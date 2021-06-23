Jean-Claude Lumaret of Carbios: “You cannot politicize the environment”

You cannot politicize the environment. The political measures are not implemented quickly enough. It is often that you will hear great promises being made, but seldom are these necessary actions implemented into policy. Political mandates are too short.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jean-Claude Lumaret.

Jean-Claude Lumaret holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering, a Bachelor of Science and a Diploma from the International Centre for Intellectual Property Studies (CEIPI). He is a French patent and trademark attorney for the European Union’s Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (Trade Marks and Designs). He spent close to 30 years with the Roquette Group, a French family enterprise and a global leader in the starch industry, where he held a variety of positions, including Director of the Fermentation Business Unit and Director of the Business Intelligence Unit. Mr. Lumaret then joined METabolic EXplorer as Vice President for Strategy and Innovation and member of the Management Board in 2008. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of CARBIOS in April 2011, President of CARBIOLICE in 2016 and Vice-President of Toulouse White Biotechnology (TWB) in 2016.

In April 2021, CARBIOS celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in a household where philosophies clashed quite a bit. On one side, my father worked in the oil industry, while I developed a passion for nature and had a particular affinity for the mountains and sea. I skied quite frequently in my youth and always had an enormous sense of respect for the Earth. I couldn’t stand the thought of causing any harm to the land or the ecosystems that surrounded us.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

At Carbios, we were convinced that solutions had to be found to preserve nature and in particular — economic solutions that ensure that plastics have an end-of-life adapted to environmental realities. My ambition, through Carbios, is to ensure my grandchildren live in a better world with a healthier planet than the one our parents left us.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My attachment to nature, my scientific background, and my passion for the sea, inspired my passion for the cause.

And the true backstory of what Carbios is today, is the entrepreneurial adventure facilitated by Philippe Pouletty from Truffle Capital. Philippe came to me one day and offered me the opportunity to become an entrepreneur. He told me that I must come up with an innovative idea in green tech, as this was an area with many unmet needs. He provided financial support for the venture, along with his entrepreneurial spirit, and the rest is history.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I don’t believe there was a true “A-ha Moment”. I’ve always been convinced it would work. I never doubted myself or the mission, and always approached my work with optimism. Even when the Chief Scientific Officer told me it was not possible, I knew they would find a way.

You cannot be an entrepreneur without believing in your project 100%. You have to believe it in your gut.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Both an entrepreneur and a CEO have to be a jack of all trades, and a master of none. Meaning — that you have to know enough in every aspect of your company to challenge people to overcome their beliefs and get them out of their comfort zone. When a brilliant scientist told me an enzyme could not survive in plastic, I told him to make it happen, because I didn’t know it was not possible. I had to get people to think outside the box.

After 30 years of experience, and a lot of different opportunities along the way, it gave me this strength to know a little bit about a lot of things, but never become an expert.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Our French IPO in 2013 was the company’s biggest challenge because it was an extraordinary path. A normal start-up does not usually follow this path and conduct an IPO this soon. We had a difficult time finding a bank to support us — at first, nobody wanted to follow us. They felt that all we had was just a story to tell, with no proof of concept. But with our important story we raised 12M Euros from the general public. I became aware of my great responsibility, and I felt that I could not disappoint the small shareholders who trusted me and believed in our vision. Our strategy was very ambitious and early stage, which is totally atypical for a French start-up. You change dimension, the company grows and develops a new dimension in a very short time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Alain Marty, Carbios’ Chief Scientific Officer, is a celebrity in the scientific community; without him we wouldn’t be here today. He is my mentor and inspiration for how he has structured the entire R&D program at Carbios and put the company in a position to succeed. He took the project head-on and I am eternally grateful for his work.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. You cannot politicize the environment. The political measures are not implemented quickly enough. It is often that you will hear great promises being made, but seldom are these necessary actions implemented into policy. Political mandates are too short. In a perfect world, the ideas can be concretely implemented. Political time is not well-suited to environmental time, and there is a delta between ambition and reality. Engagement has to be in the constitution, otherwise politicians have no urgency to carry out the promises made for an improved environment.

2. Education

We must prioritize that future generations are properly educated around the cultures of collection and sorting, and the overall protection of the environment. Our schools need to help children learn what is happening to the environment and how they can make a difference.

They must believe that there are solutions to fight against plastic pollution. Children should be consciously thinking of how to better manage their use of plastic in accordance with the ambitions of protection.

We have to create the proper tools to educate new generations, otherwise the same problems will persist.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

It’s the opposite. Historically, we haven’t done what was required to preserve the Earth and be environmentally friendly. If we don’t make the effort to have recyclable packaging, through the discourse in the media, as well as consumer and regulatory pressure, we face harsh consequences from failing to adapt. It would be dangerously counterproductive to go against the tide of progress.

In the way that Tesla revolutionized the fundamentals of the auto industry, other companies are learning that they need to adapt, because if they don’t, they will be left behind.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That I was going to succeed: even though I always believed in it. We continue to meet the scientific challenges we set for ourselves.

That financially I was going to cope. I would have less white hair today (laughs) knowing that I was going to be secure financially for R&D, but also to accommodate the people surrounding me, that share my aspirations and put in the work and want to see the fruits of their labor. It’s such a good feeling to have your employees feel like they are appreciated and properly compensated.

That a scientific article could be so influential for a company like Carbios. You must have scientific publications for people to recognize the work you are doing and to take it seriously. When the prestigious science journal Nature published our work, it completely opened the door for us to accomplish even greater things and ultimately changed us as a company.

That it was going to be complicated:

When you start, you have no security, but you must always believe in your ambitions. Like in sports, if you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t go very far. Put yourself in a position to have all the necessary means to succeed. If you start to doubt, to be afraid it won’t work, you have to remind yourself that you can accomplish anything if you don’t give up.

Reflecting on the path I took, I don’t have any regrets. I stood by my vision and I’m content with the steps we took leading up to today.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If no one tackles our environmental problems head-on, I am a little concerned about the future of the planet. It is everyone’s duty to do their part, through actions and ambitions. There needs to be a revived enthusiasm to create a better, healthier environment for those around us and future generations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Preserve the freedom to be able to undertake” and “The human person is the most precious of riches”

These go hand-in-hand for me. People are often unaware of how strong they can be, and what they are truly capable of if they believe in themselves. I think it’s especially important for those chasing a dream or setting a goal that seems too far out of reach to complete. For me, I was not so easily deterred when our company had trouble getting off the ground. I was able to persevere because I believed in my vision and felt that the only thing preventing my success was my own self-doubt. Once you move past this, you are unstoppable.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Former US President Barack Obama. His charisma and intelligence have always impressed me, along with his ambitions and respect for all people. I have always admired ambitious people. His commitment to COP 21 was incredibly important for the US and other nations taking the next step forward. He represents the values of unity.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on LinkedIn and you can keep up with Carbios on Twitter @Carbios

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!