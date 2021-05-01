Jeff Gallino of CallMiner: “Perfect is the enemy of good is so true in software”

Perfect is the enemy of good is so true in software. The term MVP (minimal viable product) — meaning when you build a product, you build as much as you need to sell — has become critical over the years. But 20 years ago, you would have been ridiculed if your product wasn’t completely finished. I wish someone had told me about the MVP strategy earlier on.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Gallino.

As Chief Technical Officer, Jeff Gallino oversees research, language development, and future product direction. Gallino was President and CEO during CallMiner’s first five years. During that time, he led the company to become an internationally recognized and award winning enterprise software company. Jeff has more than 25 years of experience delivering complex software and hardware solutions to enterprise and government customers. Prior to founding CallMiner, Jeff worked at companies like; ThinkEngine Networks, Grant Thornton Consulting, as well as 11 years in the United States Air Force. He holds a BS degree in computer science from the United States Air Force Academy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I did not have a traditional upbringing. I was raised by a single mom, as my father was a police officer who unfortunately died in the line of duty when I was three years old. I moved 18 times before graduating high school.

Growing up, I had always wanted to be a scientist because of my passion for the subject, but I soon realized that while I enjoyed it, I didn’t have a knack for it. What I did have was a knack for computer science. By following this knack, I was the first person in my family to graduate high school, and then college. I went to the U.S. Air Force Academy and received a dual degree in computer science and physics, both of which have proved to be a solid foundation for my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My most used quote is when I’m talking with people about big decisions they are making or with myself when I’m making a big personal decision. The quote is “treat the decision with enlightened self-interest.”

What I mean is, don’t try to make a personal decision by only considering others or only considering yourself. Rather get enlightened (educated) on the choices, then choose the one that is best for you in the framework of that decision — which sometimes, as an example, means moving on to another job (better benefits, maybe) or staying at your current job (better commute or people). You can apply this to most personal choices and it tends to make for a better decision.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Two books come to mind, one nonfiction, one fiction. The first is Malcom Gladwell’s “Outliers.” The beginning section focuses on how 10,000 hours are required to become an expert at something — when we view people as prodigies, in fact, they often just worked very hard. This is the part of the book that is most interesting to me, and I reflect on it often when I think about CallMiner’s competitors, customers and the employees that we hire. We started an industry (speech analytics) when creating CallMiner — and experts simply didn’t exist at the time. But 10,000 hours to become an expert is not much time in the life of an entrepreneur.

The fictional book is Ken Grimwood’s “Replay.” The story is of a man who dies and wakes up as his 17-year-old self and remembers everything about his previous life. He then becomes wealthy based on this knowledge, dies again and wakes up as a 17-year-old and the cycle continues. The interesting part to me is that it is an examination of choice. Many people think about what advice they would give their teenage self if they could, but the reality is, many of us don’t take our own advice anyways because we believe it’s too risky or challenging. Many of us limit ourselves in life because we get in a groove and it’s difficult to step outside our comfort zones and throw ourselves in a new direction. This book gives me the confidence to try new things and take on new challenges and initiatives.

What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

When I was in the military I worked with intelligence, and I came to understand very quickly that the idea behind surveillance is using that information and data to improve operations and use it for good. I took that mindset with me when I left the military and transitioned into the consulting world where I was constantly looking at call center information. I realized that organizations could really improve upon their processes if they had quick and easy insight into this call center data.

Then, my moment came about 20 years ago when I was working at a hardware speech recognition company. I was pitching a large financial services company about this particular piece of hardware that we sold, and when asked to further sell the product, I ventured to ask: “What if you could quickly mine the audio to learn what was being talked about, gain insights and get ahead in the market?” They were sold, and wanted a demo, so I went home and did four months of research and wrote myself a business plan.

Soon after, the hardware company I was working for decided to downsize, so I moved to Florida to save some money, and developed the first version of CallMiner.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

This is very true. A few years into launching CallMiner, I asked one of our investors how many great business ideas he’s approached with every month. He said he sees about five to six new, good ideas every day, but while people have great ideas, many cannot execute on them.

When it comes down to it, it’s less about the idea and more about how to take that idea and turn it into a successful business. This has stuck with me over the years, and I think about it every time we consider a new idea for a product or market.

Something I like to do is carry a little book with me, and I write down any business ideas that come to mind. Then, once every three or four months, I go back and grade my own ideas. If I keep returning to an idea that continues to intrigue me, then I run it by my network to see if they have any feedback on the concept and/or whether they think it would be plausible to roll out. Again, good ideas are great, but what matters most is the execution.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

I would say don’t worry if your idea has already been created, and don’t waste too much time researching — there is no such thing as a market built on a single product, and there is no such thing as no competition for a good idea. History is full of examples like this. Facebook was not the first social media platform. Instagram was not the first photo sharing site. Mercedes invented the automobile, not Ford, like most people think.

Focus on your product, pricing it correctly, marketing it and positioning it within the industry. It’s very rare that the first person entering a market succeeds. When starting CallMiner, I did four months of research and couldn’t find someone else who did what we did. But two months after founding the company, we already had two competitors. If it’s a good idea, you likely won’t be the only one in the ring.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

When I was working in consulting, I finally had a chance to meet the owner of the business at a company party. I had the opportunity to talk with him for about an hour and came away with an important insight: while he may have not been the smartest person in the room, he took the right risks when starting the company, convinced four other very smart people to come along for the ride, and sold the company for many millions of dollars years later.

He empowered me to realize that at the end of the day, you know what you know, but you can be successful if you can take the risk, do the work, and hire the right people.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves?

Adding to my founding story, along the way we learned that software is a different kind of game because technology changes so much over the years. We went through many phases, we got lucky often, learned a lot and persevered. The reality is that our next biggest competitor beyond our first immediate two came about seven years after we launched, and those seven years represented a gap for being at the right time and place in the market.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have a few funny mistakes, but the first one that comes to mind is about an employee I hired that I knew from a previous company. I really liked him as a person and his qualifications looked great on paper — he was a fantastic storyteller, graphic artist and could write code. So he built CallMiner’s second full interface and it was beautiful. But over time I felt like something was off, but didn’t take action. As it turns out, he wasn’t the best fit for our company — he had other conflicting business happening behind the scenes. The lesson I learned was to trust my gut, early and often.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For CallMiner, our tipping point was actually quickly identifiable. We took a partnership approach when we first launched, and let other companies use us as a part of their call recording solutions. We partnered with three to four companies within the first couple of weeks. I knew our business was going to succeed when we went to our first full day training of our product for our partner’s employees, and at the end of the day, their CEO asked if they could buy our company. We were certainly flattered just a few weeks in! Timing is everything.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why?

Perfect is the enemy of good is so true in software. The term MVP (minimal viable product) — meaning when you build a product, you build as much as you need to sell — has become critical over the years. But 20 years ago, you would have been ridiculed if your product wasn’t completely finished. I wish someone had told me about the MVP strategy earlier on. It’s OK to be harsh when necessary. When you are starting a company, you sometimes need to put the company above the collective happiness of the employees. You certainly want to give employees a good experience, pay them a good wage, and give them benefits. But it’s unacceptable to carry someone along because they are a good person, but not good at their job. It hurts everyone at the company in the end. There’s a smart way to take risks. Going back to Ken Grimwood’s “Replay,” many people get too comfortable in life and are afraid to take risks. There are good/smart risks, and bad risks, and I think I’ve learned the difference between the two over the years. Don’t waste too much time worrying about competitors. When I was working on developing CallMiner, I spent so much time researching the competitive landscape. Now I know that there’s no such thing as no competition, and that it’s rare for the first person entering the market to be the most successful. Put that time and energy into building your product into the best it can be. Trust your instincts. Whether it’s about a new idea or an employee, your gut is usually right.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I would say write down your idea then walk away from it for some time. Let your collective conscious figure out why you thought of that idea. Ask yourself, “why did I have that idea?” “What problem would I be solving?” “Would I spend my own money on it?” Ask your friends and family what they think and see if they understand the concept.

The reason most ideas come about at the same time is because the preconditions for that particular type of technology or idea have been met, so they can now exist.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

If you are looking to protect an idea with a patent, at the end of the day I would make sure you hire or talk to someone who knows what they are doing. Invention development consultants are expensive, so if you don’t have the money, there are other avenues you can take such as patent lawyers.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Venture capital is the most expensive money you can get. While going the VC route does have its benefits, with the money they invest in you, you often give up a majority stake in your company and thus a loss of control. They have the right to fire or override you on decisions.

When it comes to bootstrapping, I think of one of our partners who went public the other week. Over the course of 22 years, they took very little VC money and mostly bootstrapped. Therefore, the founder owned the majority of the company, so he ultimately had more decision making power and when they went public, he received more money based on the fact that he was the majority shareholder. He ultimately took on all of the risk, and never really shared it with investors. Another benefit of bootstrapping is that it lets you fail and move on faster. If your business isn’t meant to succeed, you don’t have venture capitalists to lean on and slow your fall.

There are so many avenues for investing, but at the end of the day you won’t regret focusing on building a good product, keeping it lean, and getting it out in front of customers — that’s how you make money.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

At CallMiner, I think we’re helping make the world a better place with our work, specifically in the healthcare industry. For example, one of our customers (a hospital) uses CallMiner software to set up appointments for people coming in for certain procedures. At one point, the call agents were forgetting to ask the patients if they had a latex allergy. The CallMiner platform flagged it when patients said they had a latex allergy, but it didn’t show up in their record. If it had gone undetected, it could have killed some of these patients that had more extreme allergies.

We’re not one the biggest lifesaving companies out there, but I’m grateful that our technology puts us in a position to help people. Especially during COVID-19, we’ve been able to help companies adjust, learn how to talk about it and improve response rates.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have two, the first being universal healthcare. I just don’t understand why people don’t do the math regarding this issue — this is a numbers problem. The cost of healthcare in the United States is about a 10x burden on the taxpayer. If people are able to see a doctor regularly, they can be kept out of the healthcare system by detecting health problems earlier. It’s common sense that if you go to the doctor regularly you’re going to be healthier, longer.

The second one that’s a little closer to home for me is completely revamping the foster care system in the U.S. I have adopted three kids out of foster care and they were broken by that system. I’m not sure if there is a good, simple answer to this, but I believe the community needs to invest more and open their doors. My mom was adopted too — I know what the process is like and I think we can do more to change the world for these kids.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I don’t think I can narrow it down to one. I’d love to have a conversation with Barack Obama, as he is a fascinating person. Also, Jimmy Carter — I think he is one of the best human beings we’ve ever produced. At 96, he’s still building housing for the poor.

I’m always interested in modern day inventors. Elon Musk is a great businessman and very clever about hiring the right people.