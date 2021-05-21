Jenn Stoll of DentalPlans.com: “Accessing affordable dental care may seem out of reach to many, but it isn’t”

To me, an excellent dental care provider is someone who is well trained to diagnose, treat, and prevent oral health issues. But having a great experience at the dentist is more than that, as well. Great office staff who are empathetic and treat patients like customers is extremely important. And so is the desire to constantly innovate and leverage technology so patients get state of the art care. Implementing patient engagement and communication tools can also contribute to the overall patient experience.

As a part of our interview series called “5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System”, I had the pleasure to interview Jenn Stoll.

Jenn Stoll joined DentalPlans.com — a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. — in 2003 and now serves as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. As a key member of the company’s executive leadership team, Stoll is dedicated to ensuring a world-class product offering and partner marketing platform that will enable consumers to enjoy a compelling online shopping experience with DentalPlans.com. She leads company efforts with carrier partners, broker affiliates, group businesses and the dentist marketing channel.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career in internet marketing during the .com boom. My background was in travel industry marketing, not healthcare. But when I was asked to consult for DentalPlans.com during the company’s infancy, it felt right. I grew up around healthcare because my dad was a doctor. This was an exciting opportunity to fuse together my interest in the healthcare industry and my experience in marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Since joining DentalPlans.com, the company has won various awards for its culture. We have been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Florida, as well as one of the Healthiest Employers in South Florida multiple years in a row.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At DentalPlans.com, our mission and our culture have the same goal — to help people lead happier, healthier lives one smile at a time. While our mission speaks to helping our customers, our culture does the same for our employees.

Before the pandemic, anytime someone would come to interview for a position, they would comment on how happy everyone seemed to be there, and how everyone was always smiling. And even now, as we conduct interviews virtually, we still hear similar comments.

The fact that our culture is not only seen, but also felt, is exactly what makes DentalPlans.com stand out. We believe in what we stand for and that shows.

What advice would you give to other healthcare leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice is to make health and wellness a part of your culture. Really walk the walk. In order to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of your customers, you have to do the same for your employees. Ensuring your mission and your culture are aligned is critical in doing that. Treat your customers like you treat your employees, and vice versa.

According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. Can you share 3 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly? Please answer as it relates to dental care.

First, dental care is often overlooked, though it should not be since it is linked to our overall health. The overall healthcare system in the U.S. may rank poorly because of its failure to prioritize dental care.

Secondly, many Americans may not be aware that this connection between oral health and overall health exists, so they skip the dentist. And in turn, both their dental health and general wellbeing face an increased risk of health problems, especially as time goes on.

Lastly, accessing affordable dental care may seem out of reach to many, but it isn’t. There are alternatives. This thinking, however, can play a significant role in why people delay dental care. They simply think it’s unattainable.

You are a “healthcare insider”. If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the dental care system in the U.S.?

Improve access to affordable dental care by providing money-saving alternatives to uninsured and underinsured Americans.

Encourage healthcare professionals to educate consumers on the links between oral health and overall health.

Similarly, encourage healthcare organizations to also educate consumers on the link between oral health and overall health.

Change the way dental check-ups are viewed by Americans through consumer education (2 and 3 above). We want dental check-ups to be treated like annual wellness visits. They need to be seen as a ‘must’ rather than optional or as a luxury.

Expand government support for dental care.

Ok, it’s very nice to suggest changes, but what concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes?

Consumer education is a critical component in getting more people to the dentist. This simple act can help more people lead healthier lives.

Healthcare leaders, organizations and dental practices can all play a role in educating people on the importance of dental care, and together, create a desire to go to the dentist regularly.

Through affordable alternatives to insurance, and education for patients, more Americans will be able to access the dental care they need and deserve.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the dental care system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, dental health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Rather than having two parallel tracks, I’d like to see dentist and healthcare practitioners working closer together on promoting all kinds of preventive care. This includes a person’s oral health and their overall wellbeing.

Both dentists and general practitioners can educate patients on the important role that oral health plays in a person’s overall health. Aligning with each other and communicating consistent messages to patients is critical to helping people understand the importance of all types of care.

Dental health is often a window into a person’s overall health. Dentists may be able to detect that a patient is at an increased risk for certain health conditions and then encourage them to see their primary care physician for that concern. And doctors who know their patient has an increased risk of certain conditions can urge them to stay on top of certain dental care in order to avoid increasing their risk further.

How would you define an “excellent dental care provider”?

To me, an excellent dental care provider is someone who is well trained to diagnose, treat, and prevent oral health issues. But having a great experience at the dentist is more than that, as well. Great office staff who are empathetic and treat patients like customers is extremely important. And so is the desire to constantly innovate and leverage technology so patients get state of the art care. Implementing patient engagement and communication tools can also contribute to the overall patient experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” — Michael Jordan

This quote is relevant to my personal and professional life. I teach my team and my children to work hard, take chances and make things happen.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are in the process of marketing a new line of business to seniors, selling Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. A lot of Medicare plans don’t include dental, so this is an opportunity for Medicare recipients to pair a Medicare plan and a dental savings plan together, so they can close that gap and take care of all aspects of their health.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader?

“The Oz Principle: Getting Results Through Individual and Organizational Accountability” has helped me to create a culture of teamwork with a deep understanding of accountability among my team.

Another great book that has inspired me to be a better leader overall is “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be a movement for everyone to take better care of themselves. It would create awareness around the dangers of delaying or skipping dental care and aim to educate people on the link between poor oral health and increased risk of serious health problems. The movement would leverage social media to share information and encourage people to see their dentist for a check-up using #GetYourSmileChecked. And with social media users as ambassadors, they would raise awareness as well, using #IGotMySmileChecked after receiving their preventive dental care.