Jaybandsome: “Success does not happen overnight”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jaybandsome.

Teenage up-and-coming rapper, Jaybandsome, was raised in the Bronx’s Edenwald Housing Projects with his siblings, including rapper and reality star Dream Doll. Jay has been mentored in the studio with Queens, New York rapper Lougotcash signed to Gwinnin Records and Bronx, New York rapper Vyse179. In 2021, Jaybandsome released his first video, “Looking Up” with Hitmatic Records.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in The Bronx in Edenwald Projects. Although I grew up in the projects I never had it rough. My mom and dad always made sure I never needed anything. They are always there for me making sure all my needs are taken care of.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always had a passion for music but was scared to go out and pursue it. My sister encouraged me to go into the booth one night when I went with her to the studio and it was up from there.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was scheduled to perform at my first showcase in Brooklyn, I was so nervous since this was my first performance in front of an audience. My heart was racing and I was sweating like crazy. When I started performing the response from the audience was amazing and which put all my fears to rest.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was in a studio session and started rushing through my lyrics which caused me to start stuttering which I have never done before. Since then, I learned to not rush and take my time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have started my own clothing line which I am putting together myself. I am also looking towards having some features on my new project from different established artists.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

– Diversity brings together different races and cultures

– Diversity allows the younger generation to see positive role models they can look up to

– Diversity in films allows us to hear and see other people’s stories which may relate to our lives.

– Diversity in film and the music industry may stop all the violence our culture is facing through awareness.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

– You’re going to face roadblocks. Don’t get discouraged.

(I had a song I recorded and loved. However, my team did not feel the same way) — Studio sessions can be long

(As a teenager I look forward to hanging out with my friends but when I have to go to the studio and work play time is put on hold it’s time to work)

– Video Production can be very time consuming

(I’ve been recording my video for my new single (THE WEEKEND). We have spent over 2 months getting the footage together and many many hours recording the video)

– Success does not happen overnight

( You have to put in the work to make it to the top as an established rapper) — You have to be open to change

(What I think is a go my team may feel different and make changes).

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Just stay focused and don’t give up if this is your passion. Success does not happen overnight.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would continue to support and push the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement especially to our young black generation which is being killed by law enforcement at a high rate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful towards my sister Tabatha (Dreamdoll). She is the first person who took me to the studio. She just finished recording her session. I went into the booth and started rapping on the microphone. However, I did not know the mic was still on. All I saw was everybody jumping up and down and screaming yeah Jay. I was so hype.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everything happens in due time. When it’s your time, It’s your time.

I learned to move at my own pace and not to rush things.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

DJ Khaled — He would be a great mentor and I know I would learn a lot about the entertainment business from him.

How can our readers follow you online?

Twitter: iamjaybandsome

Instagram: @iamjaybandsome

Facebook: jaybandsome

Youtube: jaybandome

Tik Tok: jaybandsome

