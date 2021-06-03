JC Barclay of Man On Hill Entertainment: “Patience”

As an artist, I study and practice many forms of expression, whether that is in acting, sculpting, cooking, or song. When people ask “What do you do?” I learned that instead of giving a five word answer it is best to explain that I am an artist and leave it at that. Otherwise, culturally I am not taken as seriously- we live in such an absolutist society, it is really unfortunate. Too many folks wanting to squeeze round pegs in square holes.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing JC Barclay.

Born a sculptor JC began his life a free thinker; sculpting poetry between blocks of clay and stone. Surviving Schizophrenic and Alcoholic parents, he learned empathy for the darkest of characters; discovering that they too, had a story to tell. He writes using the sciences, theologies and philosophies of the ancients as his paint, his life into an adult who forgave and recovered as his canvas.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I have always loved storytelling. As a kid spending sunburnt summers on the coast of Connecticut, kids would gather to hear me tell stories made up on the fly, making voices for each of the characters and acting out the lives they lived. I have always believed that storytelling is the most powerful, influential and hopeful tool for humanities survival.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Well, I have had my life’s work stolen and plagiarized twice… not sure if that counts as interesting or just disappointing lol.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author?

As an artist, I study and practice many forms of expression, whether that is in acting, sculpting, cooking, or song. When people ask “What do you do?” I learned that instead of giving a five word answer it is best to explain that I am an artist and leave it at that. Otherwise, culturally I am not taken as seriously- we live in such an absolutist society, it is really unfortunate. Too many folks wanting to squeeze round pegs in square holes.

How did you overcome it?

Eternal, bottomless optimism sprinkled with a healthy dew of pessimism, rebellion, and an undying need to be a truthful mirror for humanity.

Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I am still mourning the loss of my life’s work. Unlike many working writers who say “don’t pour everything into one project” I say that’s sell out bullshit. If something has your passion, keep going, don’t look back (unless its for rewrites), and eventually it will become the project it was meant to be all along- it just might not be how you imagined it at the outset. Can you imagine if someone told Tolkien not to put all his energy into Lord of the Rings? Simply so he could make more money?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I submitted too early. The project was raw, and in my exuberance at having “finished” my script, couldn’t see the ‘forest despite the trees.’ I only realized after I had a couple more years in my cup that I was a touch over confident. Having been a kid who never finished anything, I thought the finish line was it.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s not a race. It is a journey, to be relished, absorbed, eaten, drank, and recounted. Then, after you finish- revisit every step, every experience, every bite, every sip, and count the pages again. Repeat. Leave the project alone for weeks, work on something completely different, then dive back in with fresh eyes. Lace up your boots and bring the picnic basket.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am continuing on the journey with Mikey in Ashford, working on Season two now. I am also writing my autobiography, to hopefully be a guide for the next indigo child coming up behind me.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In ‘Ashford’ Mikey has assumed the life of his doppelganger Faolan, and has been put into a gladiatorial arena to fight the brute ‘Spartacon the Thrasher’. Incapable of fighting him, Mikey runs away, only to receive Spartacons’ backhand. On the ground and anticipating his death, Mikey ‘sees’ Faolan and we realize for the first time that Mikey and Faolan are the same person.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want to the Audience to emerge from watching this story with the feeling that they need to have a very serious discussion with their inner child, who most adults have neglected for far too long.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”?

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

Patience Diligence Self Love Curiosity Patience

Please share a story or example for each.

Patience- Ex: In the excitement of having finished your first rough

Draft, save the stamps and give it another 10 or 20 rewrites. Wait two weeks. Read again with notebook on the side. Diligence- Ex: Every ‘No’ in the jar will make a more powerful ‘yes’ when you are ready to accept the full container. Self Love- Ex: Despite what you may have heard, loving yourself is not an external thing, it is the closest thing to self parenting that quite possibly will be the key to success. Curiosity- Ex: Who are you? Why are you that way? Are you willing to dive into your own ‘Devine comedy’? If you know what makes you, YOU- can you trace the steps for your characters and truly live in the shoes of someone else without judging them? Patience– Ex: It is not a race. It is a journey.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study)

Perseverance for sure. Pursuit of self truth for another. The more we understand what makes us tick the more we develop a passion for behavior, so the story can unfold naturally around our characters much like our lives unfolded before us.

Can you share a story or example?

Even despite having had my project Plagiarized, I had to understand that they were simply lazy- it will always be easier to point the finger for someone else to do the heavy lifting. But the problem is that their brand will forever have nothing behind it. When it comes time to truly write something for themselves, they will realize they have no knowledge of who they are, or how they became that way, and the cards will fall as they may.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Hemingway, Walt Whitman, Hemingway, Cummings.

Because they have a serious understanding of human beings and their place in the natural world, how we must navigate that path, and how the natural world around us is both terrible and awesome in wonder at the same time.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What if I told you that the modern human is the only species on the planet earth that makes its own environment inhospitable for its kin? That the modern human is incapable of creating tools without foreseeing their destructive ends? What if I told you that Gold and the idea of commerce is a lie? What if I told you that the key to humanities survival lay in the traditions and understanding of indigenous peoples?

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram- @JonCollinBarclay LinkedIn- @J.C.Barclay I don’t use twitter enough to mention here 🙂

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!