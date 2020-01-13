Your Best Self with Jeff Fenster

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Jeff Fenster?

Since earning his J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Jeff Fenster has proven himself as an entrepreneurial innovator.

As a serial entrepreneur, Jeff‘s been recognized nationally for his business creations ranging from a QSR Chain, Payroll & HR company, Digital Marketing Agency and Construction company among others.

In addition, Jeff was named a top 100 Entrepreneur in America under the age of 35 by Empact, named a Top 40 Executive under 40 by the Business Journal and was also recently a finalist for CEO of the year in 2019.

Combining his two biggest passions – entrepreneurship and healthy living – Jeff created the foundation everbowl™. The company was built on and his personal philosophy of making friends and having fun. This philosophy has transformed into the company’s true heartbeat as well a fun, vibrant culture at everbowl™.

