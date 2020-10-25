Jeckyl & Hyde

Lost at inception
Ego’s false deception
Fear changing Jeckyls hire
Hyde surfacing restless tire
Circling insanity
Mind’s endless sound
The madman begins
Hyde hits the ground
Falling down liar
Mayhem destroying rider
Down on bended knee
Praying nowhere in Galilee
Break the leash
Shame coming down
Rip the thorns
Free the heavy crown
Awaken the dream
Flowing up stream
Light shines treason
Love transforms reason
Releasing his Hyde
Serenity’s evil abound
The circus has left
Jeckyl comes to town
Katherine Tran
The storm will always exist around you….
ARE YOU IN CONTROL OF THE STORM INSIDE YOU?