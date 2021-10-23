Jeff Baldassari Of US Rubber: “Offer your employees the freedom to make mistakes and learn”

Offer your employees the freedom to make mistakes and learn. This policy at U.S. Rubber has led to a lot of growth. Everyone makes mistakes. As long as they own up to their failures and learn from them and the failure isn’t catastrophic, everything will be OK. You run into bigger problems when you try to micromanage and over-correct for small infractions and mistakes.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Baldassari.

Jeff Baldassari is CEO of U.S. Rubber, a triple-bottom-line business that manufactures high quality fitness flooring and acoustical underlayment by giving discarded tires a second life and providing employment to a second-chance workforce. Baldassari is a purpose-driven leader whose commitment to his employees’ success and to advancing sustainability goals has spurred impressive growth for the company. Since joining U.S. Rubber, Baldassari has assembled a top-notch management team, reinvigorated its second chance hiring program and worked to reduce U.S. Rubber’s footprint beyond its diversion of discarded tires from local landfills.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career as an attorney at a national firm, which is perhaps an untraditional path to manufacturing. Through this role, I was given the opportunity to join The Taylor Companies as the VP of Manufacturing & General Counsel. A year or so later, the board elected me President & CEO. Taylor manufactured higher-end office furniture in Ohio, Mississippi and California. This was my foray into embedding sustainable practices into a manufacturing business model.

I worked at Taylor for 17 years, implementing sustainability practices such as waste diversion and energy conservation as well as environmental remediation to construct a new factory, which gained national recognition. After that, I worked as a consultant, advising C-suite executives at Fortune 1000 companies to reduce vendor overspend. I enjoyed the work, but I really missed manufacturing. There’s something special about bringing a team together to build something great. When the position at U.S. Rubber opened, it felt like an ideal fit: the chance to produce a high-quality product out of recycled materials with a second chance team looking to rebuild their lives. It checked all the boxes for me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Learning the ropes of working with a second chance workforce was immensely challenging — and I’m still learning. Many formerly incarcerated people leave prison with next to nothing: no support system, no money, little chance of finding a job and less chance of keeping it. They may experience homelessness or struggle with addiction. Each one of these factors is a significant barrier to success, no matter how badly a person wants to turn their life around. As a leader, it’s hard to watch someone who starts their job with enthusiasm slide back into bad habits over time. For six months it may seem like they’re going to work out, until they stop showing up or their productivity slips. I’ve come to understand that realistically, you need about a two-year period before you’re truly “out of the woods” or past the danger of a second chance employee sliding back into the habits and surroundings that got them in trouble in the first place. I’ve never considered giving up, but it’s a real blow to morale when it happens.

My drive to keep going comes from the success stories. I really believe that most people can succeed if given a second chance in the right environment. We’ve hired plenty of formerly incarcerated people who, on paper, it made no sense to hire, but ended up exceeding our expectations and their own. One example is our second shift manager, Carlos Arceo. When he started with us in 2019, he’d never had a job before. Now he’s supporting his wife and three children and saving to buy a house. He’s risen through the ranks and earned the respect of the people who work under him. I have no doubt that he will continue to succeed. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

For decades before I started at Taylor, every year on December 23rd, every employee was given a frozen turkey for the holidays. In that particular year, without informing most of the employees, I “upgraded” the frozen to turkey to a cheesecake. I almost had a mutiny on my hands. Nobody wanted the cheesecake. They didn’t care if it cost more money than the frozen turkey. They wanted a frozen turkey. It’s what they expected and what they planned for. The takeaway was, don’t mess with traditions without seeking feedback first. Some traditions are “sacred cows,” or turkeys in my case!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

U.S. Rubber stands out because of our approach to hiring.

One of my first actions as CEO was overhauling the second chance hiring program. U.S. Rubber had been hiring formerly incarcerated people and military veterans for about 20 years, but the company’s former leadership team didn’t invest any real resources into helping these employees grow. When I started, I was struck by the potential that was left on the table. First, I named the program Bounce Back! to give our team a purpose to rally around. Bounce Back! captures the essence of who we are as a company, giving a second chance to people and a second life to discarded materials. I also hired a top-notch management team to help me build a company culture of support and excellence that meets the extra needs of the people who work for us. For example, we hired a psychiatric rehabilitation counselor named Nancy Lambert who meets confidentially with our employees to resolve any issues that they want to address at or outside of work. My management team can only control what happens on the factory floor for the eight hours that employees are at work. We can’t help them overcome challenges they’re facing at home. Nancy has the time and skill set to do that. And her effort is one of the factors that led to a 30% increase in productivity per worker and boosted morale.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There are lots of business leaders who can offer tips for how to succeed in manufacturing. I have three tips to share for those who want to hire second chance workers. First, eliminate preconceived notions about who has potential and avoid placing second chance hires in a “fishbowl” where they feel judged or labeled for their past. Most people can succeed if given the right support and leadership. Many of our best employees served time in prison or had no prior work experience.

Second, create an environment where your employees can thrive. The more successful they are, the more responsibility they can take on and the more successful the company will be. This means being patient if it takes a little longer for second chance workers to learn to adapt to a workplace culture. It also means transforming their mindset to contribute as a team player rather than taking an “everyone for themselves” attitude, as the Bounce Back! employees tell me is common among people who have been incarcerated.

Third, make the extra effort to commend second chance hires often for small accomplishments and seek their contribution. More often than not, these workers have had low self-esteem and negative labels placed on them for years. Reversing that pattern and replacing it with positivity will take time, but it must be done.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The three people who have had the greatest impact on my career all helped me understand the importance of people in business. The first is my father who taught the importance of surrounding oneself with talented people and inspiring them to be their best. The other two were attorneys who I worked for early in my career, Kearney Shanahan and Richard Hollington. Both taught me the importance of networking and how to expand one’s network.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company keeps pace with the industry and the economy. It rarely takes chances and kind of blends in with everyone else.

A great company is one that plays the infinite game. It builds for the future. It doesn’t concern itself with what the competition is doing. Its focus is not on short-term performance. Instead, it is committed to bringing out the best in everyone and trying to reach its potential. It attracts others to join because they share in the company’s purpose or mission beyond financial gain and want to contribute to achieving a collective long-term goal.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Ask for your employees’ input so they feel respected and included. At U.S. Rubber we have adopted the practice of Appreciative Inquiry where everyone, regardless of title, has a seat at the table to ask questions and make suggestions. We understand that everyone looks at a problem or opportunity through a different lens and that aggregating a variety of input will lead to the best outcomes. Again, change the way you think about who has potential. When you offer opportunity only to people whose resume checks all the traditional boxes, you miss out on entire categories of smart, hardworking, dedicated employees. Sean Jackson, now our top salesperson, spent the first 13 years of his 15 years with the company working in a variety of factory roles. He had a strong desire to crossover into sales and once he was given the chance, he made the most of it. His factory experience made him an even better salesperson. He’s built a strong rapport with all of his accounts and today he manages the top two accounts for the company. Have role models throughout the organization who others can look up to for inspiration and approach for guidance. Demonstrate to new hires that there is a valid business reason to do what you’re doing. Second chance hiring is not only good for the people we hire and their communities, it’s also good for the business. Labor shortages abound in California’s Inland Empire, where US Rubber is located, and competition for logistics and manufacturing workers everywhere is fierce. By ignoring second chance talent, you’re leaving a big labor pool untapped. Lead with intention and empower your employees. U.S. Rubber’s second chance hiring program has existed for 20 years, but when I started it was a shell of what it is today. The biggest change I made in my first year was integrating structure and discipline into the manufacturing process and increasing individual responsibility. When your employees feel trusted, they will be more likely to put their best foot forward. I also implemented a wage and salary program to instill consistency in compensation. By creating objective standards that are aligned to pay rates, all employees held the same expectations with respect to advancement and compensation. The aura of favoritism evaporated. Perhaps most crucial was empowering factory workers to lead departments and to be accountable for those divisions in an emotionally safe environment. Offer your employees the freedom to make mistakes and learn. This policy at U.S. Rubber has led to a lot of growth. Everyone makes mistakes. As long as they own up to their failures and learn from them and the failure isn’t catastrophic, everything will be OK. You run into bigger problems when you try to micromanage and over-correct for small infractions and mistakes.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Businesses with purpose beyond making money have a rallying cry that employees, leaders, customers and communities can get behind. At U.S. Rubber this plays out with our Bounce Back! program and our sustainability efforts. The Bounce Back! program brings commonality to our entire workforce. We provide t-shirts and hats to all employees with the Bounce Back! logo and corporate logo and the employees wear them with pride.

As with our second chance hiring, U.S. Rubber has been a leader in using recycled materials to manufacture its products for over 25 years. In 2020 alone, we diverted well over 9 million pounds of post-consumer truck tire rubber from local landfills, up 35% from 2019. This year we are on track to divert 15 million pounds of post-consumer truck tire rubber from local landfills. That’s enough tires to stretch the length of California, from our headquarters in Colton to the Oregon border. Turning a waste stream of this magnitude into a feed stream makes a measurable difference in the environment and this fact is not lost on our customers.

When architects and designers purchase our acoustical underlayment and rubber flooring, they have the confidence of knowing that their choice has diverted waste and contributed to the circular economy. Providing up to six LEED points for specifying our underlayment adds value to their projects. Likewise, our employees show up to work every day knowing that their efforts contribute to more than just a steady paycheck.

The bottom line is that businesses must create value for their employees, customers, shareholders and the community. The steps we take to enhance sustainability are not just a PR move. They make good business sense.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Conduct an immediate examination of the business and impacting circumstances. What’s changed? What opportunities are gone? Where do new opportunities exist? Can the business pivot? Can the supply chain be scaled or expanded to meet new demand?

We faced this issue in March 2020: After spending a year rebuilding the business from the ground up to position for growth, our opportunity arrived due to a global pandemic. COVID-19 caused widespread shutdowns for many commercial customers like distributors and fitness chains while causing online revenue streams to explode. We quickly had to pivot our marketing efforts away from a B2B model and toward a B2C model. For the next 12 months, we saw 40% overall growth despite our commercial sales dropping by more than 50%.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

First, stay nimble. When the first wave of pandemic shutdowns broke across the country, no one knew what would happen next. It was panic inducing for everyone in manufacturing and construction because our work is largely conducted in person. As major construction projects halted, we knew we had to identify a new customer base in order to stay up and running. The answer came to us as fitness centers shut down and people started converting garages and spare rooms into home gyms.

We knew that the best way to reach this new market segment of individuals creating new gyms at home was through internet sales. We expanded our offerings to our online sales partners, and we searched for more. In the Fall of 2020, we inked an online sales deal with Home Depot that enabled us to reach a massive audience of individual customers looking to purchase our product through their website.

Next, to the extent possible, keep a local supply chain. While the pandemic and natural disasters like last year’s winter storm in Texas disrupted shipping and the supply chain, we had the advantage of sourcing 75% of the materials we need from within 30 miles of our factory. A local supply chain also decreases shipping costs. Depending on what you’re shipping and where you’re shipping to, it can also be good for the environment by decreasing emissions.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

As my dad once told me, “Everything in life is easy until people get involved.” Preparing teams for exponential growth might work on paper but written plans never take into account the human stress caused by the speed at which things move, or the new demands of growth. Keeping people on task, eliminating competing agendas and determining if the current roster can rise to the occasion are never-ending challenges. Some people surprise you. Others disappoint. Unfortunately, until you’re in the moment, you can never be sure who is going to step up and who is going to let you down. There are no tried-and-true formulas that work across the board.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Find ways to add value where the competition can’t. Sometimes it’s a price point. Other times it’s meeting a deadline or lead time. Having strong relationships with your supply chain can make all the difference in the world on both fronts. For example, after the Texas winter storm in February 2021, the chemical refineries that produce the raw materials for our industry’s binder all shut down for 3–4 weeks. These refineries implemented strict allocations of materials for all their customers. This policy had a cascading impact on our industry. Many of our competitors could not operate above the 70% mark for several months. That did not happen to us because our supply chain partner found non-domestic sources to supplement their domestic sources. As a result, we operated at full capacity and we picked up a fair amount of business from the competition because we were able to deliver product on-time to their customers.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

In my experience, the two most important factors are authenticity and communication. Increasingly, consumers are looking to brands that clearly display what they stand for, act accordingly and show their customers how their actions contribute to their missions.

Not only do brands today have to walk the walk, they also have to know how to share what they’re doing and engage with those who care. Our LinkedIn page has been a great vehicle for sharing our ambitions, successes and employee stories, and people have really responded. I’ve connected this way with a number of second chance hiring advocates whose insight has been really valuable.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

The best way we know how to do this is to schedule bi-monthly or quarterly Zoom calls to explore what we are doing well, what we can improve upon and request new ways to “raise the bar.” Spending more energy and time listening to our customers and taking action afterwards helps us improve their experience with our company beyond the utilitarian function of the products.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors? They run their business off a spreadsheet. The numbers on a spreadsheet reflect the results created by employees, but spreadsheets aren’t the real world. As Yogi Berra once said, “In theory, practice and theory are the same. In practice, they’re not.” Life throws everyone curve balls. Successful CEOs and founders connect with people and nurture those connections rather than relying solely on what the numbers tell them. Human connections are the key to success.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You win with people. The number one priority of any business is to create the best environment for employees to thrive. Give as many employees as possible the opportunity to contribute, and their success will fuel the business.

If your employees are emotionally invested and feel supported, they will take care of your customers. Happy customers come back, and the business grows from there. It’s not much more complicated than that.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!