Jenn Espinosa-Goswami: “Don’t Push your Plateau”

The most important numbers to know are not calories in or calories out. Instead, it is the specific baseline numbers for your body. These are the BMR (basal metabolic rate) and TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). Once you have these two numbers down, you can adjust your energy and activity levels to align with your desired body weight.

https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/d7bfe1a26db99458f1c6d88a68ac603e

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingJenn Espinosa-Goswami.

Jenn Espinosa-Goswami is a public speaker and holistic coach at Weightless LLC who coaches clients to confidently achieve their personal and professional goals. A long-time member of the 100 pound club, this former fraud investigator ran a half-marathon despite struggling with asthma and holds a Masters degree in Leadership from Augsburg University. When not presenting powerful health seminars to brands such as Target and Wells Fargo, she can be found online at www.weightlesschronicles.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was a happy and fat kid. My childhood was spent hiking, biking, and playing volleyball, either with my family over the weekends, or in school. Unlike many young girls who start their first diet at 10, I was NOT interested in changing my size. The way I saw it, I was a good student with great friends and a loving family. Those who bullied me for being morbidly obese simply couldn’t (or wouldn’t) see my inner self. While I cried many hours while hiding from bullies and did my best to “fit” in, I always believed in myself.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My current career was never a dream of mine as a child. It took several nudges after 15 years working in finance to appreciate that my story could inspire others in positive ways. Toastmasters had a big role in my decision to start Weightless LLC, after my public speaking mentor committed to changing her lifestyle after hearing a speech I titled “Loser”. Because I grew up in Wisconsin, none of my fellow Toastmasters were aware of my larger size, or the weight loss journey I went through before that speech. During my time in Toastmasters, I was encouraged to grow a business around not just inspiring others, but also coaching them to their own best self.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My Grandma Espinosa was my weight loss “muse”. A week after she passed away, I decided to eat better. One month later, I had dropped 20 pounds with very basic changes in my eating habits. A year later, I was down 100 pounds. My speaking journey has been supported by many, and the one who has always been there for me (physically and emotionally) is my older daughter, Jade.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After I graduated college with a Bachelors in Global Studies, I applied to work for the US Foreign Service. I took the initial application test several times, and failed both times. I have failed many times since then, especially in my entrepreneurial journey. However, that was probably the first time I had to really evaluate what was next for me, as I had never considered not making it to the next level. While I ended up landing a job in the mortgage industry, it was never really the direction I would have chosen. After so many layoffs over 15 years of corporate work, I finally received the courage to build a career around my passion for speaking.

Ironically, while I do not work for the Foreign Service, I ended up traveling the globe with my family.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Be detached from results- The Tao of Leadership by Diane Dreher

This was a book I read in my Leadership program. I have always been interested in East versus West dichotomous thinking (especially as my husband is from India). This quote shows the importance of having goals and dreams, but also that we only have so much agency over certain aspects of our lives. This has served me well in both my personal and professional life to “do the work” without depending upon a guaranteed result.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m most excited about Confidence on Camera, which just launched in 2021. In this program, I lead new coaches and entrepreneurs into creating business videos that will allow them to connect deeply with their clients. Speaking on camera, much less a digital platform, can be intimidating and challenging.

I help folks show up in the spotlight like the boss they are, using techniques from my own professional speaking career.

This helps people because we often fear what others think of us. The only way to push past that fear is to practice speaking up.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am a unique voice in the health industry, because I don’t look like a success story. In a field that is highly visual and dependent on appearance, I am still medically obese. My confidence did not come from losing weight- it came from knowing my inner worth. Rather than ignoring the importance of weight loss, or being a “role model” for others, I prefer to encourage my clients to create their own vision of health. This is highly personal and has more meaning than any narrative I could “give” to someone.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight can be whatever size allows you to live the kind of life you choose to live comfortably. An athlete may not be comfortable decreasing a workout to only 2 hours a day, while a couch potato may be healthier when including a 10 minute walk daily.

I never craved a “bikini body”. Instead, I desired a better quality of life throughout the years, into old age. Research studies from the Blue Zones fascinate me- because it embraces more than just the physicality of a good life.

I think the power of “healthy body weight” is it no longer needs to be dictated to us by authority figures or gurus. We can recognize when we don’t “feel healthy”.

That being said- health is often a moving target that shifts through the years. The sooner you recognize your own health vision, the more practice you will receive!

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are various numbers in health. Some of those numbers are less instrumental than others. For example, 10,000 steps is an exercise “prescription” that actually came from a fitness wearable manufacturer. BMI was designed by a Belgian statistician named Lambert Adolphe Jacques Quetelet.

The only numbers I feel matter when it comes to the “right” body weight are BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) and TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure). Those two numbers tell you both what your body burns at rest and how your current activity level impacts your current weight. There are calculations and charts to help you identify these numbers for sure, and they can still be tricky to isolate, and do change based on other factors such as medications, stress level, etc.

If you are not active and your metabolism is slow, you need to eat less to maintain a healthy body weight. If you are very active and have a supercharged metabolism, you may eat all day without any weight gain.

At the end of the day, if you are not able to navigate your day without experiencing weakness, fatigue, pain, hunger, dizziness, or other disruptions, your weight could play a role. Not the primary role, but a supporting role.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Let’s be clear- I am over my prescribed ideal body weight according to the BMI charts. Even at my lowest size, after losing 115 pounds, I was still medically overweight.

That being said, it is not “deadly” to be overweight. The obesity paradox tells us that folks who are 10–15 pounds overweight tend to outlive their thinner counterparts.

There is a difference between dying and experiencing negative symptoms, though. The heavier you are, the more stress you put on your body’s systems, including circulatory, respiratory, endocrine, lymphatic, digestive, reproductive, etc.

Because I am not a medical professional (and don’t pretend to be), the bigger cost I see in my coaching clients is the quality of life they are living. They find it harder to do the daily tasks, much less enjoy their free time. They see their friends and colleagues participating in activities or events that they are not comfortable or even fearful of doing. That can be harmful in terms of social interactions and personal growth.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Several years ago, I began training for my first half marathon. I wasn’t at my ideal body weight, and on top of that, I had been recently diagnosed with exercise-induced asthma.

Because I never let my body detract from my goals, I signed up anyway.

Here is what I noticed.

My back and knee were not happy with my training runs. My back almost had me dropping out of the race one week before due to excruciating pain. This was despite consistent chiropractic care. My knee would sometimes bend or turn uncomfortably, and I needed to be careful to use a foam roller and warm up properly.

My runs were typically slower than my running group, which means I was often running alone.

Fun recommendations from my running group, such as the right gear to wear in hot weather, or wicking pants, did not apply to me, because the sizes were smaller than would fit me.

Did I still run and complete my half marathon? Heck yes! And, I can also say that my experience may have been easier, if not more enjoyable in a smaller body.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Know your Numbers Feed your Vision Personalize your Plan Don’t Push your Plateau Add, don’t Subtract The most important numbers to know are not calories in or calories out. Instead, it is the specific baseline numbers for your body. These are the BMR (basal metabolic rate) and TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). Once you have these two numbers down, you can adjust your energy and activity levels to align with your desired body weight. Your vision is not just a board you create every January, and neglect the rest of the year. Feed your vision in a feast of ALL of your senses, such as touch, sound, smell, etc. I used these techniques when training for my half-marathon. I heard the sounds of the finish line, smelled the hot cider (offered at the finish for my race). How can you experience your finish line through all senses? How do you personalize your plan? Put your must-dos and won’t-dos into it. If you hate salmon, don’t go on a sushi diet. If cooking isn’t your thing, find convenience foods that work for you. I had some coaching clients who went from steak and potatoes every day to a whole month of meatless eating. They started with a weekly meatless meal, and challenged themselves to extend the time period. Plateaus are no fun- and they happen to all of us! Our bodies adjust to our current baseline of habits, so if you experience a plateau, that is a sign that your body has adapted well. That is how you know it’s truly a lifestyle change. Use your past successes as fuel to take 1 or 2 small steps forward, and allow yourself to be patient rather than push through that plateau. What more can you add? Forget don’t-eat-this lists or forbidden foods. Focus instead on what you love, and add more of that. In the beginning of my weight loss journey, I didn’t care to munch on raw veggies all day (rabbit food). However, I loved whole grain foods, legumes and nuts and seeds. Therefore, I decided to eat more of those high-fiber foods, which means I was rarely hungry. Do you know how long it takes to eat a big enough salad to replace a high calorie meal that used to satisfy you?

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

One of my clients lost 40 pounds from two small shifts in her overall lifestyle. Even a year later, she is still working those two changes. When you lose slow, you gain momentum.

The benefits of losing slow are the changes are:

barely noticeable

easier to do more consistently

part of a greater identity for yourself

It took me over a year to lose 100 pounds, and those eating and exercise changes were now a part of my identity. Can you say the same for something that took you 2 months to accomplish? Setting monthly milestones is a process that defines these small changes for you.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The all-or-nothing mentality is the biggest worry I see in clients, followed by the desire to follow what worked for others.

All or nothing mentality is when feel guilty after a “slip-up”, or if you are consistently vigilant, but then experience a stunning “off the rails” moment (or day). If you frequently cycle through patterns of deprivation then guilt or shame, and back to deprivation, you could be stuck in the all of nothing approach.

Solution: Start with reframing failure in dieting, getting clear on the what, when, and where of your food rules and celebrate your small steps to overcome the habit of negative thinking.

You know you struggle with validation from others on your health choices when you mimic what others do, react to what others say or express, and when you strictly follow certain programs or believe the hype-filled promises from products.

The best way to deal with validation of your choices is to create your own personal plan, to set a specific exercise schedule before your day begins and to detox from media or devices.

Sam Horn coined the term “infobesity” to describe the vast amount of information that can cause us to procrastinate on our goals. Often, this is delivered via scientific studies, news reports, or printed articles.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Unless you have an earth-shattering “trigger” moment where you are suddenly done with your current status and want to overhaul your life, it can be tricky to implement change. That is why starting small (even tiny) will yield the most fruit for you.

You’ve seen the commercial where a man eats one piece of broccoli for his healthy eating that day, or the woman does one push-up to complete her exercise. That might be an exaggeration, but those types of no-fail changes are what can add the right momentum to your milestones.

I encourage coaching clients to start with breakfast. If you eat a healthy breakfast, it often sets off an avalanche of good habits for the rest of the morning. Just as one donut for breakfast can influence you to eat pizza for lunch and nap at dinner, eating a big bowl of oatmeal with fruit could encourage you to run during lunch and socialize instead of snack in the afternoon.

It is only hard when we overthink it. Every moment is a chance to start again. By the way, I am a big fan of removing choices from your day. The less you have to think about what you’re doing, the more likely it’s a habit. Do you think about whether you will brush your teeth in the morning? Probably not.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

I teach a very popular seminar titled 5 Morning Rituals for a Healthier Day. You may already know that Fortune 500 leaders tend to complete certain critical habits before 7 am most days. That doesn’t mean you have to become an early bird. What it does mean is the first hour of your day is an opportunity to tackle what’s most important to you. Biologically, our decision-making skills ebb throughout the day, with a significant slump in the afternoon and post-dinner times. I have clients who prioritize everything from Bible study to exercise in the first hour of their day.

Find the healthy habit that is easiest for you, and start there. Then, see what you can add to that, until it’s part of your routine.

Incidentally, your most important rituals can and will shift throughout your life. Having a dialogue with yourself about what you need in this stage of life is critical, and why I offer free consultations with clients. Sometimes a third party can help us see what we do not. Side note: don’t buy a book to figure this out! Self-help books can be helpful, but only if you are motivated enough to act without accountability.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want every person to know that you have full permission to be your best self. You were born with this permission. You don’t need validation, or to wait until you have more information, or to get someone to do it with you. This is your life and your journey. Get started.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be so honored to sit down with Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank, Vishen Lakhiani of Mindvalley, or RuPaul.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can connect with me directly online www.weightlesschronicles.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.