Your Best Self with Jeff Fenster

Moving and Eating the Way We Were Meant To

By
https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/episode/making-friends-and-having-fun-with-jeff-fenster/

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

Who is Jeff Fenster?

Since earning his J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Jeff Fenster has proven himself as an entrepreneurial innovator.

As a serial entrepreneur, Jeff‘s been recognized nationally for his business creations ranging from a QSR Chain, Payroll & HR company, Digital Marketing Agency and Construction company among others.

In addition, Jeff was named a top 100 Entrepreneur in America under the age of 35 by Empact, named a Top 40 Executive under 40 by the Business Journal and was also recently a finalist for CEO of the year in 2019.

Combining his two biggest passions – entrepreneurship and healthy living – Jeff created the foundation everbowl™.  The company was built on and his personal philosophy of making friends and having fun. This philosophy has transformed into the company’s true heartbeat as well a fun, vibrant culture at everbowl™.  

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3HawNg8fZHA03fpMGHhC9o

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

