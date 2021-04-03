Jeffrey Lee of FitTrack: “Start getting resourceful!”

When you’re not getting what you want in life, it’s never really about the lack of resources but your lack of resourcefulness. Start getting resourceful!

Jeffrey Lee is an entrepreneur and growth marketer who is transforming the DTC space through funnel and creative hacking. As the co-founder of Cubert, and founder of FitTrack, Jeffrey’s focus is to create brands that consumers can’t live without and scaling brands up sustainably through performance marketing. Prior to joining Cubert, Jeffrey Lee has taken multiple brands from incubation to 8 figures within the past 5 years. Through scaling up these younger brands, he has developed a unique formula of product development and validation methods to test and ensure a strong product market fit. Combining this with his strong experience in performance marketing, Jeffrey has mastered the art of scaling brands quickly & profitably without breaking the bank.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up in a family of doctors, I’ve always wanted to help improve the lives and health of all people on a global scale. My company’s mission is to help everyone live healthier lives by making health management simple, more accessible and sustainable.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

About three years ago, I quit my six-figure job with the dream of starting my own business. Having no prior entrepreneurial experience, I packed my bags and flew to Hong Kong to learn about the process of manufacturing. This is where my journey began. Somewhere along the way, I managed to drive my first startup into the ground. Eight months into the business, I found myself 235,000 dollars in debt. Things were so bad that at one point, I had to shower at the gym because I couldn’t afford to buy soap. Of all my possessions, I was left with an air mattress. That became a turning point for me. I made the decision to learn from the mistakes I was currently making, and seek guidance from mentors to forge a stronger path forward.

Looking back, I’m proud that I was able to learn from those mistakes as

they have driven me to success today. Failure is just one step on a very long journey to entrepreneurial success. Use failure to motivate rather than scaring you into submission. Failure, coupled with fear, can mean the end of a business.

Can you tell us about the Cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

I’m developing software that will provide actionable insights to help people’s health. We are empowering our users with meaningful health data. We see integrated health management as the answer to better healthcare. Our AI driven solution will solve for early detection of many illnesses, lower health care costs, and provide quality health care on a global scale.

How do you think this might change the world?

At FitTrack, we know that better health management leads to better well-being. Understanding your health is the first step to a healthier lifestyle. Monitoring your own health and analyzing those results will lead to more meaningful insights. A prolonged healthy lifestyle is the goal for all of us.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

That’s a great question. There will always be consequences with emerging technology — some larger than others. At FitTrack, we recognize that privacy is on the minds of our users. We employ all the latest tools to safeguard health information from third parties.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

After extensive market research, we concluded that people have a desire to improve their health and wellness but don’t always understand how to do so. . FitTrack empowers its users with information on how to better understand their individual body. There are quick fixes, fad diets, and unhealthy crazes in the world of health. None of that is sustainable for long term health and wellness, there isn’t a “one size fits all” solution.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

First and foremost, building a great product that we stand behind. In the coming years, people will want a more personalized, tailored approach to health and wellness. By putting this technology directly into the hands of our consumers, we’re empowering our consumers with the tools they need to understand their bodies, which can be a huge motivator in achieving and maintaining goals.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We’re building awareness for this idea through a comprehensive paid, owned and earned media program.

One of the reasons we’re able to scale up so quickly is o because we have a great product, and a strong performance marketing team behind the scenes. Performance marketing gives advertisers the opportunity to plan better, pay only for results, track performance, react to feedback, and discover new opportunities for placement. It allows you to learn fast, fail cheaply and pivot when necessary. A great product is the foundation of any marketing plan and we build our product using in-depth consumer insights.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I hired a mentor when I first started, which helped me pivot from being 235,000 dollars in debt to scaling a business to eight figures within a year. As an entrepreneur, it’s exciting to go at it alone and create something on your own. However, the reality is, while you may have a great idea, you may not know exactly what you should be doing with your business and when to develop it into a sustainable business. Since then, I’ve had several mentors over the years and learned a large amount of valuable lessons from each and every one of them.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m passionate about supporting kids’ health and educational programs. The healthy development of children is crucial to the future well-being of any society. Because their bodies are still developing, children are especially vulnerable — more so than adults — to poor living conditions such as poverty, inadequate health care, nutrition, safe water, housing and environmental pollution.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You need to be able to turn every obstacle into an asset. Yes, every single one.

2. Fail Quickly & Fail Cheaply

3. When you’re not getting what you want in life, it’s never really about the lack of resources but your lack of resourcefulness. Start getting resourceful!

4. Creativity and innovation must be linked to a business objective. Creativity is wonderful. But creativity that isn’t tied to a clear objective is just a hobby. It isn’t a viable business concept.

5. Always adopt a beginner mindset. My mantra is, “Never trade your ‘what if’ for ‘what is’.” The biggest trap an entrepreneur can fall into is the experience paradox. Most successful entrepreneurs owe their fortune to a unique competitive formula. As the company continues to grow, confidence in this winning formula is bolstered. Eventually, the entrepreneur ends up focusing only on refining and extending the strategies, products and values that propelled their success. Any other activities are neglected or even discouraged. This may be profitable in the short run as companies continue to specialize and improve in a certain product or strategy, leading to higher efficiency, sales and growth as they cultivate their competitive advantage in that particular area. In the long run, however, this attitude is unsustainable. You must always innovate.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The foundation of a healthy life is self-love. Self-love motivates you to make healthy choices in life. These things may be in the form of eating healthy, exercising or having healthy relationships. One way to practice self-love is becoming more mindful. People who have more self-love tend to know what they think, feel, and want. Before you look to improve your health, career, or anything in life — love yourself. Self-love has to be the foundation of it all!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You win or you learn, never lose.” Very early on in my career, I failed a lot. Looking back on all those failures has allowed me to make better choices today, because I chose to learn from those mistakes. There is no such thing as losing, as long as you have the mindset to learn from your mistakes.

