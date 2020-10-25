Jeckyl & Hyde

Lost at inception

Ego’s false deception

Fear changing Jeckyls hire

Hyde surfacing restless tire

Circling insanity

Mind’s endless sound

The madman begins

Hyde hits the ground

Falling down liar

Mayhem destroying rider

Down on bended knee

Praying nowhere in Galilee

Break the leash

Shame coming down

Rip the thorns

Free the heavy crown



Awaken the dream

Flowing up stream

Light shines treason

Love transforms reason

Releasing his Hyde

Serenity’s evil abound

The circus has left

Jeckyl comes to town

Katherine Tran

The storm will always exist around you….

ARE YOU IN CONTROL OF THE STORM INSIDE YOU?