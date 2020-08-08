Jeff Logan: “How I’d Like To Start A Movement To Challenge People To Be Their Best Selves”

I think I’ve started it! Challenging individuals to become their “best self”. This sort of challenge is a positive infection so to speak, it affects everyone and everything around that person. Everyone around them seems to get bitten by this “Bug”. At expos and online people tell me testimonies of how I’ve impacted their lives and how their families have benefited from the positive change. This movement of putting yourself first is well underway!

Aspart of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Logan.

One could say that Jeff Logan, Founder of Become Nutrition, is redefining what a young, black entrepreneur looks like, and how he conducts himself in a razor tough world of tempting shortcuts and never-ending hurdles. Let’s just say, Jeff is a product of his product, and that rags to riches barely covers it.

Jeff Logan first got involved with fitness when he was just a boy of 7. When his father would take him to the gym, he would witness the most grueling training sessions he had ever seen and something hit a nerve. Although Jeff grew up playing football and had fitness on his mind, his lifestyle and general health yo-yoed. At one point, he tipped the scales at over 300 pounds. Fast forward to young adulthood, Logan was moving from town to town, country to country, looking for work, sleeping on couches, lost, careless with his health and without a plan in sight.

It wasn’t until the birth of his son, that he decided to dedicate his life to wellness, for the sake of his young family. Jeff became obsessed with his well-being and in 2015, he decided to change his diet completely and that’s when he created Become Nutrition.

Since then, he has lost over 100 pounds and has turned his fatherhood dedication into a multi-million-dollar company. Become Nutrition has been blowing up in the supplement space since day one. Partly because consumers are obsessed with and appreciate top of the line ingredients, flavors and results, and partly because Mr. Logan is his own best advertisement. Seemingly chiseled out of a rock, this inked-up Adonis recently married the love of his life! Does he look familiar? You might have come across his highly-followed Instagram feed (@jeffloagz) and he recently appeared in Cardi B’s music video for “Press.” Everything that Jeff has accomplished and acquired, he has done so entirely on his own. Based in Los Angeles and surrounded by plastic surgery and the deception of photoshop, Jeff achieved his peak physique the good old-fashioned way. With hard work, dedication and an inner fire that will not be extinguished.

We know he is a reputable businessman, he’s modeled in A-List artist’s music videos, what other feathers could he possibly add to his cap? Well, acting of course! Jeff stars as Eric Cross in the AMC sister network hit, UMC’s Double Cross. Double Cross was the most streamed show on its network and has just signed on for season two!

Jeff is proud of the bumpy road he had to travel to get to where he’s at today. A successful young, black entrepreneur that had a vision, worked diligently towards it, and is now ready to be a beacon of inspiration and a light for those who can’t find their way out of their own darkness.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks for having me! My personal weight-loss/ fitness journey brought me here. I was unhappy with the way I looked and felt and I got angry enough to make a drastic change. This company is a product of my process and now helps thousands of people on the same path.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company? What lesson did you learn from that?

The main challenges were internal. Being the CEO along with the face of the brand I had to prove I was a “product of my products”! So really practicing what I preached and leading by example was a daily challenge at the beginning, now I take pride in it and live by it.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

Failure. Every time something didn’t work I learned a new way NOT to do something. I’m very thankful and fortunate for every failure I’ve encountered, they’ve made me who I am today. Without failure, I wouldn’t be as strong and I wouldn’t have “practiced” so hard.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

This isn’t magic.

What you put in is exactly what you will get out! Minimal effort will produce minimal results. Sometimes you see a successful company but don’t see all the behind the scene efforts and struggles.

2. The Fruits of your labor come at the very end!

If you are in business for a car, watch, clothing, vacations… etc., you should stop now, these are the wrong reasons! You must be in love with what you’re doing, be hungry to make a difference in your industry and having an everlasting positive change left on the lives you touch. I’ve seen people aiming to “keep up” with everyone else who they think are successful, only to lose sight of the company’s true purpose. You can’t have the Glitz without the Grind.

3. Play your own game.

If you find yourself making a comparison to a larger more successful brand in your industry its ok, but to get down on yourself and company’s progress when making this comparison is not. Compare to see potential, the level you can eventually get to. See where the bar is set am aim high. Realize you are a progressive work in progress.

4. Don’t sacrifice quality for speed.

When looking to put out any type of product spend the proper amount of time it takes to formulate and develop that product vs. putting something out just for the sake of it or to be cool. Make a difference, produce something of quality, even if it takes longer than imagined.

5. The company will be as good as you are.

The CEO mindset has resided within everything you do. From your hobbies, household, how you carry yourself outside of work. It never really leaves you. You must be the CEO of your life as well.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I feel that organization is key! Each day there should be a set to tasks written out to be executed. If there is no structure I think there will be a bunch of small tasks started and nothing really will get completed. Without a daily plan, you will be working on a bunch of nothing vs. executing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think I would have to say my “potential self”. When things were rough at first, I would often envision a version of myself who could do it all. I worked towards becoming that person and I’m still a work in progress.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

Personally: Become Better by any means. In every area.

Professionally: I want to see my brand in every major retailer suited for it, globally.

What do you hope to leave as your lasting legacy?

I aim to leave a legacy on each day to be honest. Each time I “start over” in a sense each morning, I feel it’s an opportunity to re-write stats, execute and do what some will label impossible.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

I think I’ve started it! Challenging individuals to become their “best self”. This sort of challenge is a positive infection so to speak, it affects everyone and everything around that person. Everyone around them seems to get bitten by this “Bug”. At expos and online people tell me testimonies of how I’ve impacted their lives and how their families have benefited from the positive change. This movement of putting yourself first is well underway!

