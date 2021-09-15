Jayde Duncan: “The New Age Crypto Business Mentor You Need’

The MSU Girl Goes Onto Be The Crypto Mentor Every Individual Needs.

Let’s discuss crypto from the most grounded information we all believe. A cryptocurency is supposedly a medium of exchange that is digital in nature. Mostly non-governmental and relies on cryptography for its security. It can easily become the vast majority of currency in the world in the form of exchangeable units that are issued and have their value controlled by governments. This allows the currency to float freely on the market, where the value derives in part from supply and demand, and is backed by the ability of that state to raise revenues. This could be one of the strongest currencies of the era, though highly-volatile.

The value of these crypto coins are derived solely by its supply and demand. The demand for crypto currency is driven by consumer trust in the currency as a medium of exchange, which is common to all currencies, and by the demand for a currency that is not subject to government or any specific organization-based control. We would require many experts, their experiences to help enter the market. Jayde Duncan is one of them.



Jayde Duncan

Jayde Duncan is the Vice President of the Blockchain Association in MSU (Morgan State University). Her purpose is to educate, stimulate, and motivate members to expand upon the basics of blockchain and Fintech and develop students into thought leaders and practitioners of the new asset class. She categorizes them further as below:

-> Structure blockchain events bi-weekly for MSU members.

-> Create challenges and Hack-a-thons for members.

-> Discover how blockchain can deliver real business value, be equitable to all participants, and promote open innovation and collaboration.



Jayde’s Efforts Into The Growing Space

Jayde Duncan has a passion for helping people understand the power of the emerging crypto currency industry. As a responsible budding entrepreneur she is, Jayde educates and mentors people of all ages and backgrounds in the new age of digital currency. Drawing on from her knowledge and experience, she teaches everyone possible in the MSU to master both Bitcoin and Crypto markets. She could be the next multi-million dollar investor and trader, and also help hundreds of individuals become profitable, as well.

People over profits has always been my motto and I believe highly in service to others”, she says. Jayde believes that the struggles of living are financially burdened and hence it is quite necessary to take and make efforts to understand the high-risk, high-return business, provided you have the heart to take the losses at times, too. Once she discovered the power behind crypto currency, she felt a passion to help other people get in on this promising activity. She became interested in network marketing and began running an educational and mentor-guided space to help people understand and students learning investment strategies. “I think in my generation now, everybody wants to get money to buy things…to look cute and to be flashy kind of thing, but when I had started my business, I had to put money back into my business, with the money I just profited,” Duncan added.

