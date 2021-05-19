Jayden Premo: To be the best, you also need to be innovative

Everyone wants personal success and to learn the keys to success. Everyone wants to have a happy, healthy life, do meaningful work, enjoy a career, and achieve financial independence. Everyone wants to make a difference in the world, to be significant, to have a positive impact on those around him or her. Everyone wants to do something wonderful with his or her life.

How are you supposed to feel when the world turns upside down in the middle of one of the most crucial years of your career? That’s the test that faced every Hip Hopper or Rapper in 2021. This year didn’t go according to anyone’s views, but the most flourishing artists figured out ways to adjust and keep pushing their careers forward anyway.

Jayden has all the skill, quality, Impact and influence. Mastering lyricism and flow are still very powerful, but it’s not everything. To be the best, you also need to be innovative, learn how to craft complete songs, and bring a brand-new style to the table.

Jayden says, a successful life has a different meaning for everyone. Some would want to be entrepreneurs, while others might aim to make a difference in others’ lives, or some just want to dance. Whatever your goals may be, you need motivation to get closer to achieving them.

Success is, quite simply, the accomplishment of a predetermined goal. We consciously or subconsciously set goals for ourselves all the time. It might be something as simple as being on time for an appointment; it could also be something relatively important such as meeting a monthly deadline. It could safely be said that success cannot be achieved or measured unless you set goals for yourself.

Jayden Premo combines melodic sound design with simply confident vocals for this career-driven new single TipTOP! He is a complete combo artist who is going to be the best in the business. Quality music which shows in TipTOP! confirms he is here to stay for long and on the top list. The whole thing feels instantly relevant to the current hip hop landscape whilst drawing in more than a few elements of pop to keep things accessible.