEO?” I was dumbfounded. The thought never crossed my mind. I expressed this goal numerous times to others and no one ever challenged it. Melissa did. It is by her example and that one question changed the trajectory of what I thought I could be and what I know I can be.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I never thought I would develop a passion for teaching, but I enjoy facilitating discussions and value the relationships and bonds it creates. Along those same lines, I also like to help women find their voice and improve in their professions by mapping out a strategy for success through short, intermediate and long-term goals.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to change the way the world does cyber. Wow, it’s scary saying that out loud and putting it in writing. When I think about how to change the world of cybersecurity, there is one thing that I continue to become more and more passionate about. Integration of our people and applications to enable collaboration by leveraging the advancements of social networking. Think about it. What is the first thing you do when you need a second opinion or have a question about what to do about something? You post a question to social media forums or you look up the ratings of on Yelp, Google Reviews, and Amazon. Why not embrace this with cybersecurity? The threat intelligence community comes close but is not hitting the mark. There are threat intelligence platforms that aim to drive this collaboration; however, analysts are not enticed to leverage them in the same way they are with other media outlets. We need to alter the way we think about product integrations. We cannot merely ‘check a box’ when it comes to reaching out to fellow analysts and leveraging data from other security products. We need to collaborate. Doing so diversifies the data, intelligence, and creative thought we use to reach a conclusion about cyber-attacks. Imagine a world where our diversity in thought and knowledge becomes our strength in fighting cyber adversaries.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Bloom Where You’re Planted. This is a lesson my mother taught me early on. Regardless of the circumstances, embrace every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Hands down, Condoleezza Rice. She is someone I admire and respect for her diplomacy and leadership in foreign policy post 9/11.