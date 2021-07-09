Jeff Bartel of Hamptons Group: “Investors need to have a high bias to take advantage of an opportunity if it presents itself”

Investors need to have a high bias to take advantage of an opportunity if it presents itself (or they create it). This means immediate access to capital, and it also means being able to pivot quickly when faced with changes in terms, portfolio, or even market conditions.

Jeff Bartel is chairman and managing director of Hamptons Group, a privately held alternative investment and strategic advisory firm headquartered in Miami and with offices in New York. He is also a lecturer at Harvard University on entrepreneurship and leadership and on the adjunct faculty of the University of Florida College of Law and the University of Miami Business School, where he teaches courses on life and career strategy.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I founded Hamptons Group in Miami in late 2010 with a vision to create a unique niche in the alternative investment and strategic advisory space, using top, diverse talent, expertise, and agile resources to deliver outstanding returns and solutions and build lasting value for businesses, partners, and clients locally, nationally, and globally. For many years, I had been active in private investment. Still, about ten years ago, I sought to formally establish my own company, firm culture, and business thesis — to build a platform in private capital, real estate finance and investment, and apply intellectual and relationship capital through consultancy to serve businesses, partners, and clients.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The biggest take-away is that in business and career, and life in general, being your best authentic self and demonstrating agility and resiliency to challenges are key attributes to finding a fulfilling life. I have had several instances where I have been faced with decisions of word and deed throughout my career that challenged my core values. In each instance, I chose to do things right and to do the right thing — over compromise and complicity — but not without consequence. The lesson is this: We have to make tough decisions in business and life, and it is in those moments we manifest our character and grit.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As a firm, we have dozens of current projects, businesses, and engagements. In the Southeast, these include four large infrastructure projects involving public-private partnerships and local governments in alternative energy, electric grid, smart city, and sustainability, with hundreds of thousands of residents, workers, and visitors to those cities benefitting from these projects. Our entree into impact investment in several states in the past few years has also opened up opportunities for partners and investors to gain strong returns and create long-term value for communities that are consistent with best practices in positive environmental and social impact. In addition, the breadth of our investments both within the U.S. and overseas has expanded significantly in private capital, even during the pandemic, due to strategic planning, solid execution, and timing advantage.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the central core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic financial literacy test. In your opinion or experience, what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

The fact that nearly 2 of 3 Americans do not have basic financial literacy reflects what is lacking in senior high school education. Last year, 85 percent of U.S. students graduated high school, the highest percentage on record. Overlaid with the figure regarding financial literary, this means that high school students are simply not gaining financial literacy. In an ever-complex and more technologically dependent world, where finance apps and programs on devices and computers can assist and guide anyone, there is no excuse for high schools not to utilize the myriad of tools out there to help teach students the critical life skill of financial competence.

If you had the power to make a change, what three things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Every high school student should learn — alongside algebra and geometry — basic business math and elementary finance to understand balancing a checkbook, a simple balance sheet, a tax return, and the essential elements of personal finance. These should be components incorporated early, before individuals enter college, let alone the workforce, for those who may never graduate high school. Using real-world examples and vignettes in the high school mathematics curriculum to teach these areas will also reinforce the practical application of mathematics.

Ok, thank you! Now to the central question of our interview: You are a “finance insider.” If you had to advise your adult child about five non-intuitive essentials for intelligent investing, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Five non-intuitive essentials for smart investing, which are also applicable to so many aspects of life, include plan and purpose, curiosity and research, openness to and leveraging variability and change, speed and agility, and fluency and subject knowledge. First, investors should have a plan and purpose for where they place their money: income or growth? High or low-risk tolerance? Pure monetization or impact? Second, investors need to explore and research optionalities and opportunities. Is this the highest and best place for your capital investment? Are the persons or entities you are dealing with likely long-term relationships or just transactional relationships? Third, investors need to not only recognize “alpha” (performance) and “beta” (volatility) are both factors of risk, but find those opportunities that can take advantage of changes in one or both of these over time. Fourth, investors need to have a high bias to take advantage of an opportunity if it presents itself (or they create it). This means immediate access to capital, and it also means being able to pivot quickly when faced with changes in terms, portfolio, or even market conditions. Fifth, a sophisticated investor means someone who understands the nuances of the areas they wish to invest in and has subject expertise and fluency — either themselves, through their firm’s talent, or through trusted investment advisors who possess those qualities.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Aside from my parents — who instilled core values, respect for the dignity and equal treatment of others, encouraged grit, and the pursuit of doing the right things — my late grandfather on my dad’s side was an excellent role model, a true inspiration as a human being, and a source of immense wisdom when I was making current business and career decisions. He passed away only a decade ago after being married to my grandmother for 70 years. His advice was simple but also strategic: Seek and find the value in everything you do, capture it, and make a positive impact with it to help serve others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

From a business perspective, the motto I subscribe to is: “You can either wait for results or create them.” That, for me, is the essence of how I approach business, investment, and many big decisions in life. Wayne Gretzky spoke of skating to where the puck was going, not where it was. It’s the same idea. So many people spend their lives “awaiting” something to occur and then reacting to it. I firmly believe that if you think you are the driver of the car representing your life, rather than a passenger in a vehicle driven and steered by others, you will find more opportunity, more joy, more achievement, and enjoy the ride of life — including the detours, the repairs, the offramps, and even learn from the accidents — that much more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The life thesis I wish everyone would promote and follow is this: Pay it forward. Rather than “keeping score” of where you offer your time or talent to help others, offer it generously. “Givers” — as opposed to “takers” or “matchers” (all as Adam Grant describes in his superb book Give and Take) — are focused on others, and they tend to provide support to people and groups with no strings attached. They ask themselves, “How can I add value for this person? What can I contribute?” Over time, givers succeed because their activity leads to quality relationships, which benefit them and the people, groups, and communities they serve in the long run. With strong relationships, givers are also more joyous, fulfilled people than takers or matchers.

