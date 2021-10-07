Jeff Abraham Of Promescent: “Be a good communicator”

Be a good communicator — have your customers educate you on what they want, don’t try to outsmart them.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Abraham.

Jeff Abraham is the CEO of Absorption Pharmaceuticals which is the creator of Promescent, a line of premium sexual wellness products for individuals and couples looking to improve confidence, performance and pleasure in every aspect of their lives. After retiring from a successful career running a semiconductor engineering business, Jeff invested in Promescent and later came onboard as CEO in early 2012. He was charged with taking Promescent from a boutique brand one could purchase from a doctor’s website to a global wellness company. Under Jeff’s direction and leadership, Promescent has recently launched in Target, Wal-Mart and GNC.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I retired after a successful career running a semiconductor engineering business. My neighbor and urologist Dr. Ronald Gilbert invented Promescent and asked me for my insights from a business perspective. I invested in the company and truly believed in the product and its purpose — allowing couples to have longer-lasting, more fulfilling intimacy. Only after a few years as an investor did I become acting CEO.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We started out by always providing the product on our own website, the model on sexual health had always been to put it on shelves and drive people to the stores. We believed it was very important to educate them on the benefits and proper use of our products and our own website allowed us to do just that.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Dr. Ian Kerner, one of the nation’s leading sexual therapists, was my mentor in the sexual wellness space. He is open, honest, and focused on improving people’s intimacy. I have followed his lead and the conversations I’ve had with him have been really helpful to getting us where we are today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I was disruptive because we focused on educating people, feeling the more they know, the more likely they are to choose Promescent. My philosophy is don’t sell your product, educate people and they will choose your product.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be ethical — always do the right thing, it gives people trust in you.

Be a good communicator — have your customers educate you on what they want, don’t try to outsmart them.

Hard work pays — Slack off today, suffer next week.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

By integrating women into our advisory and medical board, the sexual wellness industry desperately needs it.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

It’s a book, Arthur Ash, Days of Grace. He is a tremendous human being and endured so much racism and hatred but never lost his dignity and grace, one of the most dignified and highest quality human beings to ever walk planet earth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The harder you work the luckier you get. Luck plays a part and timing helps but without hard work no business succeeds.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement that will convince people to only judge others based on their interactions with them. I would want to make race, gender, ethnicity, and religion irrelevant. Too many people have preconceived notions about others and it too frequently gets in the way of societal development.

