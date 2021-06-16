Jeff Kazee: “Nobody is waiting to give you a career”

My purpose is to have folks hear me and feel a connection, give them something they can identify or have an interest in. Hopefully, I’m able to uplift someone, even if it’s for a few minutes. People respond to talented people playing quality material and giving an honest performance. That’s my goal every time I play music. I want to make them have a feeling, something! And, I like to make ’em laugh. I’ve developed so many strong relationships with folks and fans I’ve met through music. It’s given me a ridiculously interesting life.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jeff Kazee.

Probably best known for his high profile role as bandleader/keyboardist/producer for Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes and pianist/vocalist with the powerful piano-driven Early Elton Trio — Jeff Kazee’s skills have led him through an eclectic career: touring and recording with Rock icons Bon Jovi, Folk/Pop singer-songwriter Dar Williams, cross-country tripping with SNL/Dylan bandleader G.E. Smith, performing and recording with Roger Waters, exploring Americana with Southside Johnny & The Poor Fools, greasing grooves with Stax legends Steve Cropper & The Blues Brothers and vibing with the inimitable Downtown soul of Chocolate Genius.

Kazee’s many television appearances and presence on the NYC music scene have made him a fixture in House Bands for many of the largest & most successful Galas/Corporate/Charitable events — finding him writing, arranging & backing dozens of well known musical artists.

Jeff specializes in Music Directing, Arranging, Recording and Producing. His favorite instruments to play are the piano and the Hammond B3 organ.

​He’s a Contributing Writer for Keyboard Magazine & endorses Kurzweil keyboard products.

Kazee has produced and written original songs for The Asbury Jukes’ “SOULTIME!”, “Pills & Ammo”, “Men Without Women: Live From The Stone Pony”, & The Poor Fools’ “Songs From The Barn”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Jeff! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I was raised in Lima, Ohio — a typical Rust Belt kind of town, industry and factories — and just outside the city limits, farms. My Mom and Dad were originally from the hills of Eastern Kentucky, and they moved North where Dad found work as a salesman. However, his true passion was church, playing country music and singing. My older brother and I took classical piano lessons from an early age and were enlisted as the church pianists, where our father was the Musical Director. I wasn’t crazy about it, but I certainly learned a lot about preparation and performance form that experience. My father’s uncle and idol was a guy named Buell Kazee, who’s 1929 recordings of Traditional Mountain music were included in the very influential Anthology of American Folk Music. Between the family jams, church stuff, classical music and learning songs off the radio, I was able to have a broad sense and love of all musical genres. I headed off to Ohio State University (and later, Morehead State University, in Kentucky) to study Jazz.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I worked my way through college playing in bands. Bars, parties, weddings, any kind work was fine with me, and I got my performance chops honed by working with so many good players. Really, because I had been bought up in such a musical family — I just was sorta there, without any huge transformation. I do remember, that when I’d sing, people would sort of take notice and I loved that feeling. So, the performance thing was alluring to me, and I eventually found my sweet spot in signing and playing Rock/Classic Soul-based music.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I’ve played with many talented and famous people and I’ve always noticed that the most successful ones had a weird combination of absolute self-belief with a healthy side of fear of failure. It’s a constant goal to remain present, and not get caught up in our weaknesses or egos. I once recorded with The Band’s great drummer/singer Levon Helm, for a friend’s track which she was recording at Levon’s Barn studio. The track felt awesome and Levon’s feel was crazy great — as advertised — except for a small rhythm figure that was troubling him in the arrangement. Listening back in the control room, Levon broke the ice and spoke out: “guys, it sounds great, except for that part I keep missing, and I’d like to try something there a bit more comfortable for me”. Sure enough, the next take was smoking, and I was schooled in how to serve up some modesty and still add an inspiring contribution to the TEAM. Levon knew that nobody was gonna correct him, so he self-corrected. And in the end, EVERYBODY won.

One afternoon, while I lived in Cincinnati for a few years after college, I sat a bar and had lunch with Pete Rose, just the two of us in the entire joint. He spoke at great length on how to pitch to Bo Jackson.

20 years later, while subbing as the bandleader for Paul Shaffer on The David Letterman show, Pete was a guest, and I played him on with “The Hustle”.

Did I mention that Pete was my all-time sports idol — and that Letterman was my show biz comedy favorite since high school? On the same show, just a few miles from my house, and broadcast to everyone I knew. I couldn’t make it up if tried.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Stay open. Listen to everything, read everything in and outside of music — all of one’s experiences influence your art — and ability to connect with more people. I also suggest composing or writing something everyday. Music, text, tweet, anything. Whether journaling solely for yourself or posting/blogging on social media, learning how to communicate your feelings in (and away from) music is liberating and healthy. Also, check out live performances by artists that you admire, and compare them from show to show. You’ll see that all artists are human, and alterations (however grand or slight) in the material tend to happen. This will allow you to understand how and when to take risks. And don’t be afraid to start or join a band.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Busier and more celebrated people than me get reply the fastest, whether it’s by text, phone or email. I can only assume it’s because they’re so present and supremely make use of their time. I’m still a work in progress.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I moved to New York City, two fantastic musicians took notice and took me under their wing, consistently hiring me, which other folks noticed and followed: Mark Rivera (Billy Joel/Peter Gabriel/Foreigner/Ringo Starr Musical Director, etc.) and guitarist/bandleader G. E. Smith (Bob Dylan, Saturday Night Live bandleader, Hall & Oates, Mick Jagger, etc.). I learned band leading and gig skills from these guys — and still regularly work with both. Also, Southside Johnny Lyon from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes has been my boss for 23 years, and I’ve been his bandleader/producer/onstage foil and songwriting partner for quite a while. He’s been musically generous to me and has always encouraged me to work with others. Southside introduced me to Jon Bon Jovi, a big fan of the Jukes, and Jon promptly stole me for a few years to tour the world, so I appreciated South’s support and patience.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

My purpose is to have folks hear me and feel a connection, give them something they can identify or have an interest in. Hopefully, I’m able to uplift someone, even if it’s for a few minutes. People respond to talented people playing quality material and giving an honest performance. That’s my goal every time I play music. I want to make them have a feeling, something! And, I like to make ’em laugh. I’ve developed so many strong relationships with folks and fans I’ve met through music. It’s given me a ridiculously interesting life.

The past few years I’ve been overwhelmed by the hunger problem that we have in America, and I’ve been trying to do my share and help mitigate this crisis in any way. During the pandemic, I was blown away by the scenes of cars lined up for miles, waiting to get food. Unacceptable.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Giving back and the act of helping were instilled in me by my parents. We didn’t have a ton of money just to throw at a cause, so sweat equity was always appreciated. I was taught to share my gifts and talents with performances and fundraisers.

During the pandemic, I was blown away by the scenes of cars lined up for miles, waiting to get food. Unacceptable. This led to a relationship with Fulfill NJ, which is a fantastically run food bank in an area (Ocean and Monmouth counties) that is important to me, as a lot of my career has been related to those towns and people.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Since our shows and recording were silenced the past year due to Covid — just to connect, I had started live streaming on Facebook an hour or so on Wednesday nights of me playing the piano and singing songs in my living room. In pajamas. With my family occasionally chipping in with comments or laughs. I didn’t charge or accept tips — for me, it was just a way to give folks some music when I know times were tight. It sorta took off, and an online community was spontaneously born — and we called the show Live from The Living Room Lounge in Astoria Queens. Long story short, in December of 2020, we streamed a Holiday Show and asked for donations for Fulfill NJ. We expected to raise a couple of thousand, but after I started taking musical requests for larger tiered donations, we ended up raising over 26,000 dollars. All from playing the piano and asking listeners “who’s in?” My entire family participated.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1) Get your hands dirty, physically help us when you can. There’s always something that you can bring.

2) Share your talents or acumen with organizations. Say yes more than no.

3) I’m more vocal about the problem of hunger than I’ve ever been. Don’t be afraid to alert folks about a problem that can affect so many at the most basic level of life. I’ve been amazed at how many people from such diverse economic, religious & political strata responded by donating and helping my campaign. If you’re sincere and assure them of the quality and effectiveness of a charity’s operation, people will commit faster, and for more money. People generally want to help — especially from a grassroots angle.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Write songs. I waited way too long and regret it. I caught up in my thirties and it’s been a godsend to me.

2) Hustle, but don’t hustle. Working and practicing hard, good. Looking past someone while in a conversation, waiting for a bigger fish to come along, not good. That person you’re ignoring, they feel it. Don’t let ambition dwarf sincerity.

3) Nobody is waiting to give you a career. People ARE waiting for inspirational and talented people to collaborate with. You’ll eventually get work if you prove yourself to those people.

4) Family first. The love of my wife, Constance and my two daughters, Vassileia and Sophia drives me to create and work hard.

5) Understand that sometimes, you can’t fully answer every question.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When I was kid in the 80’s, Live Aid happened. I’d love to see more things like that — and then see that the money GETS TO THE NEED without graft or bureaucracy.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d like to have lunch (and coffee) with Lidia Bastianich. If she prepares the food, I’ll play the piano and sing.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!