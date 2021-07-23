Jeff Meyer, Of Johnny Appleseed Organic: “Like most things in life, innovation is rarely all good or all bad”

Like most things in life, innovation is rarely all good or all bad — it’s usually a mix of the two, and your opinion is often determined by your perspective. An obvious example is Amazon, which has made shopping online immeasurably better for the consumer but has also made it extremely difficult for small retail startups to maintain the profit margin they need to stay in business. Ultimately, the question is whether the negative impact of disruption is outweighed by the positives and whether further innovation might alleviate or even eliminate whatever negative externalities there may be.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Meyer, CEO and Founder of Johnny Appleseed Organic.

Jeff Meyer is a life-long conservationist and serial entrepreneur whose work ranges from the creation of a 626,000-acre sagebrush habitat preserve in Wyoming to the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in Texas and California. In 1995, he discovered, authenticated, and acquired exclusive genetic rights to the last surviving apple tree planted by John Chapman, the real-life inspiration behind the Johnny Appleseed legend. In addition to preserving the tree’s genetics for future generations, this discovery formed the basis of the Johnny Appleseed Organic brand, which looks to continue Chapman’s naturalist legacy with the development of environmentally conscious lawn and garden products.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My professional career got started with a successful nursery operation in Jacksonville, FL, but the truth is, I’ve been growing things my entire life. It all began when my grandmother put me in charge of the asparagus and strawberry patches in our family garden (I’ll let you guess which of the two performed better) and continued throughout the nursery period and into my nonprofit work with American Forests, where I was directly involved in the planting of 20 million trees. Together, these experiences helped shape my belief that big dreams can truly be achievable, and provided me with a roadmap of how to get there.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We want to change the way people think about what fertilizer should be. It’s not enough to simply grow big, green plants — we also need to be growing the invisible, underground microbiome of beneficial bacteria and fungi that help plants thrive and enhance soil fertility over time. If we don’t change our ways, the United Nations estimates we only have about 60 years of farmable soil left worldwide, and finding innovative new fertility inputs will be a key part of turning the tide on this distressing trend.

Home gardeners and seasoned farmers alike are often shocked to learn about some of the materials that go into their favorite products. More than 90 percent of organic consumer fertilizers derive their nutrients from inedible slaughterhouse waste like bone meal, blood meal, feather meal, and fish emulsion. Not only are these ingredients bad for the environment, but they’re also actually less easily absorbed by plants than other, cleaner sources.

Our debut product, a no-kill fertilizer called ClimateGard, uses cutting-edge microbiology and sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients to produce the same results as conventional fertilizers without the negative ecological impacts.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

ClimateGard is a granular fertilizer, meaning the bag is filled with small, grey pellets which become biologically active when added to moist soil. However, early on in the process of creating it, we trialed a liquid formulation — one which failed spectacularly when the beneficial microbes began to reproduce and ferment inside the containers, causing them all to explode in our warehouse. Among other things, it definitely gave us a greater respect for the power of microscopic life!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

When it comes to disruption, specifically, I’ve been fortunate to have a lifelong example in my grandfather, George C. Foerstner, who pioneered the technology behind the consumer microwave oven. In fact, we keep a framed letter sent to him from then-Raytheon CEO Tom Phillips on the wall of our Jacksonville office as a reminder that doing big things is not only possible — it’s baked into everything we are as a company.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Like most things in life, innovation is rarely all good or all bad — it’s usually a mix of the two, and your opinion is often determined by your perspective. An obvious example is Amazon, which has made shopping online immeasurably better for the consumer but has also made it extremely difficult for small retail startups to maintain the profit margin they need to stay in business. Ultimately, the question is whether the negative impact of disruption is outweighed by the positives and whether further innovation might alleviate or even eliminate whatever negative externalities there may be.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Be like a woodpecker — use your head.” “Keep your overhead low.” “What did you sell today?”

All three of these statements are attributable to my grandfather, and although the message is self-explanatory, each is a reminder that sometimes the most obvious and important things in life are also the most difficult to remember and talk about. The bottom line is that you can dream big, but you need to have a really good plan for executing your dream.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Our next project is to apply the fundamental concept of ClimateGard to the lawn fertilizer market, which is currently dominated by extremely high-nitrogen and high-phosphorus products. In the absolute best-case scenario, 50 percent of the micronutrients in these products wash into nearby streams, rivers, and lakes every time it rains, leading to toxic algae blooms and aquatic dead zones. Our latest offering, currently being developed under the working name ‘ClimateYard,’ will use microbiology to fix atmospheric nitrogen in the soil and make indigenous phosphorus in the soil more bioavailable to grass and other decorative plants. Our goal is to cut the total amount of exogenous nitrogen applied to each lawn by more than 90 percent, keeping them green and beautiful while also protecting nearby waterways.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

In terms of podcasts, Paul Stamets’ appearance on Bioneers really opened my eyes to the importance of microbiology in soil health. I first heard it in 2016 and had never previously considered the extent to which these invisible microorganisms have such a profound impact on our wellbeing. That knowledge has obviously informed everything I’ve tried to do since.

As far as books go, George Samuel Clason’s 1926 classic The Richest Man in Babylon helped form my fundamental views on how to run any business. It lays out a really clear path for achieving financial success while also treating people well and honoring the responsibility we share for making our communities better. I’ve read it more than a dozen times, and find the lessons more relevant than ever each time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The ‘Golden Rule’ — “Treat others as you wish to be treated.” Once again, it may seem like an obvious platitude, but to truly practice it on a daily basis requires great focus, determination, and mindfulness. It’s never steered me wrong, in business or in life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We are already trying to start a movement with Climate Farming, a blend of permaculture, regenerative agriculture, and syntropic agriculture which can sequester as much greenhouse gas per acre as a healthy forest of the same size. If we can convert just one percent of total existing farmland in the U.S. to Climate Farms, those farms would mitigate the climate impact of about 5.8 million vehicles. The best part is, we’re giving everyone the tools to do it for free on our social channels, YouTube, and at johnnyappleseed.com.

How can our readers follow you online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!