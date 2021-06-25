Jaylissa Lea of Jliss Lea: “Entrepreneurs are like a sponge”

Entrepreneurs are like a sponge. Constantly learning but not applying-I have bought more courses, books, podcasts, and coaching programs because I love learning. But more knowledge doesn’t mean anything unless you’re implementing it.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaylissa Lea- Jliss Lea.

Jaylissa Lea’s mission is to build brands that leave a legacy and create a movement that will better serve the world. Through the lens of business and psychology, she helps entrepreneurs rebrand and set the highest standards for themselves so that they aren’t just simply “existing”, but are acknowledged and respected by showing people what they are truly capable of. She has a background in clinical psychology, academic research and luxury management which allows her to create premium, timeless strategies to redefine luxury and personal standards.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was always a very curious child, and I loved studying human behaviors-how they think and why they do what they do. Growing up I’d always had an eye for design, luxury goods, and fashion, so I pursued that at the age of 18 and moved to NY by myself. I always saw people with nice things who seemed so ‘proud’ of themselves, which made me believe that having material things was the key to happiness. It wasn’t until I fell into anxiety and severe depression from the “rat race” lifestyle of New York, that I realized I had my goals completely backwards. Without inner fulfilment, confidence, and self reassurance, none of the outside world matters. That’s when I decided to dedicate my life to helping people find their internal truth, who they are and what they want out of life because sadly, these things aren’t taught in school.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t control what happens to you, but you can control your response”. I’ve lived by this quote since I first heard it in high school. So many obstacles are thrown at us throughout our lives, and we have all the control over how we deal with it. I try to take every negative and turn it into a positive in some way, at the very least, a lesson learned.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Avatar : tree of souls “eywa” really shifted my perspective that we’re all the same, the concept of time and space is manufactured by humans, if you’re able to bypass the dimension we live in, you realize how much more is out there, and how trivial so many of our debates are.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic I was a yoga instructor/ phd student studying in clinical psychology. Due to covid, I lost my position as an in person instructor, and of course school courses were moved completely online. It didn’t feel aligned with me spending so much money on online courses, so I chose to take a year off to explore other options.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

After exploring, it came down to two options: The first option was to get a 9–5 job, which at the time was impossible and I knew I wouldn’t be happy with one. The second option was to really focus on my online business. At the time it was all about yoga and mindset, but people were more interested in learning how I built my personal brand and online presence.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I never intended to teach business, but it’s what people were attracted to, because no one thought mindset was a problem they needed to address. So I started coaching people on the backend while still teaching yoga classes / mindset online. I had a hard time letting go of my title because my goal has always been to help others realize their highest potential through mindset, even though I began posting more personal branding content, I still had a hard time letting go of the mindset and yoga aspect.

It wasn’t until my Instagram account was randomly deleted, that I finally committed to shifting. I lost my content, audience, and memories that Ii’d built, but it gave me the opportunity for a clean slate. I created a new account right away and I thought to myself, “ this could be a blessing in disguise”. Now I have a fresh start and I don’t have to feel guilty about catering to my yoga audience while trying to branch out into business coaching. So I committed 100% to business coaching with personal branding as the focus, but everything I teach is still mindset focused. People have to believe in themselves first, before others will believe in them.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It’s absolutely incredible! Once I found my unique selling proposition and way to position myself, the rebrand has been way more successful than my old personal brand as a yoga/mindset mentor. People now truly believe in my service, movement,and the value I provide. I quickly built an audience that shows up consistently for me and I am so grateful for them.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful for Emi, she started out as my assistant, but now she’s the manager and the glue that keeps everything together as my trusted advisor. I think having people that share the same vision as you, and are willing to go through thick and thin with you no matter what is so important. There are times when I didn’t believe in myself or my business, but she constantly reminds me how we are literally transforming peoples life and creating an entire movement. I’m so excited for what ‘s in store for both of our futures.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Yes! I have been able to build incredible relationships thanks to clubhouse. I’ve met Tim Storey (Oprah’s coach) Yosef Martin (CEO of Boxy Charm), Grant Cardone, Brad Lea, Keith (Ceo of Time Magazine) all from clubhouse. These are the most valuable relationships that I can’t imagine building anywhere else. I also cultivated a like minded community which I call my ‘minionaires’ and they quickly became my family that I talk to more than my real life family.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Entrepreneurs are like a sponge. Constantly learning but not applying-I have bought more courses, books, podcasts, and coaching programs because I love learning. But more knowledge doesn’t mean anything unless you’re implementing it. Being an entrepreneur isn’t about how skilled you are, but how skilled you are at juggling things and managing every aspect of your business when starting out. You have to wear so many different hats until you’re comfortable outsourcing or team building. I was doing everything from design, websites, HR, social media, PR, lead gen, emails, and the list goes on… Self doubt is very real-so many people fail in their first year of business because they give up right before their breakthrough. Persistence and self belief are the most important things you can have. My family initially doubted my choices thinking it was an excuse not to finish my PHD, because they didn’t see the results of my work. Having supportive people around you during the unstable beginnings of your business is so important. You need to block out all the noise and stay in your lane, focus on your vision and don’t get shiny object syndrome-So many people are telling me about network marketing, crypto, NFTs, memberships-It’s so important to know when to stop consuming and focus on implementing. Entrepreneurs are like a sponge. Constantly learning but not applying-I have bought more courses, books, podcasts, and coaching programs because I love learning. But more knowledge doesn’t mean anything unless you’re implementing it. I am not the boss, the clients are. You build your business off of the desires of your clients. Building out my course was based on the feedback of my community and not solely what I wanted to do. Nobody wanted to learn mindset through yoga, but they love hearing about mindset from a luxury angle.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Focus on things that you can control. Stick with your values, your goals and your mission. It becomes bulletproof when you have clarity on who you are. Regardless of what happens, your purpose is going to be your drive to success, pandemic or not. Lots of sleep, meditation, and journaling helps too 🙂

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would definitely be to help everyone realize that they are a luxury brand. Everyone is built so differently and society puts us in a box that needs external validation. For me, it’s to help people realize how unique they are, help them tell their stories, and then magnify their exposure so other people are aware of it as well. Brand building is just relationship building. I believe that if we all can focus on self care and caring for others, this world would be a much better place.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Oprah Winfrey- Her versatility is on another level. She embodies everything a strong person brand should. Once I googled her profession, and was so overwhelmed with everything she has done and all the different hats she wears. I would love to learn more about how she manages that and what she enjoys the most.

How can our readers follow you online?

Clubhouse jliss.lea

Instagram Jaylissalea

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!