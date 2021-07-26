Jeff Chow of InVision: “Just because your team is remote does not mean you need to miss out on the in person moments”

Just because your team is remote does not mean you need to miss out on the in person moments. Especially now that many of us are returning to life as it was pre-pandemic, organizing in-real-life happy hours or company outings can happen, even if we don’t all work in an office. Business trips don’t have to be about attending one key “work” meeting. They can be about meeting coworkers, doing deep strategic work, and just getting dinner. At InVision, we do company outings called IRL’s that will hopefully start up again soon. Those kinds of meetings are what build company culture.

Jeff Chow is SVP Product at InVision creating inclusive real time collaborative tools used by product teams and stakeholders including 100 of the Fortune 100 companies and millions of product managers, designers and developers to build great digital experiences.

Prior to InVision, Jeff led several product orgs that focused on the convergence of media based businesses with AI/ML based personalization to reach hundreds of millions of consumers. These included leading Product and Product Design for the Consumer Experience group at TripAdvisor as well as serving as the Product Lead for Google’s Newsstand experience (now Google News).

Jeff has also co-founded several companies in the mobile, consumer and marketing spaces with successful exits to Google, AOL.

Jeff received his BS in Mechanical Engineering at MIT

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

My whole career has been at the intersection of tech, collaboration, and work culture. In over 20 years in tech, I’ve learned the three support each other, and if any one of those support beams fall, the whole structure will fall over, too. I’m currently the SVP of Product at InVision, where I help create products that allow culture, collaboration, and technology to form a real structure for productivity and innovation.

By way of background: I’m a Boston boy, and went to MIT after high school. I caught the entrepreneurship bug out of college, right after the dot-com bust. Still, I founded a company, grew it, and was lucky enough to sell it. After my first company, I co-founded another mobile advertising business and learned through trial — and mostly error — about going from three employees to over 100 employees. That’s where I learned the importance of fostering a healthy workplace culture and making sure people are connected. I was lucky enough to again sell a company, this time to AOL. Then I started a third consumer-based company and sold it to Google. I stayed there for a good long run.

It was at Google where I got the itch to work on things at scale and began to understand what it was like to work remotely and with people around the globe. After my time at Google, I moved to TripAdvisor to run product design. There I worked on products for 500 million monthly active users. My team was wonderful and we built a great discipline of how cross-functional groups work together, and realized the real magic that can happen when you get everyone to feel like they have a seat at the table. It changes businesses for the better.

I’m now SVP of Product for InVision, and in hindsight I realize my entire career was leading here. InVision’s theory of productivity is that inclusive collaboration sparks innovation and productivity. We created Freehand, a transformational digital whiteboard, which allows people to collaborate continuously, both synchronously and asynchronously. More importantly, it allows everyone to lend their talent and ideas to the team effort of creating something great. Seeing that in action is what gets me most excited.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many interesting moments, especially being a co-founder of several startups. But one thing I’ve come to appreciate is less the big moments of selling the company or meeting titans of industries but the micro moments of teams gelling around a mission and working together to create something special. Those little moments are the most interesting to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my first startup (back in 2000 when the internet services were just scaling, and you had a cart your own servers to data centers to create anything) we had an innovative marketing automation software that customers were also trying to use to set workflow. One of our customers was a dry-cleaning service, which used our software to alert drivers for drycleaning pickup. We had a bug and, long story short, an alert was sent to ALL drivers, which sent them to homes with nothing to pick up.

The customer, well, wasn’t happy. But the big lesson I learned was to just own up to your mistakes, show empathy to the harm caused and be very articulate how that issue would never happen again. I was a 21-year-old founder. If I’d tried to spin the issue, I’d have lost the customer. I had to be direct and honest. Ultimately, that built a stronger relationship with the customer.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

I think the most important thing is to not take ourselves too seriously. One mantra that I’ve carried through college and up until now is “high intensity, low pressure.” We’re all mission driven. We want to succeed, but it can’t feel like a grind. My personal approach to that is having a lot of fun, keeping a humorous attitude to cut the edge when necessary. A lot of that comes down to having deep empathy and understanding what people are up to. I don’t want my team to feel like it’s just all work all the time. I think that goes a long way because burnout tends to happen when people feel like they’re on the hamster wheel. It’s not necessarily about the number of hours people are working, it’s about the seemingly endless stream of work.

I do have a very big product principle and that is “the culture within the company will reflect the products that we build.” So, if it’s a very tight culture, the product will feel tight. I think a lot of it is also to drive the product experiences that we want to drive, and it is reflected in the cultures that we want to build.

To some extent, work will always feel a little like work. But it also needs to feel like play. It needs to feel exciting. People with their guards down come up with better ideas and are more willing to iterate on someone else’s idea, rather than insist on their own. When that happens, you avoid burnout, and, more importantly, get really good products.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I have had close to a decade of experience working with distributed and remote teams at international organizations like Google, TripAdvisor and InVision. There’s never a time where everyone is in the office at the same time. There are different time zones, different departments, different locations and so on. InVision is interesting because it has only ever been remote since its founding. I’ve only been here for a year, but I think of it as the original institute of understanding how to make everyone feel included across the board.

I also lead remote teams by drawing from my own experience of joining InVision while remote, without having met anyone. It comes down to intentionality. Everything about remote or hybrid work needs to be intentional. Building relationships and trust over zoom does not just happen. It needs to be done self-consciously.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Ultimately, it comes down to being intentional as a manager. Hybrid and remote work are different than in-person work, and we can’t just try to make hybrid and remote work chief knock-offs of in-person work. We need to play up those strengths while compensating in intentional ways for what is lost. With intentionality, challenges can be overcome:

The biggest challenge is creating emotional connections. There is only so much you can learn about someone through a screen. Speaking from experience, I joined InVision during the pandemic and have since been able to meet a few of my co-workers who also live in the Boston area. It has been wonderful to meet them face to face. In a hybrid environment, we need to give people the chance to meet up and talk about things other than work.

I think most of us are guilty of taking in-person work and the very subtle micro-moments that come along with it for granted. You need to operate under the assumption that somebody doesn’t know about something, which is not the way you would do things in-person. That requires borderline over communicating with team members to make up for losing out on those in-person ques. We all fall into the trap of the “out of sight out of mind” mentality, and that includes co-workers when we are not seeing them at the coffee pot every day.

Zoom fatigue is a real thing. Filling a calendar up with back to back meetings without building in time for breaks is easy to do. In the office, those moments of reprieve happen organically. You are in transit from one meeting room to another or walking to the kitchen to grab a snack, that time acts as context shifts for your brain. Unfortunately, that can be missing in a remote environment when it is easy to sit down and stare at your screen in back to back video calls for hours on end.

Respecting people’s time is a challenge. Because the lines of home and work are blurred in a remote environment it can be challenging to log off at the end of the day. Remaining conscious of work-life balance is necessary. And make sure you think of your teammates. Just because their calendar is open at 7pm does not mean you should fill it.

It took remote work to expose the fact that meetings are not always necessary. It’s all about finding the right balance. Sometimes it is nice to see coworkers’ faces and check in virtually. However, more often than not meetings can take up valuable time and could be shifted to an email. For managers, letting go of those prized meetings is a challenge, but it’s one they have to rise to.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Again, it all comes down to intentional management geared toward fixing concrete issues:

To make up for the organic in-person moments you are missing out on while remote, create the right rituals to have those moments virtually. Perhaps that means having periodic check-ins with your employees or giving them a call when you sense something might be up. Depending on your company structure, that might mean skipping a few levels and catching up with people you would usually chat with in the office but might not work with on a daily basis.

There are a few practical things you can do to stop the 24/7 Zoom grind. As a company, explicitly state that meetings need to be scheduled for 45 minutes instead of an hour so people have built in time throughout the day to stretch their legs, eat, and, well, go to the bathroom. Google does this really well. You cannot paint the calendar to be a full hour. Then, you need to enforce that.

This one is tricky, because I think we are all tempted to work all hours of the day and night when we are sitting at home. One way to solve this is to have honest conversations with the people you work most closely with. What are your off hours? In what time frame can people expect a response from you? Creating boundaries and sticking to them will benefit everyone in the long run.

In order to cut back on meetings and emails, implement more asynchronous communication. This allows people the time and space to provide thoughtful feedback as opposed to the theater of in-meeting moments.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Everything comes back to inclusive collaboration. Constructive criticism will land much better if the person feels like they’re included in everything, and that you’re giving this feedback not to beat up on them, but because you value their input and want them to be the best that they can be. That’s true whether you’re remote or face-to-face.

The other key element is timing. You need people in a safe spot (virtual or remote) when they’re emotionally most present to be able to hear and accept radical candor. The things I’ve mentored teams not to do is give criticism, constructive or not, in the heat of the moment. Wait until after the meeting when people have had a chance to process what occurred.

Now if you are in a situation where you are speaking with your direct report, the conversation requires an additional level of care. If you bring up an area of concern during your one-on-one, the person might feel blindsided if that is not the time you usually discuss those kinds of things. What it comes down to is making sure that whether it is in person or remote, the success of constructive criticism comes down to whether you have built a relationship with that person, if they trust you, and if they feel ok to hear it. It’s not the actual moment of constructive criticism. It’s the lead up to making sure that you have a relationship enough to even have permission to give that feedback

It all comes back around to the idea of inclusive collaboration. Constructive criticism will land much better if the person feels like they’re included in everything, and that you’re giving this feedback not to beat up on them, but because you value their input and want them to be the best that they can be.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

When possible, I try to avoid giving criticism, even constructive criticism, over email. But, sometimes it is unavoidable in a remote situation. The key in my opinion is to always lead with empathy. You must go in with an understanding of the situation. Lead with something like, “It’s been a really stressful time right now” or “Hey, how can I jump in and help you tackle this.” Be a force for good. How can you help? Set the right tone off the bat.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

A lot of teams started out strong working remotely because they went into it with built-in relationships that they were able to continue. I think the hardest part continues to be welcoming new members to the team. That is partly because in any group there are natural cliques that begin to form, but also there are these natural rhythms that were formed in real life. And people who don’t join in person could feel very excluded. It’s so easy to just get into the rhythms of remote work with zoom and conference calls. But over time what will really matter is the relationships you have with your coworkers and how that plays itself out in your work product.

Speaking from my own experience, at InVision a lot of people see software like Zoom as a window into somebody else’s experience but something that’s incredibly inclusive. The physical world feels like you’re together, working on something together. Therefore, we’ve invested in a lot of tools to remove that barrier to make it feel like everyone’s virtually together sitting in the same room but jamming on something together. Once again, I am partial to InVision’s virtual whiteboard Freehand. Those tools are critical for remote teams because the thing that makes everyone feel a little bit disconnected is that I’m outside looking into somebody else’s window versus we’re in the same experience, even if it’s virtual.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

I have 3 top suggestions:

Leaders need to make sure that people know what success is, and what value they’re providing. The “why” and the “what” needs to be crisp, especially since people cannot connect the dots using in person clues and references.

Leverage asynchronous tools that bring the energy and fun to your team. Slack has reactions and things like that, but just anything that shows the personality of people kind of stands out. At InVision we use our own product, Freehand, and that has helped tremendously.

Finally, make sure your environment is inclusive and fun. It sounds obvious but it is important to remember.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d want to do my part to create a culture where people have their arms wide open. A culture where people’s default response is to let other people in. At work — and beyond, frankly — inclusion is the great unlock. It helps build great teams and great collaboration. It’s the single biggest thing we can do to tackle D&I. And people are happier both when they are included and when they are including.

Inclusion means making sure even your most junior are not just able to contribute, but encouraged to. It means recognizing that personal experience is an asset to be utilized, not a pollutant to be discarded. It means including both creative big thinkers and technical problem solvers and have them all recognize the value of the other. InVision is adamant that Freehand — and, really, all our products — push people towards that sort of inclusivity.

Until we value inclusivity of input, we won’t get inclusivity of race, gender, or religion. The sad fact in tech is that racial, gender, and religious diversity are not strong at the more junior level, but they’re a lot better there than at the senior level. If we really encourage those junior team members to take part in a project, and to add not just their work but their insights, they’ll become senior people. That’s how we’ll create a virtuous cycle of diversity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote would have to be “keep it simple, stupid.” It has been my rallying cry for everything. It started as a mantra for product, but it can be turned around and applied to product strategy, organizational structures, leadership, everything.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!