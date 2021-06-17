Jen Cha of Zinus: “Build your team by recognizing their contributions and efforts”

Communication and organization are key to ensuring your team effectively works together, drives business results, and, importantly, enjoys the time spent together. The best way to guarantee this is to make certain each team member knows what their top priorities and goals are — both daily and within the bigger picture of their role on the team.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a large team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jen Cha.

Jen Cha, a Bay Area transplant and an accomplished merchandising, product innovation, and omnichannel strategist with years of experience working with companies including Williams Sonoma, LeapFrog, Target, and Gap. She currently serves as vice president of product at Zinus, where she has a proven track record of delivering growth in existing markets and successfully launching in new markets.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I’m a Bay Area transplantwith years of experience as a merchandising, product innovation, and omnichannel strategist working with companies including Williams Sonoma, LeapFrog, Target, and Gap. I currently serve as vice president of product at Zinus, a global e-commerce mattress and furniture company, as well as on the Board of Directors for CertiPUR-US.

In my free time, I enjoy skiing, mountain biking, bocce ball, and tennis.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have spent many years of my career in children’s industries, whether apparel or learning toys. For much of that time, my niece and nephews served as my muses. Once I had my own children, not only did I have my own test lab, I was able to directly see how the efforts of my teams came to life with them. I brought home LeapFrog’s ‘My Pal Scout’, which I programmed with my son’s name and favorites. It was amazing to see both my professional and personal lives come together in such an intimate moment when I introduced him to our #1 learning toy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While I was an Associate Strategy Consultant, I had to conduct a competitive analysis for two key manufacturers in the snack aisle. To truly immerse myself, I bought a sample of each of their products and created a snack cube in the office. I became the most popular consultant in the office, as everyone loved the snacks. How better to truly understand the products you’re analyzing than to eat them, too? I gained 10 pounds from that project. I learned that I’m more successful in industries where I’m not tempted to eat the products!

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

In order to retain great talent, we need to give colleagues the opportunity to weigh in to business problems and provide value. Everyone wants to do meaningful work and make an impact. As an introvert myself, I know it can be tough to speak up, but when we empower others to contribute their unique opinions, we’ll instill confidence in them. But just having them share their opinion is not enough. Making them feel that they are being listened to is just as critical. Ultimately, ensuring our colleagues feel valued and a part of the team is an important way to retain them.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

Communication and organization are key to ensuring your team effectively works together, drives business results, and, importantly, enjoys the time spent together. The best way to guarantee this is to make certain each team member knows what their top priorities and goals are — both daily and within the bigger picture of their role on the team. If it’s not clear, managers and team leads need to ensure this is communicated with their teams. Respect and trust are also critical to working effectively together. This is grounded in an understanding and appreciation of how each member contributes to the business objectives.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

Invest in each person, not just professionally but also personally

I instituted a ‘fun fact’ share out with the team. Every time we have someone new join the team, they are required to share a fun fact about themselves. Others on the team also share new ‘fun facts’ as a way to build rapport amongst the team. My team knows to have a new ‘fresh’ fun fact to share at any time!

My team also knows that they are my ‘family’. We spend more time with each other than our families, so we need to take care of each other.

2. Build your team by recognizing their contributions and efforts

Recently, one member of my team was feeling discouraged by some business challenges. I could tell that he was putting in extra effort and hours to overcome these. However, he didn’t call attention to himself or his efforts, but I could see what he was doing. I made a point to call this out in a large team meeting, bringing attention to his efforts and ensuring that the rest of the team saw what he was quietly doing on behalf of the business. Later, he privately acknowledged to me how much this meant to him.

3. Lead by example

I’m the first person on my team to say ‘I’m sorry’, whether it’s for being late to a meeting due to a conversation with leadership going long, or to possibly missing an email that was just sent. I show that I’m human, just like them, and through example, I show that it’s acceptable to admit fallibility. And it’s more than welcome to be vulnerable, and move on.

4. Face conflict head on

I manage 5 different vertical functions in my Global Product org. There was a conflict between 2 of these functions, specifically in regards to one individual. I took the time to hear the feedback from both teams, as well as to create a plan to gather additional information. I didn’t rush into a conclusion, but formulated a timeline with these two impacted teams, with their input. Together, we were able to fully assess the conflict, align on next steps, and are now actively monitoring the outcome from our plan with agreed upon check points. We didn’t try to hide from the conflict, but rather banded together to address it head on.

5. Be decisive

My team inherently is very considerate of one another, which I greatly appreciate. However, there are, oftentimes, pivotal moments, where we would indefinitely explore options or make a decision to move forward. This is where being a decisive leader can provide clear direction and actionable next steps to the team.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

I’d advise them to truly listen to their employees and seek out opportunities to do just that. As leaders of the company, we get several opportunities to share our thoughts, but many times we need to hand the mic back over to our employees. Reach out to set up a 1:1 connect and dive into how projects are going and how they’re feeling about goals they’re hoping to accomplish — or even their home life if they feel comfortable sharing with you. We’ve gone through great changes over the past year, so it’s important to make the space and time for people to share how things are going.

Take the time to invest in your employees and they will invest back in your company. Take care of them and their families and you will be rewarded multiple fold with their commitment and dedication.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#insightsareeverywhere

Ideas can come anytime, anywhere, and from anyone. It’s all about how you take those ideas and nurture them, whether it’s to build on them, create off-shoot ideas, or park them for a bit to think on later.

Thank you for these great insights!