Jeff Ferguson of Amplitude Digital: “Don’t work over the weekend”

Jeff Ferguson is a passionate growth marketer and digital educator who has led online marketing efforts for companies such as Hilton Hotels, Kimberly-Clark, InterActiveCorp, Experian, and Napster.

In his current role as Head of Production at Amplitude Digital, he has worked with renowned brands such as Belkin, Billabong, CBS, eHarmony, JustFab, Manchester United, Paychex, PetSmart, Popcornopolis, The Smithsonian, Stila Cosmetics, ThriveMarket, Sony, and many more.

Honored as one of PPC Hero’s “Top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts” for three years in a row, Jeff Ferguson is a regular presenter at Ad:tech, AllFacebook Expo, Conversion Conference, eMetrics, Search Marketing Expo (SMX), Digital Hollywood, Online Marketing Summit (OMS) and Consumer Electronics Show (CES). He has been both a speaker and board member at Search Engine Strategies (SES).

Jeff is a columnist for Search Engine Journal, where his legendary data research projects have tipped many sacred cows of SEO and paid media advertising malpractice.

As an adjunct professor for UCLA, Jeff teaches introductory and advanced digital marketing classes and designed the school’s first-ever course on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Jeff volunteers time with the Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization (SEMPO) and Digital Analytics Associations (DAA) on both the national and regional levels, where he serves as a board member of the Los Angeles chapter.

I grew up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, living primarily in Paramount, a city adjacent to Compton and Long Beach, mostly known for being the home of Zamboni machines, but I was eventually bussed to the neighboring city of Downey, where my mother and grandfather worked in the aerospace industry.

As far as I knew through most of the high school, there were no plans for me to attend college, as my family didn’t have a lot of money, but we had too much to take advantage of most grants or scholarships. About midway through my senior year, my mother informed me that my grandfather had left me, my sister, and my cousins some money for college, so I quickly took all the needed tests and applied to a school my guidance counselor recommended based on my interests in Computer Science, California State University, Fullerton.

I started as a Computer Science major in college but switched to Communications and Advertising after a few years to become a copywriter. Near the end of school, my advisor told me that I was a couple of credits away from a double major, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt.

After graduation in early 1995, I sent my resume out everywhere, but all anyone wanted to talk about was the internet and this new thing called the World Wide Web. I passed at first, but after my first monthly bill for my student loan arrived, I told the next company, “I know everything about the Internet!”

I landed the job, ran out, bought a big book on HTML, and never looked back.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve often said that my father inspired many of my goals in life, just not on how to actually make them happen. My father was very entrepreneurial during my youth, running several of what we would call “side hustles” today, including teaching Kung-Fu classes and selling Kung-Fu-themed belt buckles via magazine ads. For a while there, he even owned and operated a maid service business, which I count as the first paid job I ever had during high school, running the computer systems and maintaining the equipment. He even helped me and my friends set up a window-washing business out of the maid service office during the summer.

However, my father’s entrepreneurism was often limited by a lack of education on certain aspects of the business. While he had many great ideas, he would often be stymied by how to actually make them happen. This was the inspiration for me to eventually go back to school for my MBA after working in the corporate sector for a few years; I knew I had the entrepreneurial spirit as well, but wanted to make sure I had all the tools to make my dreams a reality.

I started my first business while I was still in grad school, based on the subject for one of my assignments. The idea was to recreate the magic and novelty shop on Disneyland’s Main Street on the internet, which I called, The Gag. I ran the business for several years while also working my day jobs at places like Hilton Hotels and Kimberly-Clark. Eventually, I sold the business to one of my suppliers and used the proceeds to buy my home in Burbank, California.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had many mentors over the years, but here are a few that come to mind.

One of my early mentors, who, oddly, was my sales rep for AOL back in the late 1990s, once told me his favorite piece of advice: “Don’t be an asshole.”

He didn’t mean I was an asshole at the time, but having that kind of attitude in business doesn’t get people very far. I’ve kind of used that as my North Star in my life the best I can, and I think it’s one of the reasons why most of my agency’s business comes from referrals.

One of my more recent mentors, another agency owner who has since cashed out, once told me about writing, “If you’re not pissing someone off, it means no one is reading your work.”

I always thought that a bit extreme until just recently. Last year, I wrote one of my favorite pieces for the publication, Search Engine Journal — a wholesale takedown of the sloppy SEO “studies” that litter that industry and do more harm than good. It received high praise from some of my favorite SEO professionals, many of who said that it set the standard for reporting in our field. Meanwhile, the number of people who read and shared the piece was fairly mediocre.

Earlier this year, I released another piece, which I, admittedly, spent less time on and wasn’t as proud of in the end, that reminded people that Google ranks web pages, not websites (a somewhat controversial statement in SEO circles). The piece ended up being one of the most viewed and the most shared pieces released that month and the media attention even landed me a new client.

The only difference I could really see is that the second one really pissed some people off while the first one only pissed off the people who were the subject of the piece.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on, while working at the first job I had out of college, I learned a valuable lesson about picking my battles.

While I held the title of “Webmaster” and wrangled all things digital marketing for the company, I was asked by the head of marketing to write sales copy for an upcoming update of a dental office point-of-sale software the company had sold for years. Like I mentioned earlier, I had initially wanted to become a copywriter, so I took the assignment very seriously.

I proudly turned it in and waited for the day it would appear in various marketing materials. Not long before the day, the copy was to go to press, and my boss pulled me aside to let me know that they had hired another copywriter to “punch up” my writing.

For some reason, I was furious. As far as I was concerned, that copy was perfect as is, and how dare they mess with my work. While I was able to hold back much of my anger when talking to the VP, it was evident that this was a hill I was willing to die on. I was so angry that my boss sent me home early, telling me to cool off before coming back to work.

The next day, I ran into the freelance copywriter they hired to revise my work. In hushed tones, he told me outright that it was kind of silly for them to pay him for what he was doing since the work was already great. He admitted that he was basically “dotting i’s and crossing t’s” and that I had a future in writing.

My takeaway from all of this was patience. When I was told that my work was getting revised, I had no idea to what extent and if I had shown some patience by waiting to see the changes, I would have saved myself the embarrassment of my outburst in front of my boss.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

There’s a really weird movement lately that seems to be part of the “hustle” movement in a business where some articles are telling entrepreneurs that if they really want to “make it” in business, they need to start waking up early.

Ignore this. Get some damn sleep.

Where this comes from is the tendency for many entrepreneurs to be “early wakers” for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s anxiety, other times it’s just the way they are wired, but trust me, most of us would rather sleep in on the weekend.

I’ve embraced my early waking due to anxiety and it’s helped me expand how I work and play; however, if this isn’t the way you’re wired, don’t force yourself to be awake when your body isn’t ready. The better advice is to learn to work within the confines of how your body naturally operates.

Trying to make yourself an early bird for work will just burn you out.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have two books that have changed my perspective on business.

“Thinking Inside the Box: 12 Timeless Rules for Managing A Small Business” by Kirk Cheyfitz. Written after the first internet boom and bust, Cheyfitz dismantles most of the ideas around “The New Economy” and reminds readers that things like “profit” and “cash management” are still very much a thing.

My understanding of business was always firmly planted in reality, thanks to my education and some of my early employers (Hilton Hotels, Kimberly Clark). Those companies may not have led the charge of digital transformation, but at the very least, embraced the technology while never forgetting the basics. Many startups tried to tempt me to jump ship during the first internet boom, only to see those companies fail. This book explained it all, plus reminded me of what was truly important in business

“The Deviant’s Advantage: How Fringe Ideas Create Mass Markets” by Ryan Mathews and Watts Wacker. I picked this book up years ago because it mentioned one of my previous employers, Napster. The book details how slight deviations from the norm have radically changed entire industries and how the companies that don’t embrace those deviant tendencies can get left behind.

As I mentioned earlier, I worked for many “old school” companies early in my career. They provided a lot of stability but not a lot of opportunities for trying new things. This book became my bible for how to change internal thinking to allow for “deviant behavior.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

See my “don’t be an asshole” story.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently working on a book on search engine optimization entitled, Killing SEO, which focuses on SEO at the enterprise-sized company level, but it will also serve as the textbook for the SEO course I teach at UCLA.

The title of the book is based on two concepts: Killing at SEO, and Killing SEO. Killing at SEO details all the various SEO knowledge I have acquired in my 25+ year run in the digital marketing industry. Killing SEO introduces digital transformation concepts designed for enterprise-level companies that allow them to move past the hiring of high-priced SEO gurus and how to update the skill sets of their existing personnel to add SEO best practices to the DNA of their organization.

SEO will never go away, but maybe if organizations approach the practices of SEO as just part of the job of the right people, then the concept of SEO as a separate practice will fade away.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

I’m a bit of a Star Wars geek, so I’m going to quote a line from one of the movies: “Remember your training.”

One of the best pieces of advice I can give in dealing with stressful situations is to remember that you’ve trained to be where you are in that moment. Either you’ve gone to school for years, or you’ve worked in the industry for a stretch, but in the end, if you’ve done any sort of prep for that moment, everything is going to be OK. I remember the first time I was in a giant meeting at the Hilton Hotels Corporation main offices and had to meet with members of the actual Hilton family to discuss digital marketing strategy in the late 1990s, I was terrified. I kept thinking, man, I’m just a fraud. How did I end up in this room? But then I realized, I was actually the expert when it came to what got me in that room in the first place and the rest of them were looking at me because they had no idea how to do what I do. Another thing to remember is that everyone is probably in exactly the same state of mind as you are in that moment. There are some people who can look cool, calm, and collected better than others, but when it comes right down to it, they’re all just a bunch of scared children hoping that no one points at them to come to the chalkboard. When I went to work for Kimberly-Clark, I remember going, “Well, this is it. These people are the top of their class. They’ve been recruited from the best schools in the country and are just going to wipe the floor with me and my state school education.” But, almost immediately, I realized that they were all the same goofy kind of people I had worked with my entire career. All of them just wandering around, figuring things out as they go. Some with more experience than others in certain areas than others, but still making mistakes. Finally, don’t forget to breathe. I don’t mean any kind of specialized yoga breathing or anything like that (but if you know how to do it, go for it). No, I mean just regular, good, old-fashioned breathing that keeps your brain alive and your body moving. Look, I know this all looks big and important, but with rare exceptions, you’re not landing rocket ships here. It’s just business.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers five strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

There’s been a weird trend lately in the “hustle” culture that is telling people to get up early. Look, if you’re naturally inclined to be up early, then go for it, but otherwise, get some sleep.

Most of the examples of the early risers these articles use are most likely suffering from some sort of anxiety disorder that causes them to wake up that early — trust me, I’m speaking from experience here. For me and people like me, you either learn to use that early waking to get things done, or you lie there and drive yourself nuts.

If you want to avoid stress and optimize your mind for peak performance, get some rest. Go home at a reasonable time. Don’t work over the weekend. Take your vacations.

Seriously, when I was first starting off, I looked at weekends and vacations as a time to get some real work done because no one was around to bother me. However, after a few years, I realized that the amount of work you have to do expands to the space you give it. Again, we’re not landing Space Shuttles here. The work will be there when you get back.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

I’m a big fan of the app, Headspace.

I tried to learn to meditate for years but never had any luck. Headspace helped me realize that meditation is something you “practice,” kind of like yoga, and allowed me to understand that sometimes you’re not going to get to a quiet place right away, but that you can keep trying.

Plus, the dude’s voice that leads the sessions is just intoxicating.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Not everyone has this option, but I’ve found the best way to develop a strong focus is to just get away from the distractions entirely. Even before the pandemic, I worked from home a lot. Most of the time, I can get through my day without any issues; however, sometimes, when I really need to focus on something (usually writing), I have to get out of the house and find a coffee shop or something where I’m not pulled away by changing the laundry or loading the dishwasher.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Always be learning. Never stop trying to better yourself. if you develop that habit, the other habits will eventually appear.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Fairly early on in my career, someone told me that the concept of “multitasking” was the most destructive force in the business world. People think they’re getting a lot done because they‘re touching so many different things, but in reality, they’re not finishing anything.

Stop. Pick a lane, and check that item off your list.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are two things I would love to see happen, both involve working with young people.

We need to find a way to help high school students learn how to “adult” better these days. Before the 1970s, high schools used to provide “Home Economics” classes that taught basic cooking and cleaning skills and sections about home finances, balancing your checkbook, and so much more. When I was in elementary school in the mid-1980s, these classes were turned into “electives” and then eventually done away with entirely.

Another is giving young entrepreneurs access to resources to develop their ideas. My partner, Ellen, is a CASA here in Los Angeles, a program that works with individual wards of the state who would usually get lost in the system if not for people like her. Many of these kids are bursting with ideas, but most of them go unheard because the system focuses more on just getting them out of the system rather than setting them up for success.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Richard Branson is my kind of entrepreneur. I’d love to have breakfast or lunch with him, but I think we would mostly talk about his early days with Virgin Records and working with the Sex Pistols.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found on Twitter (and just about everywhere else) at @countxero.

