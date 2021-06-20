Jedidiah Thurner of Missions Me & Love Has No Limits: “Pride is not an option”

The most common definition of Leadership is ‘influence,’ but I don’t think that really defines leadership, because you could manipulate, threaten, con, or put a gun to someone’s head — all of which would have influence, but none of which I would associate with leadership. My definition would be leadership is serving. This framework creates influences through the context of serving, helping and loving others.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jedidiah Thurner of Love Has No Limits.

Jedidiah Thurner is a speaker, humanitarian and transformation architect. He is an Executive Director of Missions.Me, a missions organization that annually sends thousands of people on life transforming missions experiences worldwide, and organizes innovative international outreaches and humanitarian campaigns. The organization also spearheads Love Has No Limits, a Los Angeles based collaborative volunteer movement of organizations from around the world, that is helping Southern California residents with desperate ongoing needs via seven initiatives — www.lovehasnolimits.com. Missions.me is also the organization behind the historic “1Nation1Day” vision which assembles the largest foreign missions team in history reaching 3.2 million people.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this point in your life working with Love Has No Limits?

My parents are my heroes and are incredible human beings. They were full-time missionaries when I was growing up, and we lived in more than 100 homes before I was 21. The life they chose was one in which we really owned nothing — and gave everything away. We never lived in poverty, but I did have a poverty mentality. When I went to college, my primary goal was to never be poor. I just wanted to make money, and lots of it. I was the first one in my family of seven to graduate from college (I am the second youngest of five siblings); I was the first one to ever own a home (age 23), and the first home my parents ever owned, my wife and I helped give to them. But once I had the house, the cars, a few businesses, and an income, no one in my family had ever made, I thought — ‘what’s next?’ If I make more money, what changes? More square footage, more homes, more cars, more vacations — none of which are bad, but all of which didn’t seem to be fulfilling. It was at this stage in life, that I decided I didn’t just want to make a living — I wanted to make a difference. I didn’t just want a life of success — I wanted a life of significance. This mindset has changed my life forever.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There are so many amazing stories, but I think one that really sticks out to me was at the culminating moment of 1Nation1Day Peru in 2019. I was able to bring my wife and three kids with me (I found out we were pregnant with a fourth a few days before). Due to the nature of my work, my family has made many sacrifices, especially when it comes to the amount of time I spend away working on our international campaigns — so to have them with me was extremely special. Before I was about to speak to more than 80,000 Peruvians, my family huddled around my eight-year-old daughter and myself looked at me and said, “Dad, we are with you and you can do this!” It was as if for the first time, she realized that all of the sacrifices made were to provide hundreds of thousands of people with hope and help.

Can you share a story about learning from your mistakes when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A lesson that I’m constantly learning is to approach every new conversation, relationship, or problem to be solved as a novice. What I mean by that is when we think we have mastered a specific topic, theory or industry, we stop trying to learn. We abandon the process of discovery because we believe we have already arrived at the right conclusion. It is critical, no matter how far you have come, or what you have mastered, to remain in the place of a student that has embarked on a never-ending journey of not arriving.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We decided a long time ago, that we don’t just want to do social good — we want to catalyze being part of social change. This has manifested in so many different ways over the past 10 years. With our incredible partners and community champions, we have helped to provide more than 700,000 people with some form of humanitarian relief — such has life saving free medical and dental treatment, 225,000 pairs of new shoes, 538 new homes built in Nicaragua, hundreds of freshwater wells, and more. We have reached more than 1 Million students face-to-face in schools with our “Dream Campaign” — inspiring the dreams of a generation and the values in which those dreams become a reality. We have mobilized more than 19,000 volunteers from 43 nations, representing hundreds of organizations to be a part of national transformation initiatives. We have built more than 228 Angel House Orphanages in India with more than 6,000 kids rescued from the streets that now have a safe place to call home, a healthy environment to thrive, and a great education. As we catalyze social good for social impact, we’ve seen a decrease in violence, murders, abuse, and suicides in an entire nation.

Our latest efforts in Los Angeles called Love Has No Limits, has seven strategic initiatives to provide the greatest display of love the city has ever experienced, while bringing sustainable solutions to some of its most challenging problems.

We have activated hundreds or NGO’s and faith communities to become ‘Serve Centers’ with more than 4,000 volunteers already being a part of a serve initiative since July of 2020. We have paid of 47 Million in medical debt for 23,000 families in the L.A. County that are no more then twice the poverty line. We have launched a foster initiative with a goal of finding a family for the 700 kids stuck in child welfare who want to be adopted, activating 5,000 new families to pursue foster/adoption. More than 1,200 families have already signed up. This July 18–24, we are mobilizing 20,000 volunteers to be a part of serve projects, medical brigades, sports clinics, homeless outreaches and more.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Because of the scope of our outreach initiatives, there has been hundreds of thousands of stories of individuals that have been forever impacted, most of whom I have never met and do not personally know. This is the joy that comes from being a part of something that is bigger than yourself, and something you are not trying to get the credit for one of the most recent stories that comes to mind took place this past February, connected to our foster initiative. There are 700 kids stuck in the child welfare system in L.A. that have no place to call home and want to be adopted into a forever family. If someone was interested in adopting one of these kids, they would only have a picture and a brief description hosted on a website. We believed that to increase the success rate of getting these kids adopted, we needed to actually capture their story on video, so we hosted 64 kids and their foster families, provided gifts, gas cards, food cards, and games for all of them. Each one was interviewed and got to share who they were, what they loved, and why they wanted a family. During this event, we had a married couple running one of the games, and they interacted with a sibling set of three kids (which have a very low success rate of every being adopted). After the event, they were moved to pursue adopting all three siblings, and are currently finalizing the process now. I still get emotional every time I think about the lives of these three kids being forever changed.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. I think accountability for government spending and programs is essential. It would appear that so much of cooperate welfare is focused on spending money to staff people to serve and potentially sustain a problem, versus solving the problem. The reality is that if you start solving a problem, then less staff is required to serve it, which results in job cuts, leading to a surplus of budget. The challenge is that most budgets are reduced if the money is not spent so for people to keep their government funding, they have to spend all the money. Regardless, if it equates to real results — this is never a model for success in any industry.

2. We must stop working in silos and in echo chambers, and begin one unified conversation. For example, most government entities, NGO’s, and community leaders, are focusing on one part of the problem without connecting with those who are serving a different part of the same problem. For example, there are people focused in different areas such as child welfare, homelessness, prison reform, homeless or human trafficking, not realizing that this is all connected to the same “problem cycle.” The reality is that broken homes lead to neglect; neglect and abuse funnel hundreds of thousands of kids annually into an overburdened foster care system, which often becomes the statistical cesspool of most of the areas people are trying to help. The reality is that 40% of all foster youth that age out of the system will be homeless in two years, 60% of all foster youth will spend time in prison, 56% of all female foster youth that age out of the system will be pregnant by 21 without a partner present, and 60% of all child trafficking cases in America are connected to foster care homes or group homes. For there to be true transformation, we have to unite the efficiency and excellence of the private sector, government programs and funding, the manpower of faith communities, platform technology/data support, and the power of social media to address.

3. We need to move from partisanship to partnership. Partisanship forces you to pick a team (red team/blue team), and then do whatever you can to keep your team in power. Partnerships say ‘I don’t care what team you are on, let’s just figure out how to do good together.’ Partnership is best defined by Frederick Douglass: ‘Unite with anyone to do good, and no one to do bad.’

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The most common definition of Leadership is ‘influence,’ but I don’t think that really defines leadership, because you could manipulate, threaten, con, or put a gun to someone’s head — all of which would have influence, but none of which I would associate with leadership. My definition would be leadership is serving. This framework creates influences through the context of serving, helping and loving others.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If I think about when I first started as an entrepreneur (seven years before I would officially join the organization), I wish someone told me:

1. Pride is not an option.

I grew up in an environment where if I didn’t ‘win’ I wasn’t recognized, so I spent a lot of time trying to ‘win.’ The only problem was my definition of winning was that there could only be one winner. So unknowingly, I was helping other people lose, so I could win. But with the help of my wife and divine providence, I re-defined winning as helping other people win. When this becomes your mindset, it is extremely hard to ever lose.

2. Show me your schedule and I’ll show you your values.

I know people who say they value their family but have no family time scheduled, or they value their spouse, but have no date nights scheduled…or they value their health, but don’t have workouts scheduled. If you value it — you schedule it.

3. “Unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong” — Frederick Douglass

Our nation is extremely divided over so many issues, Red or Blue voters, mask or no mask, vaccine or no vaccine, etc. But we shouldn’t let our differences keep us from uniting around the things we can agree on.

4. Comparison is the enemy of thankfulness.

When you get caught up in the comparison trap, it not only de-values what you do have, it de-values the people who helped you get it. Great leaders don’t look around — they look ahead.

5. Give your family what’s best, not what’s left over.

Early in my career, my family paid a high price because I was always giving them what I had left in the tank after giving my ‘best’ to everyone and everything else. They got the leftovers. Now I focus on making sure they get the best of me, my time, my energy, my attention and so much more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If all of your dreams came true, would your life be better? Or would the world be better? Dreams that only change your life will never change the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. I am forever fascinated by how people think, and Elon is one of the greatest disruptive thought leaders of our generation (if not all time). For example, when Elon was figuring out how to bring renewable energy combined with rocket technology (Tesla) to the automotive industry, he didn’t start with what already existed. He didn’t limit himself to the current distribution model, the leasing structure, inventory management, and all of its inefficiencies. Most people think of how they can take what is and make it better. What he did was erase the white board completely and started with a blank canvas. He said with what we have learned from the advancements in innovation and technology, how do we create the safest, most efficient and excellent transportation experience? Not only did he achieve this, but he also created a completely different economy in the automotive space. Tesla’s don’t depreciate like other vehicles, because they control inventory, and don’t have the massive influx of leased vehicles that food the re-sale market driving down re-sale value. He created investors without giving away any equity in the form the non-refundable $100 that is attached to holding a spot in line for your vehicle.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram is the best. @jedidiahthurner @lovehasnolimits

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!