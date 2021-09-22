Jayme Ambrose: “Focus on how we close those identified social gaps”

Focus on how we close those identified social gaps. Is our software not only identifying need but ensuring that the gaps are closed? Are we resolving the gaps? How is it being documented and how are we communicating those outcomes?

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jayme Ambrose.

Jayme Ambrose is the visionary and CEO behind Adobe Care & Wellness an innovative health care solutions company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. While studying for her doctorate, the 30-year nursing veteran developed a holistic and integrative healthcare model for a class project. At her professor’s urging, Ambrose took her thesis project from concept to reality — and officially launched the company in 2018.

After completing her doctorate in 2012, The Beech Group agreed to pilot her model, if Jayme agreed to accept a position as VP of Clinical Services. In 2016, she signed her first insurance company contract and initiated her holistic approach to case management for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial members. Her model integrates data analysis with human touch to deliver proactive and preventative care that improves health, decreases hospital and ER visits, and reduces costs.

In 2017, The Beech Group decided to sell the company and gave Ambrose an opportunity to purchase her division. She agreed and opened the doors to Adobe Care & Wellness with the mission: To positively improve the lives we touch.

Under Ambrose’s direction, Adobe Care & Wellness develops software to track vital information to address the needs of its members, alert case managers of action items from home safety evaluations, provides care through its Adobe Provider Group and delivers results. Since 2018, the company has grown from 12 employees to more than 150. Its added new insurance contracts and now provides more than 40,000 lives with healthcare solutions and services.

Ambrose holds a BS and a master’s in nursing from ASU, and a doctorate in nursing and health care administration from Case Western Reserve University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew-up on a farm in Indiana. My brothers and I spent the summers with my grandparents fishing in Minnesota and riding ponies on a dairy farm.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve had many interesting experiences throughout my career, but the most interesting is the start-up of my current company, Adobe Care & Wellness. It has been an amazing adventure to grow the company, innovate and create new ways to deliver health care services and to create positive outcomes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful for my wife of 21 years. She has supported me in my decision to return to school and through the completion of my doctorate. Never complaining when homework or class stood in the way of our time. She encouraged and supported my dreams and inspires me to be the best I can be. She stood beside me through tough days and pushed me to walk through the chaos. I would not be where I am today without Pat sharing the journey.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Share how that quote was relevant to you in your life?

The signature on my email includes the following quote:

To love what you do and feel that it matters, how could anything be more fun?

— Katherine Graham

This quote captures how I describe my company and my role. We are always looking at how we can improve outcomes, create a positive impact, and make sure we are having fun doing it! A person’s passion lies in the joy of creating something new and seeing how it impacts the lives of others. The ripple effect is amazing to not only envision but to watch it come to fruition.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity, innovative, risk-taker

Tenacity: I’m a person who never gives up, I went back to school to get my doctorate and while it took 10 years to complete — I did it! I cared for a disabled son, worked full-time and managed the day-to-day chaos we all live in, but I knew what I wanted to do, and I stuck with it.

Innovator: Throughout my career, I have always looked at how do we can do it better. One out of seven elderly live in poverty. Knowing that statistic motivates me to look at how do we improve their quality of life. Adobe Care & Wellness is about taking what we know and shifting how healthcare is delivered. Utilizing and combining the human touch with the technology.

Risk-taker: My team will tell you that when I am asked to create, do, implement, I never say no. My answer is, "Yes, we can do that!" and then we will figure it out. I never owned a company but stepped into it and it has flourished.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness.

To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Our focus is to improve the quality of life for our patients. With one in seven elderly living in poverty, as we meet with our patients, we are addressing the social determinant issues of food insecurities, financial hardships, transportation gaps, and medications costs. We are also working with the patients to increase their health literacy and combat loneliness. The Adobe Care & Wellness health care model takes a holistic approach to help ensure better outcomes and quality of life.

How do you think your technology can address this?

We utilize our technology to help identify those in need. We developed an app called MASLOW, that allows patients to answer questions related to social determinant issues and then provides the closest geolocated resource. We are also utilizing our risk stratification tools to identify those at greatest risk of needing services and we reach out to them to make sure they are getting access to what they need. Adobe Care & Wellness also applies the human touch to all the technological components it utilizes. That is what makes us unique as a software-based healthcare company.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have been a nurse for more than 20 years. During that time, I have often witnessed how the elderly in America are a forgotten generation. They suffer silently, never talking about their lack of food, inability to pay their utilities etc. I began to formulate concept for our healthcare program during my doctoral program. Asking the question: How do we change healthcare to not only provide better care but improve the quality of life for those we serve? That is the vision that continues to drive our programs and our services.

How do you think this might change the world?

What we have proven is when we improve the quality of life, adherence to care plans improve and ultimately the cost of healthcare decreases. We are pushing healthcare to move from disease management to addressing the core issues that lead to poor health, and poor adherence to prescribed care. When you can move the patient focus from lack of food, shelter, safety, you are then able to begin increasing health literacy and creating the ability to increase adherence to self-care that leads to better health.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Our technology is focused on creating an improved quality of life for those we serve. I don’t see any negative impacts as it is not being pushed on anyone or mandated. It is a tool to create opportunities for a better life.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

We build our software to provide services for others. Our team documents needs, resolutions of those needs and communicates with each other. For us to succeed it is important that as we:

Remember our mission- To positively impact the lives we touch. As we create programs, we should always be asking the question, is this answering the mission? Are we building, changing, adding to the solution? Focus on how we close those identified social gaps. Is our software not only identifying need but ensuring that the gaps are closed? Are we resolving the gaps? How is it being documented and how are we communicating those outcomes? Make sure we are providing measurable results. Everything we do is connected to an outcome. We need to be able to measure data points and ensure that what we are doing is meeting the needs of the patients. Always listen to the ones using the technology. When something is working, the software users will tell you how and what may be the best solution. We create software to meet the needs of those using it. Be patient. We just finished a project that has been on our wish list for four years. It is wonderful to be able to use the new program but there are always changes and improvements, or new programs we want to add. Some projects take longer than others, so we need to prioritize and determine what project need to be tackled immediately.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

All that we do has a ripple effect. If you focus on how you can make one person’s life better, you are actually making a bigger change than you can see in that moment. There is always opportunity to do one seemingly small thing that will make someone smile, feel safer, or cared for. In doing so you create a chain reaction that you may never see the end of, but you were part of creating a positive shift.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Eleanor Roosevelt. She is an American icon who did so much to make the lives of others better. She saw the world during one of the worse times in our nation’s history. She got out there in the community to see what was happening, got her “hands dirty” to learn what people needed. She created smiles and security for those in need. As the First Lady, she was able to bring that information back and shine a light on it to invoke change. The articles she wrote became internationally known. She was also a mentor to the people around her, working to raise others up and as a leader, she didn’t try to take all the credit but her works speak volumes.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.