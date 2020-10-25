Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jeckyl & Hyde

Awaken to Consciousness

Lost at inception
Ego’s false deception
Fear changing Jeckyls hire
Hyde surfacing restless tire
Circling insanity
Mind’s endless sound
The madman begins
Hyde hits the ground

Falling down liar
Mayhem destroying rider
Down on bended knee
Praying nowhere in Galilee
Break the leash
Shame coming down
Rip the thorns
Free the heavy crown

Awaken the dream
Flowing up stream
Light shines treason
Love transforms reason
Releasing his Hyde
Serenity’s evil abound
The circus has left
Jeckyl comes to town

Katherine Tran

The storm will always exist around you….

ARE YOU IN CONTROL OF THE STORM INSIDE YOU?

