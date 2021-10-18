Jenn Larry of MTL Cannabis: “A strong group of friends”

A strong group of friends: We are the company we keep. Find friends that support you, accept your flaws, clap for you when you win, and show up with joints and sushi when you lose. Friends that broaden your mind, share your hobbies, and take you out of your ordinary make it easier to wake up every day, put on your big girl pants, and achieve your wildest dreams.

Jenn Larry is a Canadian entrepreneur with an aptitude for thriving inside the box of regulated markets. Jenn leads clients with a strategic approach across industries such as music, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, online gambling, and consumer packaged goods. She is the founder of CBD Strategy Group, a successful consulting business, and the Cannabis Education Guild, a global platform focused on social good. Jenn is the Chief Commercial Officer at MTL Cannabis, a nationally celebrated producer of dried cannabis flower.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood "backstory"?

My love for weed. My love for strategy. And my desire to be part of making history. I have always worked in categories that connect with people at the soul. My career has spanned music, fashion, cosmetics, food, and gambling and despite living a life that has always included cannabis I never considered it to be my next move. When the government announced a public consultation for the adult-use market in 2016 it was an easy decision to transition my savvy for commercial strategy and brand building in regulated industries to the cannabis sector.

Working in mature industries exposed that strategy and clear direction can get lost in favour of fast execution that is disconnected from the end consumer. I want to see the cannabis industry grow sustainably and ethically. Canada is making history and I want to be part of championing our contribution to the global stage.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have founded two companies since my entry into the cannabis industry: CBD Strategy Group, a consulting firm, and the Cannabis Education Guild (CEG), an education and social good company.

My work with CBD Strategy Group and CEG has brought me to many interesting places but a stand-out story starts in Malaysia. I was travelling with my CEG co-founder Kelly Beker, and we hosted a full-day symposium for over 200 scientists and medical professionals from five countries across Asia, which is an incredible feat in and of itself in a country where cannabis possession is punishable by imprisonment or death.

Ben Dronkers, an absolute legend best known for founding Sensi Seeds and starting the Amsterdam Cannabis era, was a surprise guest speaker at our event and invited us to stay with him should we happen to pass through Borneo on our tour. Our travels made it such that we joined Ben at his home and spent time connecting, even though we are generations apart. As we enjoyed good food and good weed, we listened to his incredible stories from the past 50 years, including a casual mention of his friend Jack Herer, another extraordinary contributor to cannabis. This moment will forever be a stand out, for at that moment I felt like a baton had been passed from one generation to the next.

A second notable moment was travelling with Abi Roach and Steve D’Angelo while at a conference in Jamaica. Equally impactful in their own right, these two individuals represent so much of what matters: fighting the good fight for those who deserve justice. Seeing the industry through their eyes and hearing decades of stories reinforced the sensitivity of how I approach the business of cannabis. As someone who has been a fan of smoking weed but only entered the industry in 2016, this experience is a stand out moment, for it was one that reinforced that I am on the right path — walking alongside giants.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Strong communication skills: I’m clear, concise, and precise. My mentor told me if we always have the same opinion, one of us is not needed, a lesson that guides the intention and direction of my communication with my team. Candour: Honesty is at the core of who I am. Being frank is about being truthful and while truth comes with risk, I couldn’t imagine a more respectful way to operate in business than with open and honest expression. Positive attitude: My business approach is a high-spirited roll-up-your-sleeves style. Confidence in my capabilities is a necessity for leadership and innovation and drives my excitement for daily opportunities. Cannabis legalization has been an amazing reminder that anything is possible.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Women are still viewed as the “gentler” gender and are assumed to have a designated role in society. When we deviate from our pre-prescribed role and succeed, it forces people to question how they have been conditioned, which can be very uncomfortable. Women are often questioned in their ability to make decisions, particularly under pressure and there can be tension when relinquishing power to a woman.

Men have been told that control equates to strength and a woman in charge challenges that internalized dichotomy of gender dominance. This plays out in business with women being overlooked for promotions, not being heard, or having their hard work credited to their male counterparts.

At MTL Cannabis, founders Mitch and Rich Clement see my value as a businessperson and functional pothead that hustles and drives results, two things that are far more important than being a woman. When I sit around the boardroom table with only men, I often chuckle to myself wondering if they know how lucky they are to be in my club 😉

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Despite being hired as an expert, I have certainly received communications in my career saying, “Sorry we didn’t listen to you the first time. You were right.”

These types of messages give me a private laugh with a follow up stating, “Thank you. I’m sure at the time you took the best decision you could. I’m so happy to know the work I developed for you continues to be meaningful. Let me know if you ever need help again.”

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Do what women do best: lead with love. Be human. Understand strategy and read the room. The best part about being a woman is that in the end, we bring the idea of vulnerability to the table, which can be very useful when you are trying to connect. Breaking down barriers is the key to clear and thoughtful communication.

This doesn’t mean that we need to concede or make ourselves small to accommodate other people. It is still okay to be firm but fair.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

This is a great question and is bigger than business. It is a global and political question that requires a fundamental paradigm shift. We need to continue educating, supporting, and sponsoring women into positions of real power that include elevating them to decision-making roles. If I had to give one idea of where we could start, let’s stop seeing women as a diversity opportunity and more as the badass humans we are.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I had been working in the music industry in Toronto for over a decade and when I moved back to Montreal, I was interviewed for a position at a new company. During the interview I was asked, “Do you ever want kids?” The guys wanted to make sure that if he considered me for the role that I had no other priorities, which violates many HR policies. To make it worse, he looked at his female employee who was part of the interview and said, “See this is a woman worth hiring.” In case you’re wondering, my answer to the question was, “No, I don’t want kids of my own, I am an auntie and that rocks.”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women often have to put on a mask and perform a crass, locker room persona to fit it with “the boys.” We are often exposed to vulgar and insensitive communications or are made to feel that we’re being “uptight.” On the flip side, we are also expected to be “proper and polite” and all too often, we seemingly have to say sorry.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I’m not sure there is a standard definition of a balanced life but I think learning how to prioritize what is important to you is a great starting point. For me, it’s not about taking time off, but rather fitting time in — that’s why I wake up at 5am. I’m very happy with the richness of my life that involves friends, family, and work. When I feel I need a break in any of those key areas, I am mindful to set aside some time, even if it’s just a few blissful moments of silence in the morning.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Vipassana and veganism changed my life. I returned to Canada after two months of travel around Africa and Asia the day before the country shut down due to the Covid pandemic. As with many others, I took some time to reassess life in the “new normal” and embarked on a vipassana, a spiritual practice of personal reflection. I learned two key things: 1) I am not important 2) I am important. I found great comfort in both those thoughts. The first freed me from worrying about whether I needed to be everywhere always, which subsequently allowed me to let go more. And, the second reminded me that I needed to prioritize self-care, that complete health matters most, mind, body, spirit. I am also approaching 45, so as a woman in her 40s I realize we start to get very brave. Add to my silence retreat the fact that I had decided to try out veganism, which has affected me profoundly. I went from having chronic pain to living pain-free. These efforts helped me become more emotionally stable, physically stronger, mentally focused, and generally calmer. I have had a wonderful life so far, and still feel like I am just getting started.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

This is a fun question for me. I don’t wear makeup, I don’t dye my hair, I personally have never spent too much time focusing on my outside appearance, even though I know society has a need for women to adhere to an arbitrary standard of beauty.

I think it is more important to put yourself together well, have a beautiful aura, and define your worth in your own terms.

Working in the cosmeceutical category opened my eyes to the pressure for women to stay youthful, to stay wrinkle-free, to look smooth, to be perfect…it is certainly not something that is going away anytime soon, but I would like to see the trend of natural beauty, healthy skin, and aging gracefully replace the need to uphold standards that have been largely created by men.

How is this similar or different for men?

Depends on the man you ask. Men are often judged on physical appearance but I think wealth and status may take precedence on superficial critiques. We know that men also suffer from body image issues that often don’t get discussed out of fear of being seen as weak.

Times are certainly changing, and there is a difference across generations, but I think overall men struggle a lot with vulnerability, which plays into how they present themselves publicly and in business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Self-love: How we treat ourselves is reflected in everything else, including how we project to others how we want to be treated. This is extremely valuable when it comes to building a work-life balance, knowing what opportunities to pursue and what to let go of. Self-love also teaches us how to love others and interact from a place of compassion and empathy. Self-motivation: Self-motivation allows you to make the day truly yours. It provides the strength to lift yourself on good days and catch yourself on bad ones. In a work environment, self-motivation is needed to be a great team player and a great leader. A great sense of self: Knowing who you are is a lifelong journey. To truly know thyself is to truly begin to live for one’s purpose. Being confident in what makes us who we are is not something that we should be shy about. It is important to have confidence and conviction in the workplace, especially for women who want to grow to be executives. You need to show that you can take a decision, that you can manage big needs and stand firm. Knowing who you are helps others understand where you are coming from, which really helps in the broken telephone of the corporate world. A strong group of friends: We are the company we keep. Find friends that support you, accept your flaws, clap for you when you win, and show up with joints and sushi when you lose. Friends that broaden your mind, share your hobbies, and take you out of your ordinary make it easier to wake up every day, put on your big girl pants, and achieve your wildest dreams. A supportive environment: Everything is connected. Who we are and who we become is directly connected with the environments that we exist in. Thriving in a job is not half as important to being happy while you are thriving. While climbing the ladder is key in advancing one’s career, doing so at the expense of happiness, in an environment that puts you down, and makes you feel anything other than rad, dope and amazing is just not worth it. Thriving in anything requires putting yourself in the right place, and of course at the right time.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to organize a Montreal bagel brunch with an intimate group to learn from their experiences, hardships, and accomplishments. The guest list includes: Oprah and how to overcome your past and build for a better future; Serena Willams and how to train to be a champion; Sheryl Sandberg and how to thrive in taking immense business decisions; and David Bowie — may he rest in peace — the ultimate chameleon.

For me having a chance to sit with a leader is a chance of a lifetime. It isn’t about weed or succeeding as a woman, it’s about community and like-mindedness to build a future that matters for everyone.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.