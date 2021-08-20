Jedd Soto of REGYMEN Fitness: “Treat others as you’d like to be treated”

Treat others as you’d like to be treated. Nothing slows progress more than treating others poorly.

As a part of our series about the work ethic lessons we can learn from professional athletes, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jedd Soto.

Jedd Soto is a former Division 1 athlete and 17-year head collegiate baseball coach. During his athletic career, Soto both played and coached in the College Baseball World Series. Following a successful career in athletics, Soto built the Academy of Visionary Leadership at Dell where he worked as a Global Commercial Channel specialist. He now resides in Austin, Texas with his family and part of a development team that owns three REGYMEN Fitness gyms in the area. In his role as business owner and area developer for REGYMEN Fitness, Soto manages construction at new sites, hires and trains directors and the REGYMEN leadership team. His goal is to help others pursue their passions and be the best versions of themselves through fitness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Reno, Nevada and was one of six children. I graduated from Reed High School where I was an All-State Select Pitcher for Baseball and set the record for number of wins.

After graduating high school I chose to attend College of Southern Idaho where I worked my way from a partial to full scholarship in under one year. We earned a spot at, and I pitched in, the College World Series. The following summer I pitched for the American Legion and won the National Championship. Following my freshmen year, I was recruited by University of Louisana Monroe, a D1 school, and was part of the team that transformed the program from one of the worst teams in the conference to the Conference Champions. During my playing career, I was fortunate to play with some amazing athletes and people — I forged relationships that continue to this day.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high level professional coach?

John Hughes was one of my biggest inspirations to pursue a career in collegiate athletics. When I met him, he was my pitching coach at Southern Idaho. He had just left playing professional baseball and he truly understood the game and helped me improve and perfect my pitching mechanics. Coach Hughes allowed me to find my path to become a more aggressive on the mound and a polished pitcher. His influence was one that I wanted to replicate in my own career — to be that person teammates and colleagues would respect, trust and learn from.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Aside from my wife, Ray “Smoke” Laval, a former professional baseball player and four-time World Series champion coach at the D1 level, provided guidance that has contributed to my success over the years. He’d put in place a successful ‘system’ for coaching that allowed players and other coaches to clearly understand what was expected of them, along with what goals they should be striving to achieve. Once I graduated college, he offered me a position to coach — which I immediately took. Before I left that position, he gave me a copy of what I call the “Baseball Bible,” which had handwritten notes from multiple baseball coaches who happened to be the best minds in the game. It detailed what worked, what didn’t and provided advice and guidance I continue to use as a business owner today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started my professional career, I was very rigid with the way I ran the program. I learned over time that rigidity is difficult for the people you work with and it makes you unapproachable. An unapproachable leader is not an effective leader. The biggest thing I learned from that time was that I needed to be flexible of mind, still aligned with my core values, to win. I have to be willing to pivot in order to truly be successful. It’s the same in business. The dichotomy of leadership is to do what’s necessary to have your team achieve greatness.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

You couldn’t be more right about facing high-stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. During a game I played in the Super Regional Championship, the very first pitch I threw came up and hit me under my right eye. I was pulled out of the game and didn’t realize how bad it was until a coach advised me to go to the hospital. I received 18 stitches. By the time I returned, both of my eyes were completely swollen shut and I had two options: I could feel sorry for myself, or I could figure out a way to pitch in the next game. The next day we were down 5–0 in the 1st inning. At that point, I was able to see out of both eyes, although they were still pretty swollen. Somehow I managed to convince my coach to put me in the game to pitch and I was very motivated to prove I deserved to be there. I was able to get us out of the inning and continued to pitch the remaining 8 innings with no hits and no runs. We’d managed to come back and won the game 14–5. That experience set the tone for the rest of my life. I refuse to let myself be afraid of opportunities and I always put myself out there. Self-confidence and a strong belief in my abilities have allowed me to be successful.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful business person?

I believe that the lines of being a successful coach and being an entrepreneur are very aligned. In order to inspire others to believe in a business or team, you have to have certainty about the system and truly believe in the product. In both coaching and being an entrepreneur, discipline is extremely important. It’s also about believing in the team you surround yourself with. In order to truly succeed, you need to surround yourself with great people and empower them with opportunities.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

My most recent venture is the 10-unit signing of REGYMEN Fitness in Austin, Texas which I’m extremely passionate about. I have a great team around me that’s made it all possible. We’ve opened two studios in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a unique experience to open two new studios in two months and we were able to do so with internal investors. We’re also passionate about building leadership in our business and our team, in the midst of our accelerated growth, have been pushing personal and professional development with Dale Carnegie and other respected leadership programs.

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

My experience as an athlete taught me the importance of grit and pushing yourself to the limit, to give everything of yourself to perform at a level where others won’t go. Going back to the story where I was injured before pitching a winning game the next day — I could have allowed myself to sit out. But instead, I saw an opportunity to be the leader I knew I was and was able to fight through the pain and self-doubt to pitch an incredible game.

Ok. Here is the main question of our interview. Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture”. Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Treat others as you’d like to be treated. Nothing slows progress more than treating others poorly.

2. Be the first to arrive and the last to leave. Servant Leadership. Helping others learn, grow and achieve wins championships.

3. Build an inclusive community that builds trust daily. Exclusivity is bad when trying to build a team or business. Be open-minded, inclusive and aware.

4. Be kind, practice self-discipline, promote an infinite mindset and have the ability to pivot without losing sight of goals and values. Making friends and influencing people is paramount in anyone’s success in sports or business. Kindness and love go further and longer than anything else. And stay flexible while ensuring that all things still align with your values and goals.

5. Meet with all your people as often as you can, while being present and an active listener. Alignment is ongoing, daily, weekly and monthly. Teammates need to feel loved, appreciated and heard — no one ever left a job because they were given too much praise. When there is trust and open lines of communication, there is no limit to the amount of success a company or team can have!

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Having a passion for what you do is the most important advice I can give. Whether it’s owning a business, coaching, or being the best athlete you can be, it’s about doing what it takes — in alignment with your core values — to get to your ultimate goal. I turned down other career opportunities when I first graduated college, instead choosing to volunteer coach my first year. I gained valuable experience I’m still grateful for to this day. My passion has fueled every decision I’ve made throughout my career.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mission is to bring goodness to the world. We do that by building a community of like-minded people through fitness and wellness. I thrive when I connect with people who are passionate about their health and fitness, whether they’re just starting their journey or want to find something different from their current plan. REGYMEN Fitness is an opportunity to make a difference in the world, to support the achievement of goals to grow –both professionally and personally. It’s more than making money to me, I enjoy helping people succeed. By providing tools to help others, we can make the world a better place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Give back and be kind. That’s the movement I want to set into motion. We work very hard with our businesses in Austin to do that. We empower people to find their passion and drive their own initiatives. It’s not just what we do, it’s giving others the platform to find what empowers them and encourages them to pursue it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Adversity causes some men to break, others to break records.” — William Ward.

The reason it resonates with me is because we all have a choice to make when things go bad. We can either hide, complain and be fearful or choose to have courage and face things head-on. I refuse to let anything break me. Instead, I choose to break records which is why this is one of my favorite quotes.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a meal with anyone it would be Ghandi or Martin Luthur King, Jr. I would love to meet someone who truly impacted the world. They were able to make a change with not just their thoughts but their actions. This is something I truly admire.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!