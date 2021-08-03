Jeannette Ehlers & La Vaughn Belle: “Keep focusing and keep working”

La Vaughn Belle: “Get help.” I think this message has been shared with me at many different times of my life — a constant reminder that you should not try to do everything alone. We are best when we can collaborate and work with others, delegate and trust that others can do certain jobs just as well and sometimes even better than ourselves.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeannette Ehlers & La Vaughn Belle

Jeannette Ehlers is a Copenhagen-based artist of Danish and Trinidadian descent whose practice takes shape experimentally across photography, video, installation, sculpture and performance. Ehlers’ work often makes use of self-representation and image manipulation to bring about decolonial hauntings and disruptions.

La Vaughn Belle makes visible the unremembered. She is a multi-disciplinary visual artist from the Virgin Islands whose work explores the material culture of coloniality. Her work presents countervisualities and narratives that challenge colonial hierarchies and invisibility.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Jeannette Ehlers: I’m a multidisciplinary artist who graduated from The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Art in 2006. I was born and raised in Denmark from a Danish mother and a Trinidadian father. Although I grew up in Denmark, a predominantly white Eurocentric country, I feel a strong connection to my Trinidadian roots as well as to the African diaspora.

Denmark was a colonizer of the Virgin Islands for around 250 years and I grew up knowing almost nothing about this part of our history. It was only on a trip to Ghana in 2008 when I first realized how extensive it was. It totally flipped my mind. This encounter was a turning point in my personal as well as in my artistic life. From that moment on I knew that this path was so profound, it was the only direction I could go. Since then my work has covered issues such as colonialism, slavery, counter culture and resistance.

La Vaughn Belle: I was born in Tobago of Barbadian and Tobogonian parentage, so Jeannette and I have that one parent is from Trinidad and Tobago in common. We moved to the Virgin Islands when I was an infant and I grew up in St. Thomas, but mostly in St. Croix. I left to study at Columbia University in NY and then later went to art school in Cuba. My experiences in Cuba trained me to develop art that has multiple layers and entry points in part as a response to the lack of freedom of speech there. When I returned home to the Virgin Islands I wanted to use what I had learned to explore the most pressing issues of my own community, and that was our coloniality. We have been colonized by seven different countries — the longest being Denmark and the last being the United States. My work centers around challenging the hierarchies that have been created, the gaps in knowledge that have occurred and centering African Caribbean subjectivities.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

JE: In my work I’m insisting on shedding light on the untold stories from an Afropean perspective. I’m reckoning with the Scandinavian colonial amnesia as well as connecting with and feeling empowered by the African diaspora. This strategy has a disruptive quality to it — simply just by letting “new “narratives get space and visibility.

Our joint work, “I Am Queen Mary,” located on the harbor front in Copenhagen, reinforces the notion of disruption. As a public art project it is a huge manifestation of Black presence in public space. We created a space that honors the legacy of the historical figure of Mary Thomas, an important leader of the ‘Fireburn’ labour revolt on St. Croix. The Fireburn began on October 1, 1878 as an uprising against the contractual servitude that continued to bind workers to the plantation system after the 1848 abolition of slavery in the former Danish West Indies. “I Am Queen Mary” speaks to many resistance movements and traditions. She anticipates the question “who are you?”, and in the African tradition of call-and-response, announces her presence. By speaking her humanity into existence she stakes her claim on the site and reshapes the narrative for future generations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

JE: I don’t know if this story is really funny, however I learnt a lot from it; when La Vaughn and I started talking about joining our projects there were many considerations to make in relation to finding the right voice in the project that would represent both of us and our different backgrounds the best. It was a revealing process of how we as members of the African Diaspora have a very different approach to and experience of being Black in the world. Growing up in a country that has very few Black people, I might have taken for granted that there was a consensus of what it means to be Black within the African Diaspora, which there is in some ways, but, of course, it is relational and deeply complex depending on where you are located. La Vaughn would help me understand that some of my choices in my first contribution to the sculpture weren’t suitable in relation to the message we wanted to send. Since my journey into this project directly stems from my 2013 performance “Whip It Good”, in which I’m whipping a white canvas, I had used a whip as a tool of resistance for the figure of Queen Mary. La Vaughn taught me about the notion of Afro Caribbean Queendom as well as about Queen Mary’s integrity and why Queen Mary would never use the White man’s tool as the tool of resistance. Instead she would use her working tools; the cane bill and torch, which were used to set fire to the plantations during the Fireburn Revolt. It gave me new profound understandings of Black pride and existence.

LB: I don’t think this one is funny either but since it didn’t actually happen we can laugh about it now. For our project we were importing one ton of coral stones from St. Croix to Copenhagen to make up the other half of the sculpture and form the base that the figure would sit on. These coral stones came from the ruins of a historical property and were a common material used to form the foundation of most colonial era buildings. They were originally cut out of the ocean by enslaved African workers and their labor is literally marked on the surface of these stones. They also are a symbolic testimony to the true source of the foundations of wealth of many European nations. When we originally wanted to inaugurate the sculpture on October 1, 2017, the stones had still not yet arrived as they had been delayed in a storm and then in customs. We actually seriously contemplated showing the sculpture in some kind of half completed form and display the figure, and place the coral stones later. We realized after a lot more thought and discussion that it would be a mistake to do that. We pushed back the inauguration six months to March 31, 2018. Not only did we need to present the project in its entirety, but we learned that it is totally possible to change deadlines if needed to honor the integrity of our mission and work.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

LB: I have had many mentors in my life. One of my most significant mentors was my father. He modeled for me the importance of a purpose driven life. However, one of my teachers in Cuba really showed me the importance of having the courage to defend that purpose once you’ve found it. It was my first experience with censorship in a sound work that I presented that gathered the voices of anonymous citizens. It was a form of a collective story and some of the contributions were directly critical of Fidel Castro. I had been asked by my teacher to take those sections out to ensure it would be able to be exhibited in the state run exhibition space. Later, my teacher came back and apologized and said that as artists we have to speak the truth, we cannot self-censure, we have to have the courage to make the work we really want and we must also be ready to defend our choices.

JE: In 2010 I was introduced to the Berlin-based Dominican curator Alanna Lockward, who invited me to her 2012 BEBOP (Black Europe Body Politics) event in Berlin. It was a crucial moment in my life. Although I am not at all the only one in Denmark who deals with themes around colonial history and its impact today, there were not many back then, at least not in the art world. Before the Bebop network, I felt quite alone with the position I was working from, so it was a huge eye opener and relief to meet all these other thinkers, artists and activists who all worked on the same issues at a high level. I felt seen, understood, inspired, lifted. It was like coming home. I had not experienced anything like this before at that time, and it put my work in a new and important perspective.

BEBOP was an annual event until 2019 when Alanna Lockward sadly passed away. We are still a core group of people from the network who continue to work together and inspire each other.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

LB: Our project reflects a greater mission to change whose stories get to be told in the public space and whose histories are worthy of being remembered. “I Am Queen Mary” is an artist-driven public art project. Most works like this are commissioned by state agencies or private organizations and they select which artists and works reflect their vision of what should be in the public space. In this sense we are disrupting typically how monuments come into being and shifting the power to the artists. This is also quite unusual because we are also two Black female artists producing an artwork that centers Black subjectivities in an arena that has been historically controlled by white men.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

LB: “Get help.” I think this message has been shared with me at many different times of my life — a constant reminder that you should not try to do everything alone. We are best when we can collaborate and work with others, delegate and trust that others can do certain jobs just as well and sometimes even better than ourselves.

JE: “Keep focusing and keep working.” Once, when I was derailed about my artistic path, my husband told me to keep focusing and keep working. It was really hard to convince myself to do so, however I did, and I’m glad I did because otherwise, I wouldn’t have been here talking about our joint project “I Am Queen Mary”. This project keeps growing and it has taught me so much about how to keep pushing for your ideas and dreams — even in difficult times.

LB: “Ask for 100% of what you want 100% of the time.” I had to make a pitch for a public artwork for a client and at the last minute, as I was putting together the final numbers, I realized that the project was coming in at almost double their budget. I was so defeated thinking they would absolutely dismiss my proposal, especially since I was also pitching an idea that was radically different from what they originally envisioned. I got the best advice from one of the art producers that I should ask for 100% of what I wanted 100% of the time. He reminded me that this is what the project costs and I should not undervalue it. Not only did they fall in love with my pitch, they committed to funding it. Even though the project fell apart because of the pandemic, the lesson I learned that day has stayed with me. It’s a lesson of valuing yourself and your work and having the courage to request that others do the same.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

LB: Women are often gendered in ways that men are not. I’ve had articles inspired by an exhibition but then the author writes about my hair, what I was wearing, and what my children were doing in the opening. In terms of our project “I Am Queen Mary”, we have faced criticism that was also extremely gendered. For example, the figure in the sculpture was constructed by creating 3-D scans of each of our bodies which were then merged digitally to create an allegorical portrait of Mary Thomas. She was the ultimate “female disruptor,” as she led the 19th labor revolt against the colonial sugar industry in the former Danish West Indies. She has been a great inspiration for this project and our gesture was a form of symbolic reenactment and embodiment of her legacy. However, some dismissed it as a giant “selfie” or a project invaded by our vanity. This is the kind of critique I don’t think men would have received.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

JE: Working within a decolonial discourse is disruptive by nature since the aim is to create counter narratives to the dominant colonial structure. I think our project is stirring up things on many levels and will continue to do so. We have had several reactions from people on how this project sparks fire to needed conversations as well as people reacting aggressively to the monument’s existence. I think that us consistently working towards Black presence and manifestations in public space and elsewhere will keep shaking things up for a good while. Apart from that, we have been fortunate to work with some very talented XR — people, BettAR.io and artXR, who have innovated an AR version of “I Am Queen Mary” by using some trailblazing techniques that make it possible to walk around the monument 360 degrees in augmented reality. We launched this mobile phone feature only a few days ago and it has already had many great reactions from bypassers and people who have seen the news on social media. It was made because the temporary figure of the monument had been damaged during a winter storm in December. We are now establishing a crowdfunding campaign to help fund two permanent monuments; one in Copenhagen and one in St. Croix.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

JE: Lesley-Ann Brown’s “Decolonial Daughter: Letters from a Black Woman to her European Son” from 2018 is an amazing book about colonial structures. It touches upon topics such as migration, racism and identity. Lesley-Ann Brown has a Trinidad and Tobago background, just as we do; she grew up in New York and has lived in Denmark for about 20 years. If you want an insight into decolonial thinking, this is a really good place to go.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

LB: Decolonize the world! I hope our project “I Am Queen Mary” will continue to inspire all those who fight against colonialism and its impacts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

JE: Never give up! That applies to this project we are working on now as well as to so many other matters in life. Being an artist is a choice for life.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please follow our @supportiamqueenmary campaign on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Our personal accounts are :

Instagram: @jeannetteehlers

Facebook: Jeannette Ehlers

Instagram: @lavaughnbelle

Facebook: La Vaughn Belle

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!