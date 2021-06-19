Jeff Tinsley Of RealMe: “Be clear about your WHY”

Be clear about your WHY. That is, know your defining purpose for what gets you up in the morning and keeps you pushing every day to make a positive impact. We can all get lost or distracted sometimes, but when you do, it’s important to stay grounded in what keeps you moving forward.

Jeff Tinsley is the founder and CEO of RealMe, a turnkey, no-cost technology solution to protect dating app users and other online marketplaces.

For nearly 20 years, Jeff has dedicated his career to building trust and transparency online. A perpetual entrepreneur, Jeff founded several other successful business ventures prior to RealMe. Notable highlights include GreatDomains, an early leader in the field of internet domain transactions that sold to VeriSign for 100 million dollars, RealtyTracker, an online real estate service acquired by Guthy-Renker, and MediaPass, a B2B platform for publishers to attract and retain subscribers.

Today, Jeff is dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online through RealMe. Beyond his work with RealMe, Jeff finds his greatest professional fulfillment in helping shape the successes of the next generation of leaders, through mentorship and thoughtful advice as a veteran of online business for 25+ years.

Jeffrey Tinsley’s acumen has been recognized by Ernst & Young, who named him Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009. When not managing his businesses, Jeffrey enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I jumped into the Internet space when it first started. It wasn’t a desire to be an early adopter; I was intrigued by possibilities. That was back in 1995 when there were only about 15 million people online in the world. I was trying to convince people to build websites through my business and that the Internet would eventually change the way they would distribute their products and services everywhere. Most people and companies didn’t believe me, though I’m going to resist saying, “I told you so.” I was fortunate to have stayed focused on the possibilities. Along the way, I was also fortunate to found and sell a few other businesses, including GreatDomains.com, the marketplace for domain names, and RealtyTracker. It was in 2002 that I started Reunion.com, which then launched RealMe. Today, it’s not just these businesses that I’m proud of, but also the way we make a positive impact on millions of lives.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We don’t think the Internet should be anonymous anymore. Back in 1993, the New Yorker ran a cartoon with a dog typing away on his keyboard with the caption, “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.” At that time, anonymity was attractive. However, very few envisioned the Internet as a place where you would eventually conduct critical transactions that impact your life in meaningful ways. Unfortunately, people have been taken advantage of and even worse as a result of this anonymity. In the real world, you engage with others as a real person, and you’re hopefully accountable for what you do. This is unfortunately not the case in most places online, which is driving people to create fake profiles at a greater rate than ever, and to perpetrate scams, fraud, and worse. RealMe is hoping to change that by helping sites verify their users and provide access to behavioral and background information and references so they make wiser decisions about who they engage with online. We think it’s time for people to be real with who they are and take accountability for their actions. Perhaps not everyone is going to like that, but we believe it will benefit society as a whole.

Can you share an unexpected mistake you made when you first built your business? What lesson did you learn from that?

No, everything has always been smooth sailing. Just kidding. That is NEVER the case when you’re trying to create a disruptive, unique offering. One of the most significant mistakes I made in my early days was going too broad. I was excited about all the possibilities of evolving our offering and business and I got carried away. If you tackle too much at once, you’ll never really get anything done well. I, and we, have since learned that focus is critical. Our mission is now focused and clear — to make consumers safer when they interact with strangers online and make the marketplaces they use more trusted. Clarity of purpose is critical when focusing on future growth.

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mentors have included iconoclasts — Steve Jobs and Apple with their “Think Different” campaign says a lot in that regard. I appreciate when people challenge conventional thinking, but that also leads me to my next and probably most important mentor, my Mom. I grew up with a single Mother that taught us to be tenacious and never quit, and to also keep moving forward in a positive direction with kindness, consideration, and love at the core.

Today, the term “disruptive” is seen as a positive quality in business. But is disrupting always good? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is a good thing unless you’re the person being disrupted. I wonder how taxi drivers feel about Uber? That said, I love the fact that we’re disruptive at RealMe. It’s no longer “business as usual” for the people who take advantage of others with their online scams and lies. Millions, perhaps, billions of dollars, are lost online because good people trusted individuals who didn’t deserve to be trusted. In fact, consumers lost just over 3M dollars to romance scams in 2020, up 50% from 2019. RealMe empowers e-marketplaces, like dating apps, to verify people are real and provides visibility into their background information and reputation details, so marketplace and dating app users can make safer decisions as to whether or not someone is trustworthy. Every day, people are being hurt by others who they didn’t know the truth about. Our work isn’t only to help people online; we help you learn the truth about whoever you meet, wherever you meet them. Still, that’s only one thing we’re disrupting. The uncertainty and anxiety that comes from not knowing how others might perceive you is also something we’re disrupting. Because we help people see and control how they look online.

Can you share 3 pieces of the best advice you’ve received along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be clear about your WHY. That is, know your defining purpose for what gets you up in the morning and keeps you pushing every day to make a positive impact. We can all get lost or distracted sometimes, but when you do, it’s important to stay grounded in what keeps you moving forward.

Collaborate with others that share the same core value system. We all rely on each other and every good group of people needs to have a solid foundation for what matters most.

Evolve — Be willing to be wrong, challenge and test your assumptions and fight every day to make progress as a team. The only constant in life changes.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Within the next two years, we hope that RealMe is integrated on every marketplace site — think any site that connects you with strangers, such as in dating, peer-to-peer e-commerce transactions, or any community site so you know you’re engaging with real people that you can trust. As a result, we hope to eventually make a significant reduction in scams, fraud, and worse that is occurring every day online and make the world a safer and better place.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Please explain why it resonated with you.

Just the other day I watched a show on Netflix called “Connected” that talked about Benford’s Law which is an observation about the frequency distribution of leading digits in numerical data and how there is commonality & connection in everything from tax returns to addresses, even music to nature in general. I know this doesn’t sound so sexy, but the point is that there is so much that we don’t know about in the world, and I hope that people can always keep an open mind and continue to explore the universe with the intention of finding ways to make the world a better place with love and kindness.

Is there a specific life lesson or quote that has impacted you? Please share how that was relevant to your experience as an entrepreneur.

Walt Disney once said, “Around here, however, we don’t look backward for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious … and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” You will always run into roadblocks and stumble along the way. The important thing is that we don’t let obstacles stand in the way for very long, and we focus on making progress — every day.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Wow, I love that question. Eliminating greed and inspiring love as the primary currency for humanity. I wish I could start that movement. Hey, who wants to join me in doing that?

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffreytinsley/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!