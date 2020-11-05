Jeffrey King of Jeffrey King Interiors: 5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy

Candles — With the wide variety of flameless candles available today, you can safely and instantly create a room full of joy. Adding a timer can also help create consistency in the mood of the room. Scented candles are a great addition to add warmth, especially around the holidays.

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeffrey King.

For over 30 years, Jeffrey King, founder and president of Jeffrey King Interiors, has been designing beautiful spaces for residential homes, vacation homes and commercial spaces across Michigan and the United States.

King attended the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Mich. and received a degree in Interior Design. His approach to design is simple: creating beautiful, livable spaces that suit the needs and desires of every client — whether it be for an individual, couple, family or corporate business. Jeffrey most enjoys the process of conceptualizing and bringing to life timeless — yet functional spaces — that match the lifestyle of each client.

King has become one of metro Detroit’s most recognized and iconic interior designers, winning multiple awards from Detroit Design (formerly Detroit Home), Houzz and many others.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I knew very early on that I wanted to “design” and “build” — but at a young age, I didn’t quite know what that meant. In middle school, when a teacher told us we would get class credit by merely attending, I figured (whether right or not!) as long as I got any passing grade, I’d much rather spend each hour of class drawing floor plans and houses.

I also spent much of my childhood in our family’s basement building homes and small towns with thousands of Legos. The passion for design has always been in my blood.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Every project has an interesting story; however, one of the most interesting times was juggling three different condos at the Bristol, a high-rise in West Palm Beach — all while the building was under construction.

This meant that while we were trying to get tradesmen up into each unit, we were only allowed one freight elevator… the ONE elevator used by more than 500 employees and construction workers. Our team sometimes had to wait hours in line for the elevator before they could even reach our work space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started out, I ordered a beautiful chandelier for a master bedroom. When it was being installed, we realized it was way too big! Once hung, the final crystal of the fixture touched all the way down to the bedding. Ultimately, this install taught me a very valuable lesson on space planning and I’ve taken that with me ever since.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re currently working on several interesting projects…

The first is remodeling the Ven Johnson Law Firm office in the historic Buhl Building in downtown Detroit. We’re simultaneously designing Ven Johnson’s residence and home office in Franklin, Mich.

The Buhl Building is a well-known historic building in Detroit. We expanded the law firm’s footprint from ¼ of the floor to the entire floor. Due to the original historic nature of the building, we transitioned the design to have modern function, and to feel cozier rather than a standard commercial space.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Mistakes made in life are our lessons in disguise”

I believe we always learn from our mistakes. The best thing to do is try to figure out the reason something happened — and then of course, learn from it for the future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My personal mentor was a man by the name of Gerald Haynes. He owned three hair salons that he allowed me to decorate and encouraged my design and creativity. He taught me good business practice skills, how to save money and the importance of paying bills on time. Overall, Mr. Haynes taught me to have a strong work ethic, which has translated into both my professional and personal life. I owe a good deal of credit to him today.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Edit. Edit. Edit — When you organize a space that feels crowded, it instantly provides a sense of calm. When your space is organized, you become less overwhelmed and anxious.

2. Lighting — By simply adding dimmers to your light switches, you gain total control to create the desired mood in each room.

3. Artwork and photography — Adding artwork to your walls can add emotion to any room. Pick pieces that make you smile, or even ignite a positive memory.

4. Candles — With the wide variety of flameless candles available today, you can safely and instantly create a room full of joy. Adding a timer can also help create consistency in the mood of the room. Scented candles are a great addition to add warmth, especially around the holidays.

5. Area Rugs — By adding area rugs, you instantly warm up a room, give it more character and a finished, polished look.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Throughout my life and career, I’ve always been passionate about helping children secure a better education. More than ever, in today’s world, kids across the country are in an impossible situation — some in school, some in pods, some learning virtually… and some not at all. Inequities are rising amongst certain populations and communities, preventing school-aged children from accessing fundamental learning tools. If I could start any movement, it would be to help bridge this gap, ensuring universal education to our young future leaders everywhere.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Ralph Lauren. His imprint is simply magnanimous. He has an incredible creative talent, and I admire how he has built an empire of apparel, home accessories and fragrance.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook: click here

Instagram: @jeffreykinginteriors

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!