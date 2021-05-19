Jenette Goldstein of Jenette Bras: “The goal is doing less”

The goal is doing less. My models for small business ownership were guys like my grandfather who could do every task in the deli and often did. Ten or twelve hour days were routine for him. We all attributed his success to that dedication, and held his work ethic as a high virtue. What we didn’t see was that the business couldn’t grow beyond him. He had built a job, not a company. The real game, the ever-evolving challenge, is to grow your company, push work down to people who can do it better than you, do higher level work to grow the company more, push more work down, get everything you know into systems and company culture and ultimately end up with a company that runs as well or better when you are NOT THERE.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenette Goldstein, a former actress and now founder / CEO of Jenette Bras.

Jenette has an array of boutiques in Los Angeles as well as online store, and she’s a leading bra fitting expert.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

You might have seen a film called “The Slums of Beverly Hills,” and if you have then you basically know my childhood. Most people, I assume, just thought the title was an ironic joke, being that Beverly Hills in the ’60s and ’70s was the very symbol of Hollywood wealth, but in fact there WAS a cheap section of Beverly Hills, and this created a loophole for certain savvy parents to get their kids into some of the best public schools in the country, even though they couldn’t remotely afford a house in the neighborhood. All they had to do was rent one of the cheap row apartments around the edges of the district, places with magical names like “Hawaiian Lodges” or “Sunset Manor.” These were typically two levels of apartments sharing a balcony walkway, surrounding a common yard. You knew all the other tenants and all their pets. It was a stimulating environment for a kid, and I imagine the social density might have felt reassuring to my Bronx-born father, who had moved here with his young wife to do research medicine at the VA. When I was a teenager my Dad grudgingly went into private practice, and we miraculously bought a house with an upstairs bedroom long enough for me to throw cartwheels. Solidly upper-middle class by normal standards, I was still considered poor & shabbily dressed at Beverly Hills High.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m really not that big on inspirational writings and such. The family wisdom was generally of a practical and fatalistic variety, and I suppose it has served me well enough. My father hated people who made a show of wealth and status, bragging about the school they went to or the car they drove (it occurs to me he may have picked the wrong neighborhood to live in). “THAT STUFF MEANS NOTHING!” — he drove it into us–“JUST BE A GOOD PERSON.” When my Mom, who was thrifty with clothing purchases, would complain of a blouse falling apart after a few washes or some such, he would invariably announce “BUY CHEAP, GET CHEAP.” My grandfather ran a deli and gave me some simple business advice: “IF YOU MAKE A MISTAKE, GIVE THE CUSTOMER A FREE DESSERT.” Basic stuff, but so far I’ve succeeded with company values focused on integrity, quality, and service.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Harriet the Spy! She knew exactly who she was and what she wanted to do, she was organized, and she had a plan to achieve her purposes. I set out to emulate her practise. I got a spiral notebook from the drugstore and began keeping notes on my grade school teachers, with somewhat disappointing results — none of them were apparently involved in any spy rings or criminal conspiracies. Nevertheless, close observation of people has remained my gift, invaluable in acting and business.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Selling bras is my second career; I was an actress for many years. The film industry is a place where time IS truly money and excuses are not tolerated. I loved the high professionalism of it. The downside, as an actress, was I couldn’t control my own destiny. There’s so much unpaid and uncertain effort that goes into finally booking an acting job. Retail feels refreshingly straightforward in contrast. Effort doesn’t ALWAYS equal reward, but at least it seems like the two have met each other. With my creative background I was strong in branding, customer experience, and culture. I had to fill in the operations, financial, and executive pieces of running a company along the way. It was all coming together at the start of 2020: we completed a 30 month expansion, from three stores in one state to five stores in two states, exactly eight days before the pandemic hit. We had to shut everything down at the moment of our maximum extension.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

What was supposed to be a month of European vacation for my partner and I turned into a year of crisis management lockdown bootcamp for my core executive team. None of us are going to be the same. To understand how bad this was for us, besides the fact we were up to our ears in debt, you have to understand that the core of our business is touching you and breathing with you in intimate space. We never sold bras online–in fact we made the case that online bra fitting (by quiz, by algorithm) simply doesn’t work. There’s too much nuance in the product and too much in the human body. Ours is a real world, in-person business.

I was a gymnast as a girl, and I take “pivot” literally. It’s not a mad leap or a complete inversion. To pivot you center your weight, hold your core, and then with the lightest push, you are suddenly facing in a different direction. That’s all we did. We held our core and created a one-on-one personal fitting via Meeting app. We didn’t pretend it was magic–we made it clear that this was make-do. It was twice the labor with half the return, but we remained there for our clients, and even pulled in some new ones from outside our geographic areas. When we were able to reopen under limitation, we changed from walk-in to appointments. Oh, and we made a Shopify page for non-fitted items. That’s it, that was our pivot.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

The hard facts of our situation were these: our product was in-person fitting, and meeting in person was now foreclosed for an indefinite future. Our core message is: “Accept Reality (and Still be Happy).” We had to take our own advice and make the best of the imperfection of online fitting. This was not the kind of pivot that reshapes a company. This was a survival pivot, which will augment, not replace, our core offering long-term.

How are things going with this new initiative?

The thing is that selling women perfectly fitted bras is actually the secondary thing. It’s just the vehicle for the primary transaction of intimacy with a caring stranger. The discussion of a woman’s requirements in underwear can shade with head-snapping speed into a discussion of her deepest joys and sorrows. I always remember the woman who came in for a bikini–because she was vacationing in Hawaii — because after three miscarriages, she was finally pregnant and they wanted to celebrate. The fitting ended in tears and hugs (and a bikini). Through the development of Remote Fitting, we found that we could still provide these moments of face-to-face, woman-to-woman talk, and our clients still had a hunger for them. Now we are moving back toward full in-store business with new tools to meet our clients who can’t come into the store because they’re travelling on business, or they moved away, or they just need a quick consult and it’s not worth the drive. We have a channel to develop clients from other regions who might visit in person when they are in the area, and a gateway for the many women–not just young ones– who have never had a bra-fitting and are nervous about what it entails.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Recently there has been a whole chain of women who have helped me advance. One of my reps, Sarah Carter, sent me a grant application to seed pandemic responses for women-owned businesses, and talked me into applying for it. We won a 10K grant from an organization called Count Me In Revival (https://countmeinrevival.org/). This was great, but it turned out the money was the least of the value. Count Me In was created in 1999 as a microloan & mentoring program for women-owned businesses. When the pandemic hit, Founder Nell Merlino (the creator of Take Your Daughters to Work Day) Revived it to address the combined crises of COVID, climate change, and racial inequity as they impact small businesswomen. Along with the cash award, CMIR gave me two private coaching sessions with the incredible Marjorie Miller, founder of Great Girls Network, as well as regular bi-weekly Zoom meetings with all of the grantees (which is a tremendous networking resource) and guest seminars with prominent professional women. One seminar featured Ann Noder of Pitch Public Relations(http://www.pitchpublicrelations.com/), who was so impressive that I hired her company immediately — the best PR spend we’ve ever done.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The pandemic has shaken up all kinds of things. As we were preparing to open our first Georgia store, we bought a small house in southwest Atlanta to house our manager temporarily, and us when we were in town, and to stage the store build out. We planned to rent it out when the store was open, but when COVID hit we realized that our adult kids living in our Los Angeles house were now a danger to us, so we decided to stay put. This put us in Georgia at a moment when GA became the center of the US political universe. We were pleased to go out canvassing for the GA senatorial candidates of our choice (even though we are still registered in California). One day we were assigned to canvas our own neighborhood, which gave us an opportunity to meet a lot of our neighbors all at once. More recently we’ve been volunteering for the giant vaccination effort at Mercedes-Benz stadium. You’ve never seen more happy, cooperative people in one place!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your employees are not your family. I thought I was creating an environment of trust, kindness, and respect by paying for meal breaks and trusting the staff to take them as they determined within the flow of business. In fact, through lack of documentation, I made the company vulnerable to a sociopathic employee who exploited the strict labor regulations of California in a meritless-but-successful wage & hours claim. It feels counter-intuitive, but professional HR procedures don’t only protect the owners–they secure the future of everyone’s job. Gentle Pressure, Relentlessly Applied. I learned this description of effective management technique from my old business coach, Patty DeDominic (https://www.dedominic.com/). It’s important for me because it doesn’t come naturally! It’s tied to two other principles: Trust, but Verify; and Delegate, don’t Abdicate. If you really want your business to run well, you (or someone) have to set the standards of consistency and accountability. Leading is different from Managing. I built Jenette Bras from the ground up, starting with a single storefront. At that size I was CEO, manager, and staff. When we opened store #3, it became obvious that my role had to change, but I didn’t know exactly how to do it. I joined a business coaching program (www.mauimasterminds.com) and they took me on the steepest learning curve of my life. One of the key insights from that experience was the idea that the culture you create within your organization is the part of you that is always there, keeping the company on course, even when you can’t be. Hire Slow, Fire Fast. Hiring is a job which I think every small business owner is tempted to abdicate. In the early days I would hire to a minimal job description, more or less on instinct after a single interview, and hope for the best. Hey, I was busy! Who has time to create a detailed job description, interview six people (and did you even learn how to conduct an interview?), check references and so on? We have a shop to run! But the bitter truth, as you’ve probably already guessed, is that a bad hire will cost you far more in the long run, financially and psychologically (and hence the second part of this rule). The goal is doing less. My models for small business ownership were guys like my grandfather who could do every task in the deli and often did. Ten or twelve hour days were routine for him. We all attributed his success to that dedication, and held his work ethic as a high virtue. What we didn’t see was that the business couldn’t grow beyond him. He had built a job, not a company. The real game, the ever-evolving challenge, is to grow your company, push work down to people who can do it better than you, do higher level work to grow the company more, push more work down, get everything you know into systems and company culture and ultimately end up with a company that runs as well or better when you are NOT THERE.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I’ve been fortunate that my kids are grown and I own a quiet house in Atlanta to live in with one cat and one husband. If I had had to parent young children through this time as so many parents have I’m sure I would have cracked up, so I have to give the credit to fortune on this one. But do go for a walk.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to see a reorganization of public school curriculums to put more emphasis on civics and critical thinking for all students, and more varied learning tracks otherwise. There are far more careers in the world than are dreamt of in our present public school philosophy. Why put kids with no aptitude (like me!) through upper level math classes? We’re never going to use it and we’re just sucking resources from the kids who can. I should have gotten networking and time management courses instead.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Stacy Abrams. I want to learn how she thinks and steal a bit of her grace.

How can our readers follow you online?

I write a monthly Jenette Bras newsletter that you can subscribe to at jenettebras.com (select “Join the Double-D List”). I’m on Instagram @jenettebras_LA and @jenettebras_ATL; Twitter @realjenettegoldstein; and Facebook @jenettebras.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!