Jeff Swartz Of Corvium: “Start small and iterate & expand over time”

We take an iterative approach with our customers: one test type, one floorplan, and one facility at a time. Customers do not have the bandwidth or resources to push a digital transformation out to all their operations at once. Each step should come with a “win” that can be verified and measured as a potential for expansion. This has been the secret to our success and growth.

Jeff is CEO at Corvium, a food safety technology company, and has diverse experience with digital transformation in many industry segments, including research/analyst services, health care services, dispute resolution, software outsourcing, biomass energy production, waste recycling, specialty food products, life sciences, marketing analytics software, education technology, and food safety automation. Swartz has launched, managed, and advised businesses across three continents as an entrepreneur, executive, board member, and consultant within technology- and information-intensive businesses. He was previously Senior Vice President of Giga Information Group; President and CEO of Current Analysis, Inc.; President of Hundsun Global Services; President of Business Strategy Group and is a principal at Marlborough Street Partners.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a lifelong entrepreneur, I am passionate about using technology to make business information accessible, actionable, and valuable. I started my first company in 1978. At Communications Publishing Group, we licensed online patent databases from the U.S. government and repackaged patent abstracts into weekly market-specific newsletters. The idea was to search through over 4,000 patents granted per month, identify relevant ones for specific markets, and deliver weekly summaries to executives and R&D professionals. We eventually had 10 titles covering areas such as packaging materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials. During our final year before I sold CPG, we even offered our newsletters online via a third-party distribution service. This was cutting edge at that time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had too many mentors to list! But I definitely inherited my entrepreneurial DNA from my dad, Henry Swartz. He was an inventor (more than 40 patents) and started multiple companies during his career. I’m also very grateful for Dr. Andrew Nyce, who ran a research company called Gorham Advanced Materials Institute. He was a brilliant and creative metallurgist and entrepreneur who taught me how to consult and sell to big companies. My dad and Andrew both also had an artistic side. My dad painted, while Andrew became a jeweler after he sold his company. My artistic outlet is music. I play guitar and the keyboard.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The movie Apollo 13. It’s a wonderful example of ambition, teamwork, innovation, resourcefulness, and out-of-the-box thinking under pressure. I use it as a great metaphor for my teams when working on challenging initiatives.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Corvium’s mission is to use data to make the world a safer place to eat. We do this by digitally transforming the food safety function at food manufacturing and processing facilities all over the world.

Corvium started as an offshoot from an MIT PhD research project. The original strategy was to develop a process for rapidly identifying the presence of pathogens. The company evolved from a food safety diagnostic testing platform to our current focus on workflow software and data to automate and improve food safety and reduce food risk.

I got involved with Corvium in early 2018 — first as a consultant — to help the company make the pivot. You could say that we are essentially three years into a startup. We have the same mission as Corvium’s founders but are just pursuing it with a completely different product, solution, and team.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Our engineers and food industry experts are developing workflow applications to help food processors streamline food safety testing and sanitation controls and capture data for trending and analytics to make the process smarter. This involves new technology, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence that enables the data itself to reveal new discoveries. We are always striving to discover new risk reduction opportunities for large-scale food manufacturers and processors so they can make their products even safer for their customers and consumers.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

To me, Digital Transformation is simply using advanced technology to measurably do things better, more efficiently, and more effectively. There are many ways to do that, and it can involve change, risk, and uncertainty. But when it’s done the right way, the returns make it worth it. As CEO at a company that promotes Digital Transformation, I always remember that the hype around this phrase must be based on a practical use case and potential value.

I believe digital transformation is a necessary disruption for Corvium’s food industry partners and customers. Compare the food industry to financial services. Every bank now offers online banking, digital payments, and other automated services. It wasn’t long ago that we were still using hand-written checkbook ledgers. But the industry experienced a necessary disruption necessitated by competition and the promise of a more streamlined, error-free method of banking. There’s a parallel need and opportunity to modernize the food industry’s approach to food risk and safety.

Here’s one final thought on digital transformation, and this is something I read about in a Harvard Business Review article — “digital transformation is less about technology and more about people.” It turns out that a great many digital transformation initiatives fail, and the reasons for failure were not tied to the technologies being deployed. Successful digital transformations are really about the organizational changes that must occur. Culture change, process change, language change. These are the failure points that can bring down a digital transformation initiative. So digital transformation is also synonymous with culture and organizational change.

I know that is a long-winded answer to the question, but WHAT a question!

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

This is an easy one. . . ALL companies can benefit from a Digital Transformation.

Who benefits most? That is a tougher question! The scope of a digital transformation can be massive, but even small incremental improvements can be of huge benefit to companies languishing in legacy business processes.

Look at the U.S. healthcare system. Remember walking into the doctor’s office and seeing that wall of color-coded folders? Not only did this raise security and privacy concerns, but it was also inefficient in terms of finding, updating, and storing information. Moreover, it made it very difficult for the healthcare provider community to collaborate on the treatment of patients. Today the “electronic health record” (EHR) has become the new standard. The scope of this digital transformation is massive with repercussions that extend to almost all Americans.

In the food industry, one of the biggest risks that food manufacturers and processors continuously face is the possibility of an outbreak caused by a pathogen or other contaminant that leads to product recalls or food borne illnesses. There are strict regulations in-place that are implemented to help avoid this risk, but it persists, nonetheless.

Digital transformation is now occurring through the automation of environmental food safety testing of all the surfaces, objects, machinery, and other items that go into producing the food we eat. Until recently, this testing was managed via paper reports, clipboards and maybe in advanced cases, a spreadsheet. By the time a contamination was discovered, the food product had already been made, packaged and unfortunately all too frequently shipped!

By digitally transforming environmental testing, food companies are now accelerating their “time-to-information” and can take action long before a contaminated food product is released. This is something that food companies of all sizes can deploy.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In my experience, the key factor in helping an organization achieve a successful result is to first understand the business. What are the processes and repeatable steps that a company undergoes to drive their business forward, and are there components that can be digitized to improve results?

As one example, we recently worked with Borton Fruit, a large-scale tree fruit operation, to use technology to digitally transform the audit process. Instead of collecting and storing food safety information manually, they adopted a cloud-based platform to perform this same work digitally. This centralized the information and made it available any place, any time for review.

This allowed Borton to easily show their auditor all the needed information at once. Ultimately, this changed the relationship between Borton, the independent auditor, and their customers. It accelerated their access to information. In the end, it showed that Borton was on top of their food safety program by having control of the information that was driving it. This is how a digital transformation can have a positive impact on a business. The combination of accelerated access and control of accurate information can yield myriad benefits for food companies and their customers.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital Transformation is challenging, period. But there are best practices for success. These include:

Clear leadership commitment to change: Digital Transformation needs to be driven from the top.

Consistent communication: The digital vision must be consistently articulated and reinforced to achieve the desired end state and outcomes.

The right talent and organizational structure: Companies need to assess their strengths and weaknesses from a digital perspective and be prepared to invest to fill the gaps.

Coherent strategy and execution plan: A critical prerequisite is building a well-thought-out plan to bring the digital vision to reality

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Meet and leapfrog competitive challenges (stay out in front and define leadership position)

At Corvium, we see this most clearly when we digitally transform the way our customers work with their diagnostic labs. Most use external lab services to test for pathogens and contaminants, where the data exchange was “clunky” at best. We transform this legacy method by integrating our solution with the laboratory information management systems (LIMS) at the labs. This enables the flow of information to occur faster, automatically alerts our customers whenever a positive test result returned, and triggers corrective actions to remove the potential threat.

2. Change the customer experience (delight and retain long-term relationships)

One of our largest customers today started out as a proof-of-concept project. Changing a customer experience does not happen all at once. Over the course of three years, the customer standardized the automation of their testing program across 50 facilities. They can now manage food safety across all facilities from one console.

3. Change the employee experience (and thereby keep talent and continuity in the business)

Our own use of digital transformation enabled us to alter the way we deliver our services to customers. Our Customer Service team used to travel to customer sites to implement and train users on the technology. We moved to a remote model in late 2019 and can now address the needs of more customers with fewer resources. We were also able to navigate the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic with ease through our ability to work remotely, which has been instrumental in our ability to attract and retain top talent.

4. Build digital transformations into your product strategy (product capabilities should offer digital transformation benefits)

Our technology is constantly evolving. New methods for leveraging digital capabilities have resulted in major shifts for our customers. For example, since we now capture test data in near real-time, we instituted the concept of alert-based actions for our customers. Instead of waiting for a human to analyze a spreadsheet to find troubling trends or diagnostic results, the system performs this task within seconds of receiving a lab result. This has changed the pace at which food companies can respond to and mitigate food safety issues.

5. Start small and iterate & expand over time (small wins are easier than gigantic victories)

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

We believe that our core values lead to a “culture of innovation” based on the following principals:

Honesty: The truth, no matter how uncomfortable or difficult, is a hallmark of our communication and dealings with each other, our customers, our partners, and stakeholders. We do not withhold information or gloss over inconvenient facts. Our reputation is centered on this principle.

Discretion: Our customers and partners trust us with highly sensitive and confidential data. We honor that trust and respect the critical importance of confidentiality and data security.

Respect: All viewpoints matter. We respect each other’s thoughts, words, and differences, as well as the diversity of our team and those we encounter every day.

Stewardship: We are stewards of our investors’ money. Innovation must fall into this thinking as well, and therefore must be tempered by “what is possible” and “what will provide the most meaningful long-term growth potential?”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life can only be understood backwards. But it must be lived forwards.

How can our readers further follow your work?

www.corvium.com

