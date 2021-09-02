Jeff Hyman of Recruit Rockstars: “You need a well-defined target beachhead”

You need a well-defined target beachhead. Instead of trying to boil the ocean by pursuing all potential customers, narrow the focus to start somewhere. Begin with a clearly defined target, and then expand once you have achieved some degree of market penetration. That market can be defined by geography, a function, or an industry. But it’s important to nail down your target; you can’t go after all Marketers or all women or everyone in a particular market. That’s just too broad.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Hyman.

Jeff is on a simple mission: Recruit rockstars and teach other business leaders to do the same. He launched his recruiting career at Heidrick & Struggles and Spencer Stuart, the preeminent global executive search firms. Today, he’s CEO of Chicago-based Recruit Rockstars. Along the way, Jeff created four companies, backed by 50M dollars in Venture Capital. Jeff is also author of the bestselling book Recruit Rockstars: The 10 Step Playbook to Find the Winners & Ignite Your Business. He holds a master’s degree from Kellogg and a bachelor’s degree from Wharton.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

I began my recruiting career -and my fascination with the talent field- at Heidrick & Struggles and Spencer Stuart. Then as I started my own companies, I realized that without the right people entrepreneurs would just don’t stand a chance of bringing their “big ideas” to life. New business concepts are great ( I thought) but flawless execution is equally important.

What was the “aha moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Coming out of the 2008 great recession a decade ago, the lightbulb went on. I met many entrepreneurs with huge ideas. They set on paths to revolutionize healthcare, financial services, real estate, and all sorts of technology. What they needed were great people to make those ideas happen. And I thought that I could play a role in helping find them.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Mentors have always been a source of inspiration for me. In particular, Brad Feld, a top-ranked venture capitalist who taught me much of what I know about growth-stage companies. He was the initial investor in my very first company; he had the intellectual honesty and courage to be honest with me when he disagreed with my decisions. He taught me how to balance data-driven decisions with the softer “people part” of business. I remain eternally grateful to him.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Recruiting is such a mystery to so many people. But it need not be. So, we take extra steps to educate our clients by using a clear and methodical process. Hiring shouldn’t be random (In fact, that can be dangerous.) While other recruiting companies are “black box,” we go to exceptional lengths to be transparent with our clients.

Recently, I worked with a CEO who essentially had no recruiting process in place. I’d describe their hiring as “random” and his results reflected that: about a 50% success rate. He was immensely frustrated. Over the course of two weeks, we implemented a straightforward system and improved his hit rate to 85%. Nobody is perfect in hiring, because it includes an element of risk. But following a step-by-step methodology helped him quickly de-risk his hires.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Actually, it’s our innovative and pioneering clients who bring goodness to the world. They’re evolving the fields of healthcare and financial services and food, among others. What we do behind the scenes is help bring their ideas to life by introducing them to exceptional talent. Particularly in growth stage companies, where each person counts, it’s vital to put a Rockstar in every seat.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When I look back on what helped me succeed in my career, three character traits stand out. The first is having high expectations. I’ve always set a high bar for myself with every company I’ve founded and led. The best of the best people have high expectations for their leaders. As the leader, I knew I had to hold myself accountable to the high expectations I set or I wasn’t doing my job as leader. Second is to create an environment in which people can do the best work of their careers. This has required me to adopt a servant leadership style. You can’t think of yourself as the smartest person in the room, as top-performers just won’t stay. Third, I’ve made it a priority to find work-life integration. I’ve found that it’s crucial in order for people to do their best work. I think of them as people first, and employees second. Micromanaging and treating employees like children will make them seek greener pastures.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early in my career, some entrepreneurs taught me to “fail fast” and I thought that included hiring. I recruited some real duds, just to get a “butt in the seat.” That proved to be a big mistake that cost me dearly. I began to realize that, even when it was painful, holding off and waiting to find a stronger candidate was far more important. Once I even hired a Chief Financial Officer who made mistakes in every Excel spreadsheet he created.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When Thomas Edison said that genius was “one-percent inspiration and 99% perspiration,” he wasn’t kidding. My back still aches when I think of the nights spent sleeping under my desk. It was the mid-90’s and I was starting my first company. It included 100-hour weeks which meant it was easier and faster to crash on my office floor than to commute home for sleep. I told myself that it built character. But they sure don’t teach you about those types of sacrifices at business school.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

From my dad. He was a medical entrepreneur who built a wildly successful business. I remember, as a kid, being so proud of and impressed by him. To this day, I’m motivated to follow in his footsteps and to earn his pride.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Unfortunately, mental health has become a real issue for many company founders. Many turn to alcohol, drugs, and other unhealthy behaviors. Recently, some have turned to suicide. Instead, I’ve found it helpful to be vulnerable with other entrepreneurs — to speak publicly about the challenges I’ve faced and learn about theirs. I suppose that “misery loves company” but when I realized that other founders were in the same situation, it was far easier for me to handle the pressures.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Many Venture Capital and Private Equity firms add immense value to the enterprise, but that money often comes at a dear price in the form of equity dilution. So, in general, I tell founders to find the fastest path to self-funding. That could be by having customers pay in advance in order to fund operations, keeping consulting projects on the side which provide capital to fuel the nascent business, or giving equity instead of large salaries to early employees. Anything one can do to push out the date of needing to raise outside capital (even if it takes forever) often results in a far better outcome for the entrepreneur.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

You need a well-defined target beachhead. Instead of trying to boil the ocean by pursuing all potential customers, narrow the focus to start somewhere. Begin with a clearly defined target, and then expand once you have achieved some degree of market penetration. That market can be defined by geography, a function, or an industry. But it’s important to nail down your target; you can’t go after all Marketers or all women or everyone in a particular market. That’s just too broad. Simultaneously, you need courage to seek your vision and humility to listen to feedback. Having the ability to seek your vision and to listen to input from others is harder than it sounds. Because by definition, you’re upsetting the applecart of your industry. This means many will not agree with your premise, assumptions, and vision. At the same time, it’s important to consider their input and feedback, because some, not all of it, will be useful in achieving that vision. Build a long enough runway. When starting your business, it takes twice as much cash as you expect, and you’ll need the full support of your spouse/partner. Most importantly, don’t build only half a bridge because you don’t have enough cash in the bank. Raising capital from a Venture Capital firm sounds great but don’t count on it. Far fewer than one-percent of startups are able to do that. Assemble a “Rockstar” team. You can’t change an industry or build an enduring startup without a high caliber team. Steve Jobs famously said that one top performer is equal to 100 B-Players. That kind of impact can stretch your limited funds. Successful startups also need luck and timing. Much of success comes down to being in the right place at the right time. Being too early or too late in a new industry can crush you, or you’ll miss the window of opportunity.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I see CEOs and founders make when starting a company is how they offer positions to candidates. While this may seem simple enough, even a little change at the last minute can throw the whole deal off. Take for example a search I conducted a few years ago for a New York-based chief marketing officer. My client and I followed the right process: background checks, reference checks, interviews, and the test drive, and this candidate was a rockstar.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the client decided to email the candidate an offer without having me review it first. This wouldn’t seem like a big issue, but it almost killed the whole deal by getting a few key words incorrect in the offer. The client changed the title from chief marketing officer to VP of marketing so as to not demotivate the VP of sales during a crucial selling month. In addition, the start date changed by a week. The client also failed to include benefit information, which was critical to the client as the primary breadwinner of the family.

I had to spend the weekend getting the finalist back on board and undoing the damage from the bad offer letter. We saved the deal, but this is the type of situation that happens all too often.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Sleep is highly underrated. Over time, I’ve learned that seven hours is optimal for me. I’ve met some who are fortunate enough to only need three or four hours. You can safely assume that you’re not one of those people. The faster you learn to carve out time to sleep, the better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s time to discover undiscovered talent. Anyone can hire a proven winner (although often lightning doesn’t strike twice.) But, using a consistent disciplined process to find and hire people with the raw material, who just need a chance to prove themselves, is often a far better path. It’s less expensive. Faster. And those individuals prove to be eternally grateful for the chance.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!