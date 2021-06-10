Jazze Jervis: “Passion is probably my favorite thing to chat about!”

Passion is probably my favorite thing to chat about! Isn’t it so incredible as entrepreneurs that we can literally work on whatever we feel most passionate about? What a gift! You can always make an offer from something you feel passionate about! Think about myself and network marketing. I was so passionate about network marketing and the flexibility it gave me and our family. I was passionate about doing it in a different way. So I found a way to make an even bigger impact on the industry and turn this into an offer!

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jazze Jervis.

Jazze Jervis is an ex-Lawyer who reached the top rank in her network marketing company within 2.5 years. She is the Founder of the Ascension Mastermind™️ — the #1 Mastermind for Network Marketers who want to have the A-Z of having a successful business, as well as The Calm Society — a non-business monthly membership where she teaches women the spiritual and mindset practices that have helped her become a 7 figure earner.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! Thank you for having me!

When I first started my career as a lawyer, I was super ambitious. I had every intention of climbing the corporate ladder and securing a Partnership position. I quickly realized, after having my daughter, that this would require sacrifice. Now… I’m totally ok with sacrifice and believe it is a part of our growth. However, I wasn’t prepared to sacrifice the decline in my health or the significant time away from my family.

At the time, I had been looking for other income streams. I’d considered opening my own boutique (lover of fashion) but quickly realized that the overheads and immediate need to quit my corporate job weren’t something that appealed either.

At the same time, I was having a challenging time as a mum dealing with child care illnesses and lack of sleep. I started using essential oils and immediately LOVED them. It didn’t take much for me to become interested in the business opportunity given the huge flexibility and scalability.

I remember saying to my husband that if I was going to be a network marketer, that I wanted to do it differently. Nothing icky. No recruiting. Just a beautiful brand, authentic selling, and the ultimate service. I’m so proud that not only does this describe my own personal business perfectly, but I am also lucky enough to be able to coach other network marketers to do the same. Literally, hashtag blessed!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

What I am most focused on right now in my business is getting my ‘Ascension Method’ out there and showing network marketers that you can absolutely have an authentic and abundant network marketing business. The idea for this is actually a little funny. I was working with a marketing coach in 2020 and I had just gone through a launch for my nonbusiness membership which wasn’t as successful as I would have liked. I was telling her that I just feel so-called to work with business owners, especially network marketers because I KNOW what it’s like to start the business and think — holy moly — there has gotta be a better way to do this than cold-calling and writing a list of all our family members we should contact! And she said — “well why don’t you?” I actually laughed. “No way — there’s no way I could reverse engineer everything I have created and package that into something. I don’t even know where to start”

Well.. she helped me “start” and I’ve been waking up every day more excited than ever since then!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

This is a great question! I feel like most entrepreneurs will say they always had entrepreneurial tendencies. Lemonade stands at age 7, trading and selling marbles at school. You name it, they’ve done it. This really wasn’t the case for me. What I lacked in entrepreneurial aptitude, I made up for in determination and work ethic. I played A LOT of team sports growing up and at a high level. This continued to develop my work ethic, teamwork, strategy, and determination.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I don’t believe there has been one single person that has inspired my journey. Looking back on the past few years in business, I’ve noticed a trend. Any time I’ve been wanting to reach another level in my business, I’ve sought out an expander. Someone who is already doing what I want to be doing. Someone who is inspiring me at the time. Every single person I’ve either worked within a coaching container or binge listened to their Podcast, has served a purpose and inspired me in some way!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have completely turned the way people do network marketing, upside down! When I first started my business, I didn’t resonate with the way it was being taught. I didn’t want to make a list of everybody I knew and contact them. I was so attracted to the freedom and abundance that network marketing provided but wanted to build my business in a really authentic and magnetic way. I sought out marketing coaches, social media guides, copywriting coaches… you name it… I refined my skills and created incredible customer onboarding infrastructure and systems that have enabled me to gain more white space in my calendar to create the other businesses that I have.

I believe that what we do in our company changes the network marketing game and I am SO proud of that!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience, innovation, and courage!

Resilience because network marketing is an industry that is ever-changing and ever-evolving. My husband is also a professional sportsperson and so not only has our company been in a huge growth phase, but we are also navigating a hectic basketball schedule and inconsistency.

Innovation because we truly have completely changed the game for network marketing. Think magnetic marketing, clarifying your message, authentic sales, and social media strategy!

Courage because paving the way and changing the game was not without its challenges. I have intentionally moved away from the traditional forms of network marketing and there are many incredible network marketers who have not only had a lot of success with those methods but believe in them wholeheartedly. We have been so courageous and I’m proud of our team for the work we’re doing!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Oooo spicy question! A really great coach who helped me immensely told me to not worry so much about passive income. I don’t regret anything or wish I hadn’t followed that advice per se, but I do wish I had started thinking about passive income a little sooner!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Flow living! One of the first things I learned and adopted when I first started my business was how to work in alignment with my cycle and the lunar cycle. It’s actually why I started my non-business membership — The Calm Society! To teach women about the power of flow living and how we can actually achieve more, with less “hustle”. I plan my weeks around this, my everyday tasks when I batch content, etc. It’s a game-changer as a female entrepreneur!

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Add value! I think sometimes we can feel afraid to give free advice and value because it doesn’t create the “gap” between what is free and what we are selling. But truly, I’ve created a 7 figure company on the “free”. I have been so consistent in showing up and providing advice and support wherever I can and it’s been such a beautiful and authentic way to build my business.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

With more and more people online, there is more “noise”. What differentiates you from other entrepreneurs is the energy you bring, and when you’re in a “giving” energy, this is so magnetic. The law of abundance tells us that when we give, we receive. And this, my friends, is essential!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Making decisions from a place of current circumstances, instead of possibility.

Not hiring because they feel they’re not making enough money. Not paying a coach because there isn’t the money in their bank account. Of course, as entrepreneurs, cash flow is important. But if we always make decisions based on our current circumstances, where does that lead us? To more circumstance!

I don’t know about you, but I want to be extraordinary! To get that, we have to play BIG! We have to put ourselves in the shoes of our future selves and ask ourselves — what decisions would SHE make?

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Being in a regular job requires an employee mindset. Sure, we can be a solutions-finder but ultimately, we don’t call the shots. As a CEO, everything rests on us. Every decision, every move we make, is our responsibility. This is obviously going to bring with it significant highs and lows. Second-guessing whether we have made the right decision, and dealing with the consequences when things don’t work out.

While the lows can be scary, we wouldn’t enjoy the highs without them! And so I think it’s really important to embrace them, and show gratitude!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Honestly, my husband will tell you this happens on a daily! As soon as my hands start flying as I talk about everything, he knows it’s go-time and that something is really exciting to me! One recent example of this is we just kicked off the next cohort of my Ascension Mastermind™️ and I’ve popped beautiful images of this round’s clients on my office wall and I just cannot explain how excited I feel every single time I walk past the wall and see their beautiful faces!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Absolutely. Just last week, actually, I was quite publicly called out in a negative way about the work I’m doing in the network marketing coaching space. That the work I’m doing should be free. That it goes against “culture”. This was such a challenging experience for me and brought up so many emotions and fears. Fear of being rejected, of not being good enough. And even though I felt pain, I felt hurt, I felt “low”… I’m here. I feel more excited than ever about the impact I can have, and I’m ready to rise!

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Absolutely! My biggest tip is to not ignore the feelings we are having. We have a tendency to ignore “bad” feelings because we worry that continuing to draw attention to them will mean they manifest. But anyone who says that you can’t manifest what you want if you think negative thoughts isn’t telling the truth. We have to get present with these feelings so that we can transmute them into something more constructive. The truth is, the higher you rise, the more that people will project and judge. Remember that this means you’re probably doing something right!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Courage, commitment, passion, service, and gratitude!

We are taught that “niching” down is the way to a successful business and that if someone is already in your niche, then this is a great thing. It means that the niche is profitable. But what if you are going to be the leader who changes the game? What if it’s up to you to pioneer and go first? This is ok too, and this takes courage! There was nobody teaching the way I teach network marketing, and I had so many doubts about whether this would have the type of impact I desired. But I stayed committed and connected to my vision.

As I mentioned above, there are so many highs and lows as an entrepreneur. Sometimes our belief can waver, but our commitment mustn’t. We have to work hard to stay committed to our vision. This is what will always keep us going!

Passion is probably my favorite thing to chat about! Isn’t it so incredible as entrepreneurs that we can literally work on whatever we feel most passionate about? What a gift! You can always make an offer from something you feel passionate about! Think about myself and network marketing. I was so passionate about network marketing and the flexibility it gave me and our family. I was passionate about doing it in a different way. So I found a way to make an even bigger impact on the industry and turn this into an offer!

As I mentioned above, when we come from a place of service of value, not only does this feel incredible, but we are always rewarded. When we give free value, when we show up consistently for our audience, that’s what counts and that’s what simultaneously builds trust and relationships with our audience.

And last, but certainly not least, gratitude. The fastest way to attract what we want into our life and business is to show gratitude for what we have and what we are calling in. Showing gratitude for the good, but also for the not-so-good. Gratitude for the fact that we get to wake up every day and do what we love. That we get to impact people’s lives.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is about having the courage to go first and to keep going when things get tough. Resilience is about prioritizing ourselves and our mental and physical well-being so that we can show up in the best way we know-how. Resilience is being a solutions-finder, even when things feel hard, or like there is no solution in sight. It’s about staying connected to what you want to create, even when you feel like your world is crumbling around you.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes. My parents lost everything when I was in high school. They moved to a different place while I was still finishing school so that I could go to University and study law. They have never fully recovered and I have supported them financially on and off over my adult years. It has been the ultimate lesson on resilience, forgiveness, and compassion. All traits that I feel I may have been lacking, had I not been through what I have with them.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Absolutely. I truly believe that in every situation, we either get what we want or we get the lesson we need. When we view life and situations in this way, then there’s no way that we can “fail”. If we approached everything from this place, we would play bigger, wouldn’t we? We would try new things? We would press “go” on that idea we have been sitting with. And most importantly, we wouldn’t let difficult situations derail what we are creating and manifesting.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a coach, I know that the energy I’m in for a coaching session, and my capacity to hold space for them, is one of the most important things for me to consider. If I come to a session with negative energy or attitude, that is going to have an impact on my client and their mindset. My clients come to me because I give them permission to be the leader, the front-runner. To have unwavering beliefs.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“It is not the critic who counts. Not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs, who comes short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt.

This is my favorite quote of all time! It is about resilience, and about courage. I try and show up in this way every single day, as a changemaker in my industry.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can check out my Instagram page here — https://www.instagram.com/jazzejervis_/

And my website — www.jazzejervis.com.au

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!