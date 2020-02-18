Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jeannie Mai’s Relaxation Tip Will Help You Recharge During Your Day

All you need is a few minutes and an old t-shirt.

By
There are various environmental factors — like a busy office, or a boisterous child at home — that can make it challenging to close your eyes and breathe during the day. But regardless of your distractions, it’s important to practice your Microstep and find moments of downtime each day — especially when you’re feeling overwhelmed, or didn’t get a good night’s sleep the night before.

To find a sense of calm, Jeannie Mai, an Emmy-award winning co-host of “The Real,” loves to take a t-shirt and and drape it over her eyes to block out light. “An eye mask doesn’t do the same thing,” Mai says — the material has to be heavy.

When you leave for the day, take a cue from Mai and pack a favorite t-shirt (or some other fabric) that is soft to the touch and carries a bit of weight. Then, whenever you set out to practice your Microstep, you can pull the shirt out of your bag, cover your eyes, and find your personal refuge. 

Jessica Hicks, Assistant Editor at Thrive Global

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

