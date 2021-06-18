Jeff Roscher of eWorkOrders: “Put a lot of effort into your marketing”

Put a lot of effort into your marketing. We focused too much on our product and not enough on our marketing. This led to much slower growth in the early years.

Jeff Roscher is the Co-Founder and CEO of eWorkOrders (Information Professionals, Inc.) who provides state-of-the-art Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) software to businesses of all sizes, throughout all industries. eWorkOrders offers a cost-effective groundbreaking reliable web-based CMMS software platform to help increase uptime with a seamless integration of maintenance devices, data, and systems. Their team of professionals has extensive experience in quickly and efficiently setting up and supporting a diverse range of global customers across all industries. As an industry leader in CMMS technology for over 25 years, Jeff holds a master’s degree from Rutgers University and has an extensive background in software development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After graduating from Rutgers College, I started my career with one of the largest Pharmaceutical companies in NJ as a Systems Analyst. During my time on that job, I went to Rutgers Graduate School of Management at night to get my MBA. I enjoyed my time at the Pharmaceutical company, especially working with the changing technology. But as with any large company, I kind of felt like a small cog in a huge machine. Through my research and interaction with others, I saw the need for a couple of different business applications. First was a document management system for large treasury departments and the other was for a system to manage work orders, equipment, and maintenance technicians.

I teamed up with my brother, Brian, who was working as a consultant in the maintenance department at another large pharmaceutical company. He worked on our product development until we had a system to sell. At that time, I left my position full-time position and began to sell our product called Treasury Docs. We were able to sell this to many of the world’s largest corporations and with that came an amazing reference list with company names that everyone knew. At the same time as we were marketing Treasury Docs, we began placing consultants at some of these companies working on various IT projects including Y2K. We were also developing the first version of eWorkOrders, which at the time, was not internet based.

When we began selling our computerized maintenance management software, we quickly realized that having locally installed software required tremendous overhead and the need to be compatible with many different operating systems and databases. This is why these systems were typically only sold by and to large companies. We decided to setup our own servers and offer our system as eWorkOrders via subscription through the internet. We felt this would allow businesses of all sizes to benefit from what we had developed while making it easier for us by not having to deal with the IT requirements of each customer.

Over time we began to focus solely on eWorkOrders and the tremendous opportunities that it offered. We continue to enhance and streamline our software, providing a user-friendly platform that meets the requirements of current and future customers.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There were really several Aha Moments that led to where I am today. The first was when I was a teenager. I quickly realized that it was going to be very difficult, if not impossible, to meet the financial goals I set for myself while doing something I really loved. That’s when I realized that I wanted to be a rock star. Rock stars write a song, recorded it once, and then sell it millions of times. I wanted to find a way to do this, but unfortunately, I didn’t have much musical ability. However, I realized that I could write a computer program once and sell it over and over. This is when I realized that software development was something I wanted to pursue. I felt I was good at it and I loved to do it. With this in mind, I went off to college.

After college, I was working at a large pharmaceutical company building computer systems in a 9–5 job. I was given responsibility for some amazing projects. My favorite was one was a project for the CFO. It was a statistical model that included a data collection portion and a Monte Carlo based financial analysis. It was used to value all inline and developmental compounds. This system was used to make multi-billion-dollar decisions for the company. Unfortunately, my main reward for doing this was just a job well done, nothing significant financially. This was my next “Aha Moment” whenI realized that I would need to start my own software and consulting company.

I convinced my brother that we should start our own company together. He began as a consultant and through an assignment at another large pharmaceutical company, we found the need for a good maintenance management system. We were able to negotiate a contract with them to build the system for them at a discount so that they would be able to use it at any of their facilities and we would own the rights to the software itself. This system would later be adapted to be an internet-based, multitenant software as a service known as eWorkOrders!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In starting a new business I think everyone goes through tough times and good times. For me, I did extensive research and I was ready to break out of corporate life and start a new business. Giving up a steady paycheck to start a business from the ground up and build a customer base can be very scary and challenging. This was new technology, I was the new guy introducing a new software solution to businesses who had no clue what it was, why they needed it, or even if it worked. We were lucky. When we launched the business we had a few good customers with who we worked very closely with. This was a big process, understanding what their real needs were, versus nice to have features, making sure that everything was compatible with their other solutions, and the list goes on. But they helped us worked through their issues and helped drive the creation and upgrades of features for our CMMS service. I am thankful for their patience and assistance. From there, eWorkOrders just kept on growing.

Both Brain and I attribute our drive to our parents. Having a father who was a professional computer programmer, who introduced computer programming to us at a very young age, got us to love technology. Back then when we started into computers, there were no classes for us at our age. Between what our dad taught us and the drive our mother instilled in us, we continued to learn things on our own, which made us self-taught entrepreneurs. Our thirst for learning and using computer technology continued to grow and hasn’t stopped.

Today, I contribute a lot of my drive to my wife and twin boys. I want them to be able to do what I did and not be afraid to venture into new projects. If they have a dream go for it. I have a great family, who supports me every step of the way. I am doing this for our family and I hope someday that my boys will continue my journey. They have already shown a passion for technology. I love being able to share my knowledge and experience with them and getting them involved in little projects. This is what I am working for, encourage my children and help them to succeed. My wife is a very successful businesswoman, who knows when I have good days and bad days but is always there to cheer me on and provide her suggestions and ideas. Without their support, I don’t think my business would have been as successful as it is today.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

My brother Brian is just as dedicated as I am and our business continues to grow. We have a dedicated staff who are more like a family and our customers are treated the same as well. We don’t want our staff to feel like they are just a number, because we are all a team and they all have opinions to share to make the company even better. Coming from a large corporation into my own business, I knew from experience, the type of environment I wanted to create for my employees. My team is very close, has excellent communication skills and everyone feels that this is not just a job, but they are contributors to making eWorkOrders CMMS a success.

We listen to our customers and make enhancements based upon their wants and needs and upon market trends. Our customers come first. We will build custom enhancements in certain cases, but most enhancements wind up being rolled out to all of our customers. We love our customers and based upon the ratings and reviews we receive, they clearly love us!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the main reasons why we stand out is that we have an incredible team that we have put together. Everyone on our team is excellent at what they do and knows how to treat people properly. Also, from technical staff to sales people many have either used our service while working at one of our customers, have worked at one of our competitors or have worked in the maintenance industry. They liked our service and the way we treated our customers and decided that they would like to join our team. We just hired a new sales guy who after one week remarked that it was nice working in such a great organization where everyone worked so closely together and really took the time to help customers the way they would want to be helped. Having people from various industries who have lived and breathed our service gives us a very big advantage. Our guys know the demands maintenance teams encounter, how our services can help them, and the industry terminology. They were in these jobs and can relate to a customer’s frustrations. This helps them resolve the customer’s problems quickly. In fact, they routinely make recommendations that make our customer’s businesses more competitive and easier to manage. Having this actual experience is priceless.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I was first starting out in the business, I thought that our services would be perfect for local government. This was due to their tight budgets and need to manage large amounts of assets, maintenance, and people. I spent years targeting these clients specifically. While our software is a great fit for these types of clients and we have many of these clients that get a tremendous benefit out of eWorkOrders, I really misread the difficulties in dealing with the government. Many people in these organizations lack the desire to have any kind of control in place or the desire to be more efficient. It didn’t seem funny at the time, but years later I am laughing at how I thought these government organizations would want to become more cost-effective and efficient.

I get a laugh almost every week when I hear about how potential customers were resolving maintenance issues before investing in eWorkOrders.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Many people advised me that it isn’t a good idea to go into business for yourself. They said it was very risky, you’ll lose money, you’ll become a workhorse, and your social life will cease to exist. I wish I had ignored this advice sooner! Even after all the ups and downs, there is nothing like the satisfaction of knowing you’re responsible for the success of your business. With me and my wife both being successful business people, we carve out time for our family, friends and vacations. We know how to balance our business life with our family and social life. I was taking the advice from people who weren’t willing to take the risks I was willing to take.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence . We had a group come to us with a problem that they didn’t know where to start. They were very hesitant because it was an extremely large company with thousands of assets spread out all over the state that needed to be migrated into one platform. Looking around at vendors, they didn’t think that there would be an affordable solution that could accommodate their application. The group managed a traffic monitoring program that included more than 100,000 segments of roads and highways and over 100 rest areas, welcome centers, and all of the manpower to support these initiatives. With their business continually growing, they were looking for a centralized system that could manage all of their maintenance operations of this magnitude. They wanted something that would grow with them, no matter how large they got. Managing all of the processes was just one part, they had to manage the resources, assets, expenses, inventory, provide accurate reports to meet regulations, and more. The customer came to us frustrated. Anything pertaining to highway maintenance and approvals requires a lot of “unique” modifications, changes, and inspections. Working on any government application, all the bureaucracy slows things down tremendously. With all of these issues and having to meet their needs and the needs of the regulators, the customer was ready to give up. We worked very closely with the customer and their government contacts to work through all of the issues until they were convinced that we were the right fit. We were very persistent in following up with everyone on the customer’s team and the government contacts in order to get approval to do the implementation. eWorkOrders saved the day and saved this customer over $150,000 a year in IT services alone! With the eWorkOrders CMMS solution, they were able to organize and streamline processes, set up preventive maintenance schedules, manage labor costs and work within their tight budget. Through the implementation of eWorkOrders and the ease of use, they were able to integrate the data into our CMMS platform and free up 3 employees who were just managing legacy systems. With one centralized system, productivity and efficiency had greatly increased. My persistence paid off! They were able to manage everything within our centralized system, meet their tight deadlines, and save them money. We worked closely with the customer identifying all of his issues as they came up, we put a plan and structure in place that would be easy to implement, easy to use, and save him money.

Being a software company, you constantly have potential customers asking if your software can do things that it can’t. Many times, they make it sound like a make-or-break feature that they need. If you say that you can do it, you may get the sale, but in the end, you will have an unhappy customer that will make your life more difficult and may give you bad reviews online. It’s very difficult to recover from bad reviews. We always chose to be truthful about our capabilities and, quite often, they purchase anyway, as the feature wasn’t as important to them as we thought. We get potential customers coming to us that went with a competitor and made the decision to change vendors because they were promised features that didn’t exist. We have also had customers come to us realizing that we were the better solution at an affordable price, because our competitor was adding on charges for features that are actually included in our system. Passion. In order to be successful, you really need to love what you do. You will probably be doing it all the time: days/nights/weekends/holidays… I love talking with customers and helping them improve their operations and become more profitable. My passion for technology and helping customers be more successful is my driver. In the beginning, many people thought I was crazy offering a software solution that was mainly being used by large companies that could afford big expensive systems. How could I come up with such a solution that would help any size company and my own company survive? I stopped and asked myself: What is my passion? What makes me excited? What do I love doing? The answer to these questions and pushing through the difficult times was my drive to succeed — my passion. I was also a small company starting out into a new territory that no one had been in. I also had to survive against these huge companies with big complicated and expensive systems. Helping not only the companies that use eWorkOrders become more profitable and efficient, but helping the employees that select us look good within their organization, is my passion. One customer that I personally worked very closely with over the years went from being an assistant to a maintenance manager to now being responsible for maintenance management software throughout one of the world’s largest companies! This drives my passion even further. You have to love what you are doing. You have to have an end goal in mind and the determination to meet that goal.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time for yourself, family and friends. Stay focused, and remind yourself of why you’re making the sacrifices you’re making. You need to have a balance between work, family and friends.

With the changing technology and the world around us, stay engaged and never stop learning.

I have a reliable staff and I make it a point every year to get away and take a vacation with my family. I can be reached by my staff at any time, but I don’t let my work interfere with the time I have carved out for my family.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Poor planning. You need to take small steps when entering into a market with a product. Get an understanding of your market and target audience. Test the market to make sure that this is the right product and the audience that can use your product. This way you will make sure all of the issues have been worked out, it is the right product for that demographic and it gives you time to make further enhancements before the final launch of your product.

Make sure that all of the bugs have been worked out in your product and you are ready to launch. Your first impression is the one that customers will remember.

Don’t try and do everything yourself. Surround yourself with people who can help you along the way. You are the expert in your product and you need to focus on delivering the right product with all the right features. Let someone else do the everyday tasks, take care of the accounting, marketing, etc.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

There are actually a number of items that businesses underestimate, but the ones at the top of my head include the following.

Customer opinions are underestimated. The value your customers bring to the process of growing and developing your business is priceless. Listening to the customer’s needs and their suggestions can save you a lot of wasted time and money. Customers are living their problems every day and can provide a huge insight on enhancements to your products or services that are important. Focusing on your customer’s needs will make for happy customers. Happy customers attract more customers by sending you new leads and by acting as a reference when you need one.

The operational time and money it takes to run a business. A lot of small businesses do not make it because they underestimate the amount of time and money it takes to get things done properly. You are going to need to outsource many things, not because you can’t do them, but because you will not have time to do them or you can spend your time doing something much more valuable. Things like payroll, taxes, accounting, managing accounts receivables, and even making bank deposits. It’s more efficient to hire the right people to do these things and monitor them, than doing it yourself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Set short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals. Goals help you create a clear path for your company and get you headed in the right direction. Having realistic goals that are attainable, gives you the momentum to continue toward bigger goals. Balancing work-life, family, and friends. In order to be successful, you need to find work that you are passionate about that makes you feel good about committing the time. But you need to step back when you are with the most important people in your life, you need to be fully committed to being with them and eliminating all business distractions. Never forget that your ultimate goal is to be able to provide a good life for you, your family, your employees and your customers. Remain focused on your goals and objectives. Take smaller steps and try and focus on a few things every day and get them done. Trying to multitask and focus on too many tasks at one time can greatly decrease your main focus, productivity, and accuracy. If your tasks do not fit into your overall goals and objectives, you may be wasting time on things that don’t matter and help you succeed. You can’t do everything yourself. One of the biggest challenges when building a company is finding the right people to be a part of your team. Focus on people who are willing to learn, enthusiastic about your product. Enthusiastic people bring positive energy, passion, and creativity to your team and will do their best to help you succeed. Their background does not define who they are; it is their enthusiasm, passion and drive that makes people successful. Put a lot of effort into your marketing. We focused too much on our product and not enough on our marketing. This led to much slower growth in the early years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would be to let everyone know to not focus on being a victim. The victim narrative being spread through the news, social media and now, heartbreakingly, through some schools, is a poison. Almost everyone has been a victim or been at a disadvantage in some way in their life. Regardless of this, you need to focus on what you can and want to do now and go for it! Don’t let anyone stop you from pursuing your goals. Usually, the only one actually stopping you is some little voice inside yourself. Ignore that voice and ignore what other people tell you that you can or cannot do. Do what’s right and treat other people the way you want to be treated and you will be successful.

