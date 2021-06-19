Jeffrey Malcolm Of MAD: “Competitive Advantage”

Competitive Advantage: Are you leveraging these insights to identify gaps or new market opportunities within industries? Do these insights reveal underserved areas or acquisition targets that increase your overall value proposition?

As part of our series about “How to Use Digital Transformation to Take Your Company to the Next Level,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeffrey Malcolm.

As Chief Information Officer, Jeffrey works alongside the MAD team in Dania Beach, Florida to create and implement a project delivery strategy that includes improvements to efficiency, budgets, and processes as the firm continue to scale. With a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from MIT and over 23 years of industry experience, Jeffrey is an expert in solving dilemmas by successfully identifying relevant information while disregarding irrelevant disturbances to provide a continuous stream of optimal solutions. When Jeffrey is not working, he volunteers as a board member for the non-profit Shelters to Shutters and as an admissions interviewer for MIT. In his downtime, Jeffrey spends quality time with his wife, two sons, and cockapoo, Flash.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

Before I started working with MAD as its new chief information officer, I worked for Accenture, Randstad Technologies, and The Coca-Cola Company. In those positions, I focused on developing solutions for marketing strategies, establishing delivery strategies, and increasing market-focused revenue growth. My experience and background have given me the ability to solve dilemmas by successfully identifying relevant information while disregarding irrelevant data in order to provide a continuous stream of optimal solutions to the provided problem. This skill is something that I have been able to utilize throughout several different industries in my professional career and my overall personal life.

Before my professional career, I graduated from MIT with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Attending MIT was truly a pivotal experience that changed the narrative for me and my family’s future. I am originally from Jamaica and migrated to the United States with my family when I was about 12 years old. It was a complete culture shock moving to Brooklyn, New York. I had never seen a skyrise building before in my life, and the community we were living in was saturated with drugs and violence. I know my life could have taken a different path, which is why I am so adamant about the importance of receiving an education. Because of this and my great experience at MIT, I decided to give back to the community by volunteering my time as an MIT admissions interviewer in hopes that my efforts could bridge the gap between future students and its alumni.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

Something I have improved in, but continue to work on, is being on time. When I began my journey as a professional in my field, I was terrible about being on time. One of the first companies I worked for involved traveling to meet clients. The first few months on the job, I had missed two different flights to meet with clients and had to reschedule our appointments. It taught me humility and drove me to be a professional representing the company at the time.

What I took away from these experiences comes from one of my favorite quotes, and I say it all the time today as an example for my two young sons. The quote is by Eric Jerome Dickey: “Early is on time, on time is late, and late is unacceptable!”

It’s a work in progress, but I strive to continuously arrive early no matter what the event.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes! I don’t believe you can get anywhere you want to in life entirely by yourself. We need help and support from others to achieve our goals. Although there are plenty of examples of individuals who have helped me along the way, my wife has been my biggest cheerleader. She continues to constantly reassure me, support me and push me in the moments when I have doubted myself. My wife is amazing! She is a triple unicorn, a black woman in a senior director position at Oracle within the technology field. From the moment I started my career to becoming a CIO, she has continued to motivate and push me to reach my goals.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve been inspired to contribute more to the fight to end systemic racism in our country after watching Emmanuel Ocho’s series Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man (https://uncomfortableconvos.com/). The topic of race in America is a divisive one that makes many of my colleagues uncomfortable to discuss. The murder of George Floyd brought this topic center stage for me, a father of two teen sons. It isn’t an abstract thing for me. Systemic racism is real, something I’ve experienced and spend time teaching my children how to navigate. I know the fear of not knowing whether I will make it home alive from a routine traffic stop, something many don’t have to even consider. I’ve had “The Talk” with my sons about what to do to come home alive if they get pulled over by a police officer. Ocho’s series has helped me to navigate these sensitive topics more constructively. I encourage you to check it out and engage in the conversation with a Black friend or colleague!

Extensive research suggests that purpose-driven businesses are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

MAD’s CEO and founder, Marc Aptakin, fosters a purpose-driven work environment. MAD works directly with clients to provide unlimited access and complete transparency — the main factor that sets the firm apart from its competitors. Twenty years after Marc launched MAD, the company continues to evolve. Today, there are six locations throughout the country (Florida: Dania Beach, Miami, Tampa; Minneapolis; Bentonville; and New York) comprising MAD Studios, MAD Dev, MAD Labs, MAD Factory, and MAD.

Over the short period that I have been with MAD, I have learned it is a purpose-driven business with the focus of being a disruptor in the industry. The company is not trying to meet the status quo; it is not trying to lead nor follow. What it is striving to do is to disrupt the industry in a unique way. We add value by using this approach to produce innovative ideas and new branding and marketing solutions for the businesses we work with.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on several new and exciting high-level projects where our teams are homing in on technologies and verticals that are key for disrupting all industries. From the technology standpoint, we are working towards augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and blockchain projects. For verticals, we are placing focus on the health service and retail sectors, specifically within e-commerce, lacking in tech advancements.

The projects we are currently working on, such as our NYC VR Apartment building project,

will bring a fresh approach to a stagnant solution as simple as user-friendly navigation or prescription information and optimize the consumer experience. MAD is continuously applying forward-thinking ideas and products that will serve the consumers within these industries.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

At MAD, we see digital transformation as a tool that enables our clients to sell the right services or products to their target consumer channel (e-commerce, social, point-of-sale, etc.) at the right time. For this to occur seamlessly, we reshape their business processes and apply technology from the ground up. We then layer our bespoke creative services and design a unique customer experience that drives customer adoption, conversion, and retention.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Companies within the retail and financial services verticals have been early adopters of digital transformation and are reaping the benefits. However, the current COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted the need for quick adoption across verticals such as government and health sectors as well.

In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I will share some of my favorite examples from compelling companies I have had the pleasure to work for. Companies that do not adopt digital transformation risk losing market share to new competitors that enter the market space through digital innovation, allowing them to grow at a faster pace. My favorite examples of these scenarios are the following:

Tesla taking over market share from BMW within the automotive industry. Airbnb leads the hospitality industry over the likes of Marriott, but it doesn’t own any properties. Dollar Shave Club taking over market share from Gillette through its subscription model, leading it to be acquired by Unilever for one billion dollars.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

The challenges from integrating digital transformation within an organization stem from change management. Change is hard as it is uncomfortable and, at times, scary. The companies that adopt a culture of change and think digitally from the top-down see quicker adoption and faster revenue growth.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are five ways a company can use Digital Transformation to take It to the next level? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Engagement

Is your current customer experience a competitive advantage?

How can you leverage digital channels to drive customer engagement?

2. Data

Do you know your customer touchpoints and how long your customers have engaged with you?

Are you tracking these touchpoints through an analytics platform that can aggregate and analyze them? This can provide meaningful insight.

3. Insights

What are the key performance indicators (KPIs) that are important to your business?

Have you adopted a data-driven approach to defining business strategies and goals for your company?

4. Competitive Advantage

Are you leveraging these insights to identify gaps or new market opportunities within industries?

Do these insights reveal underserved areas or acquisition targets that increase your overall value proposition?

5. Revenue Growth

If you don’t innovate and constantly look to grow revenue, then you will lose market share.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a culture of innovation in order to develop new competitive advantages?

The culture of innovation starts with diversity. This is something I firmly believe in and have always pushed for. Diversity brings new and fresh ideas that expand a brand’s relatability because every individual has a unique life experience and a different background story than the next.

As a company, you want to encourage employees to be innovators and lead a culture of creativity by building and nurturing an inclusive workplace environment. Those who struggle to innovate are failing to create a culture that welcomes diversity into the workplace.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is a poem called “If,” by Rudyard Kipling. I came across it when I was in college pledging to the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha. A section reads: “If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating…”

I love this poem because, in life, doubts and challenges are always guaranteed. “If” articulates that all your battles begin with you. If you can get your mind right, you can do anything, ANYTHING. I always go back to it whenever I am challenged, doubt myself, or feel as if I am going to fail. It helps me gather myself internally and get my mind right in order to push forward. I sometimes find myself saying, “it all starts with me.” I’ve shared this poem with my boys when they are being challenged in school, sports, or life, and I genuinely believe that it is a great template to reset yourself when needed.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can follow MAD’s work through our website and social media accounts:

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!