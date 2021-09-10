Jeff Newman of Mauka Technology: “Learning”

Learning. It is said a lot, but whenever I took a new job I would emerse myself in it. When I started database engineering I bought low end or used servers and made a mess of my house. If you sit waiting for someone to teach you something, you are making a mistake.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Newman.

Jeff Newman is an executive and entrepreneur committed to the continued growth of American business. Jeff strives to create diverse, powerful organizations where people and ideas flourish. His leadership experience began in the US Navy working overseas with indigenous peoples and continues to evolve through numerous cycles of organization building. Today, as Chairman and CEO of Mauka Technology, he is driven to help the mid-market company successfully execute their digital strategy. He prioritizes employee ownership as Mauka delivers value for both clients and employee-owners.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Where I am now is a culmination of many different experiences. From atypical experiences serving in the military — learning leadership — to a background in mathematics, database engineering and software development — to today as entrepreneur and executive. My experience in business intelligence led to learning the ins-and-outs of business models in various industries. All of them really trying to optimize the same problem but from very different models and processes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Two things — completely unrelated. First was automation. I was fortunate to work on a very small team of smart people and we were challenged to develop software that would create itself, find data on secure networks and produce powerful predictive analytics for users. The level of automation was 100% because we had no access to the computers and networks it ran on.

The second thing was marketing. In the newspaper industry for a bit, we used database marketing to create “lift” in newspaper sales — door-to-door and kiosk sales. We bought lists, executed big campaigns and, if sales increased, we assumed it worked. Today, we trace social platform ads, through app stores, into mobile apps and know exactly how well an ad or campaign worked — and with whom. It’s truly amazing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is a damn poor mind indeed which can’t think of at least two ways to spell any word.”

I recited it as a joke for years whenever I misspelled something. But actually, I think it applies really well to life. There is no one way to solve a problem. And often, the convention is not what one should follow anyway.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of the many people I would like to give credit to is a gentleman I worked for in the pharmaceutical industry, his name is Bill Zondler. It was a difficult environment and the pressure was very high. I think one of the most important things I learned as a leader is to over-communicate. When things aren’t going well that is the time to communicate even earlier and more frequently. This one thing has helped me prevent problems and overcome bad situations because it gets stakeholders involved early.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, sincerity. That lets people trust what you do and say. Whether you are a good person or a bad person, if you are sincere then others know what to expect. I believe sincerity has gotten me as far as anything else — in my professional life and my personal life.

Second, lead from the front. We all have different jobs to do so this doesn’t mean that you should do all of the work. It means don’t expect others to do what you won’t do yourself. If you aren’t all in, you can’t expect others to be. If there is a deadline and you aren’t grinding away to get it over the line, others won’t work that hard either.

Third, ownership. Regardless of what your role is, take ownership of your work and the situation you are in. Ownership is different than accountability. Ownership is realizing that you are always a part of something bigger than yourself and doing what it takes to achieve success. People with a sense of ownership float to the top without even knowing it.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

Absolutely. We are working on offerings that truly help non-technical, American business succeed in a technology-dominated economy. This is an exciting time for businesses that can leverage technical advantage. How will we help our customers? Two things: First, we help companies remain relevant — keeping up with the competition. Second, we help companies create new business models. The cost of technology has fallen incredibly low. The challenge now is managing the complexities for success.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

For the average consumer or business owner, 5G is speed. There is, or it translates roughly to, more data, faster so more work can be done. It is quite complicated because it leverages existing as well as new infrastructure to make data move consistently faster. 5G has access to higher frequency radio waves, but propagation is difficult in many situations. This problem is solved with more transceiver locations and also the ability to use lower frequency ranges (4G) when that performs better.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Streaming TV shows and TikToK will be faster and more reliable. Sort of joking. We are in the mobile application space right now and for us it will impact a few things. First, we can do a whole lot more in an app than ever before. Service integrations are sometimes too slow for great user experience. We should be able to get some fascinating results if we can get more rich data from services in more real-time.

Next, devices will be able to do a lot more — for largely the same reasons. IoT is a great concept that has success in many areas. With 5G, devices will be able to communicate more information about themselves. That is huge for manufacturing, but also for products that will be increasingly smart.

For our applications on mobile platforms, I think 5G will primarily allow for new business models that leverage increasingly powerful integrations and predictive value for the consumer. We will see a growth in Automatic Execution business models and strategies.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

I joked before about videos and TikTok. But that really isn’t a joke. As a society, we have a hard time throttling our use of mobile devices for entertainment. And we have seen that anonymity brings out some bad behaviors. So perhaps 5G will exacerbate these two issues.

Other potential drawbacks include impact to biology with higher frequency waves. But we are going forward. There is no changing that. Limit the use of your devices. It’s a good idea for maintaining a good life balance anyway.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

Well, I would say it is hard to address or correct something that may not exist. I know there is a lot of talk about digital divide — I think mostly from people who theorize and speculate and make assumptions.

Mobile is an absolute game changer for income and education inequality. Go anywhere you think there are poor people — right now — and count the 4G and 5G phones. There is so much more education available (MOOCs and a mind-boggling assortment of other educational tools — FREE) than ever before in history. That access to free knowledge — the education the rest pays tens of thousands of dollars for — is astonishing. It should have already solved all of our education, income, and healthcare disparities. It is not a digital divide; it is a motivation and cultural divide. People who got a free 4G or 5G phone, free cell service, are largely not taking advantage of it. Instead, they are using it for social media and games. You can’t help people that won’t help themselves.

Another myth about the digital divide: If we are talking about poorer nations, people really need to get out more. I was in India two years ago on a trip. We were using google maps in rush hour traffic. Just ahead of us, a traffic officer pushed a temporary barrier out of the median. The map immediately rerouted us to make a u-turn at the traffic officer — where there had been a barrier just a few minutes earlier. The map showed a reduced time by 4 minutes. I don’t see that done in the US.

There is theoretically a potential for a digital divide. But it’s not there. We have much bigger problems to solve.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I am not in the telecom industry but I would say in our field it would be:

Experience. No matter where you are in your career, find the most challenging thing and go do it. Especially starting out. Don’t take that easy job because you can hang out with friends and travel. Take the one that makes you really work hard.

Learning. It is said a lot, but whenever I took a new job I would emerse myself in it. When I started database engineering I bought low end or used servers and made a mess of my house. If you sit waiting for someone to teach you something, you are making a mistake.

Reflection. I look back on the people I worked with. I learned from every person I met. It could be how to handle a problem personality, or how to better communicate. I think about those people that were effective and those that weren’t. Why was one succeeding and the other not.

Teach. Giving is a tremendous benefit. Help someone junior to you. It will help you and your career — even though you think it might not get you anything. You may just hear yourself say something smart and learn that way. But most importantly, you will end up being someone talked about in an article like this.

Take risks. Be sensible about it, but cool things are accomplished by trying cool things. Risk is where learning happens. I know the difference in three seconds between someone who read about something and someone who tried it — regardless of whether they succeeded or failed. The original question you asked was about a highly successful career. You can be successful without these things. But you can’t be highly successful without them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is the easiest question of all. I want to inspire people to rely on themselves for success. There has been a lot of talk in the past couple of years about opportunity and what we can do to close this divide, or that divide, inequality and that sort of thing. There has never, ever been a time in human history where the distance from the bottom to the top of the economic ladder has been shorter or faster to climb.

The individuals below the poverty line have something like 87% transient rate, meaning that 87% will not be below the poverty line very long. The 500 most wealthy Americans have a turnover rate of something like 30%. Things are not static. I want to inspire people to use the tools they have to learn and grow and accomplish whatever they want to accomplish.

The movement I would inspire is people who realize they can do whatever they want. That is the American dream, after all, and we have the most powerful tool in the history of man in the palm of our hands. Will everyone be a CEO? Or a surgeon? No. But not everyone wants to be — or wants work that hard — or has the talent. But everyone can be happy and succeed. It is, literally, in our hands.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Right now, I am spending most of my online time with LinkedIn. We are a B2B company and LinkedIn is where I need to be. Find me on LinkedIn and connect. Thank you for your time.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.