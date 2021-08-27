Jeff Ferguson of Amplitude Digital: “Be a marketer that uses digital”

If you want a successful career in digital marketing, don’t be a “digital” marketer. Be a marketer that uses digital.

If you really want to make it in the long haul, don’t overly specialize in the digital side of things. Those days are drying up already and will be gone in the next 5–10 years. “Digital” will just be one option across a myriad of possibilities to reach a target audience.

Don’t limit yourself.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Ferguson.

Jeff Ferguson is a passionate growth marketer and digital educator who has led the online marketing efforts for companies such as Hilton Hotels, Kimberly-Clark, InterActiveCorp, Experian, and Napster.

In his current role as Head of Production at Amplitude Digital, he has worked with renowned brands such as Belkin, Billabong, CBS, eHarmony, JustFab, Manchester United, Paychex, PetSmart, Popcornopolis, The Smithsonian, Stila Cosmetics, ThriveMarket, Sony, and many more.

Honored as one of PPC Hero’s “Top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts” for three years in a row, Jeff Ferguson is a regular presenter at Ad:tech, AllFacebook Expo, Conversion Conference, eMetrics, Search Marketing Expo (SMX), Digital Hollywood, Online Marketing Summit (OMS) and Consumer Electronics Show (CES). He has been both a speaker and board member at Search Engine Strategies (SES).

Jeff is a columnist for Search Engine Journal, where his legendary data research projects have tipped many sacred cows of SEO and paid media advertising malpractice.

As an adjunct professor for UCLA, Jeff teaches introductory and advanced digital marketing classes and designed the school’s first-ever course on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Jeff volunteers time with the Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization (SEMPO) and Digital Analytics Associations (DAA) on both the national and regional levels, where he serves as a board member of the Los Angeles chapter.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started as a Computer Science major in college but switched to Communications and Advertising after a few years to become a copywriter. Near the end of school, my advisor told me that I was a couple of credits away from a double major, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt.

After graduation in early 1995, I sent my resume out everywhere, but all anyone wanted to talk about was the internet and this new thing called the World Wide Web. I passed at first, but after my first monthly bill for my student loan arrived, I told the next company, “I know everything about the Internet!”

I landed the job, ran out, bought a big book on HTML, and never looked back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on, while working at the first job I had out of college, I learned a valuable lesson about picking my battles.

While I held the title of “Webmaster” and wrangled all things digital marketing for the company, I was asked by the head of marketing to write sales copy for an upcoming update of a dental office point-of-sale software the company had sold for years. Like I mentioned earlier, I had initially wanted to become a copywriter, so I took the assignment very seriously.

I proudly turned it in and waited for the day it would appear in various marketing materials. Not long before the day, the copy was to go to press, and my boss pulled me aside to let me know that they had hired another copywriter to “punch up” my writing.

For some reason, I was furious. As far as I was concerned, that copy was perfect as is, and how dare they mess with my work. While I was able to hold back much of my anger when talking to the VP, it was evident that this was a hill I was willing to die on. I was so angry that my boss sent me home early, telling me to cool off before coming back to work.

The next day, I ran into the freelance copywriter they hired to revise my work. In hushed tones, he told me outright that it was kind of silly for them to pay him for what he was doing since the work was already great. He admitted that he was basically “dotting i’s and crossing t’s” and that I had a future in writing.

My takeaway from all of this was patience. When I was told that my work was getting revised, I had no idea what extent and if I had shown some patience by waiting to see the changes, I would have saved myself the embarrassment of my outburst in front of my boss.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had many mentors over the years, which is why I do my best to mentor my own employees as well as volunteering to mentor others on various platforms across the web.

One of my early mentors, who oddly started off as one my sales rep for advertising on AOL, once told me his favorite piece of advice: “Don’t be an asshole.”

He didn’t mean I was an asshole at the time, but that having that kind of attitude in business doesn’t get people very far. I’ve kind of used that as my North Star in my life the best I can, and I think it’s one of the reasons why most of my agency’s business comes from referrals.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

After 15 years on the client-side of advertising and working with some of the largest advertising agencies in the world, when it came time to start my shop, I had a pretty good idea of what I didn’t want it to be.

My business plan stripped away a lot of the bureaucracy that seemed to rule the big shops those days. None of the endless forms or long turnaround times I saw from the big shops while still focusing on classic media planning and buying principles, a concept that had fallen out of favor with the flashy digital media shops of the day.

Plus, I stripped away a lot of the attitudes I experienced from agencies at the time. No more acting like what we were doing was some form of dark art that mere mortals could never understand. We would offer marketing services, pure and simple, but using the modern digital media I had grown to love.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Responsibility — I’m not afraid of “getting my hands dirty.” I don’t mean I could kill people or anything weird like that! I just mean I’m willing to put the actual work in to meet my goals. Most people think entrepreneurship is just shouting big ideas into the ether, but those people are a dime a dozen. Successful people do the work. I start by doing every aspect of the business I can do myself for every company I’ve created until I can’t do it anymore. This includes the stuff I hate, like finances, human resources, even packing and shipping — I handled them all until the business grew enough that I could afford for someone else to take them on.

Thirst For Knowledge — never stop learning, ever. I don’t just mean in your chosen field, either. Break out of your comfort zone and read books and articles about ideas and concepts you’ve never touched before. Lately, I’ve been on a real kick to learn more about Economics while also learning about woodworking. Last summer, I was all about Philosophy. Sometimes these things unlock some pretty big ideas; other times, they just make for good stories to incorporate into something I’m writing or a speech I’m giving at some conference.

Patience — seriously, calm the hell down. Drive is an excellent trait for an entrepreneur, but be realistic about time and your abilities. Every stumble isn’t the end of the world. Get back up, figure out what you did wrong, and keep rolling.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m currently working on a book on search engine optimization entitled, Killing SEO, which focuses on SEO at the enterprise-sized company level, but it will also serve as the textbook for the SEO course I teach at UCLA.

The title of the book is based on two concepts: Killing at SEO, and Killing SEO. Killing at SEO details all the various SEO knowledge I have acquired in my 25+ year run in the digital marketing industry. Killing SEO introduces digital transformation concepts designed for enterprise-level companies that allows them to move past the hiring of high-priced SEO gurus and how to update the skillsets of their existing personnel to add SEO best practices to the DNA of their organization.

SEO will never go away, but maybe if organizations approach the practices of SEO as just part of the job of the right people, then the concept of SEO as a separate practice will fade away.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

This will probably come across a little harsh, but I think one of the biggest problems is a lack of understanding of the industry. For example, “Pay Per Click” (PPC) isn’t a media type, it’s a buying method. You’re literally paying for each click that happens in an ad campaign, and that ad campaign can exist on a variety of different media options, such as paid ads on search engines, paid ads on social media, display ads, video ads, and much more.

And that brings me to the next problem. All too often, I hear people say, “we need to do PPC” like they’re adding ingredients to a stew. What are your goals for this campaign? Who’s your target audience? What’s your strategy? Self-serve digital media has unlocked many possibilities for companies, but it is still advertising media, and advertising media needs proper planning before execution. Jumping right into tactics is a recipe for disaster.

Over the two decades I’ve worked in digital media, I’ve heard “paid search ads just don’t work for us” or “we tried Facebook and it’s not a good fit,” but it turns out, they just ran right into the interface and started picking keywords at random or targeting ads based on broad demographics. Media planning and execution is a profession. Digital media is just the latest tool for media professionals to use.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Trust me, this has nothing to do with “digital marketing” and everything to do with “marketing.” Digital marketing is just the newest media opportunity. It changed the game in many ways, but at its core, it’s still just marketing.

If you want a blueprint, pick up a textbook on marketing strategy and do your homework.

I teach the Advanced Digital Marketing course at UCLA and after the first time I taught the class, I immediately knew I had to rework the curriculum to provide a refresher on marketing strategy. The big questions my students had weren’t about how to run paid search ad campaigns on Google or execute a campaign on social media, they needed to know how marketing and the consumer journey worked with the various digital marketing touchpoints available.

Running Google Ads campaigns is the easy part. Planning a creative marketing strategy is the challenge.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

The one that aligns with your target audience as they make their way along their consumer journey to your product or service.

There’s no “best” or “worst” in media; there are just opportunities for reaching your target audience at the right time in the right place with the right message.

I hear people all the time say, “I see the best ROAS on Google Ads.” Of course you do, Google Ads targets the bottom of the funnel and the end of the journey. By the time people are searching on Google for products and services, they’ve already moved through the funnel and are ready to buy.

However, if you don’t do the work to get them to that point, then your brand is not going to see the payoff.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

A good partner to run the campaign for you.

Seriously, stop trying to do this yourself. I know Google and Facebook make it sound like anyone can slide into the interface and start printing money, but more often than not, if you try and do this yourself, you’ll just burn up your advertising budget.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The most important thing to remember about email marketing is that email open rates are terrible, and the entire industry has been conditioned to think those terrible numbers are “good.”

The average open rate for email marketing campaigns is between 15–30% for outreach campaigns and 40–60% for follow up campaigns. Right now, the minimum viewability for most advertising campaigns is 70% or greater, yet, for some reason, email campaigns get to exist with 70–85% of their messages going right in the trash.

Frankly, that’s being conservative. We all know how we look through our email on our phones every day. We use the delete button to step through the inbox until it’s cleared out, which causes a false positive for an “open.”

Why do people keep using email? Because it’s cheap and those folks who do open usually buy something (or do whatever you want them to do).

Other than that, there’s no “magic” when it comes to a successful email campaign. Test everything and keep what works.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Tools are just that: tools.

And I don’t get passionate about tools.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are two things I would love to see happen, both involve working with young people.

We need to find a way to help high school students learn how to “adult” better these days. Before the 1970s, high schools used to provide “Home Economics” classes that taught basic cooking and cleaning skills and sections about home finances, balancing your checkbook, and so much more. When I was in elementary school in the mid-1980s, these classes were turned into “electives” and then eventually done away with entirely.

Another is giving young entrepreneurs access to resources to develop their ideas. My partner, Ellen, is a CASA here in Los Angeles, a program that works with individual wards of the state who would usually get lost in the system if not for people like her. Many of these kids are bursting with ideas, but most of them go unheard because the system focuses more on just getting them out of the system rather than setting them up for success.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can find me at @countxero on Twitter, and just about everywhere else, really.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!