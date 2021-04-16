Jayaleigh Bowen: “Make sure they feel supported and safe to voice concerns and ideas”

My spiritual and mindful practices contribute to my success because they help me focus on the most important things for my business and life in each moment. When I’m grounded and my mind is neutral after meditating and tuning in, I receive very clear information and instruction.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jayaleigh Bowen.

Jayaleigh Bowen is a Sacred Channel, Alchemist, and Spiritual Mentor to celebs, creatives, visionary CEO’s, and their teams. Her potent process of clearing personal, generational, and collective beliefs from the cellular memory, activates leaders to make quantum leaps in their lives and business fast. She’s a self-proclaimed lover of luxury cozy and transmutes high-frequency templates for wealth, ease, impact, and delight to her clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

Growing up I read a ton and was fascinated with different characters and the human experience, what makes us tick, what makes us similar and what makes our individual stories unique.

I started acting lessons to explore this at the age of 8, was in all my highschool plays, and was accepted into a specialized theatre and drama performance program at University.

My fascination with story is very present now in my quantum healing practice where I’m working with client’s whole life timelines, past life, present, future and also the ancestral stories that are in our cells.

After a dark night of the soul experience almost 20 years ago, I found much solace and healing in yoga. I was able to be in the present moment in class, instead of ruminating on the past and having anxiety about the future. I came home to my body, my emotions, and myself.

I became a yoga and meditation instructor with multiple certifications including, hatha, yin, restorative and kundalini yoga. At the same time I studied energy and cellular healing, reawakening my channeling abilities.

After I had my daughter 5 years ago, I hired my first business coach and began offering healing activation and coaching packages which allows me to help my clients fall back in love with themselves, jump into soul aligned fulfilling work, and change the course of their lives by releasing trauma imprints and activating their gifts. It has also allowed me to go from just making ends meet to running a successful business and buying our first house outside of the busy city.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

Growing up I was an empath kid with no particular religious or spiritual foundation, but I always felt there was “more” and was very curious. I went with a childhood best friend to her family’s church a few times to explore, and again years later to another friend’s church camp. In retrospect, poor them as we were almost kicked out for being too disruptive and loud. I distinctly remember one counselor coming into our cabin and saying, “ I can’t even hear myself pray.” Suffice to say, church wasn’t for me. I’ve always felt the most connection, to my soul, to the Divine, and to this whole shared experience, when in nature.

I was a long distance runner in my early years and remember jogging to the edge of Lake Ontario and experiencing that “runner’s high,” this euphoria and deep sense of connection in my heart while looking out at the horizon.

I spent childhood summers at our beloved rustic cottage on crown land and I remember falling asleep to the sound of drums and singing at pow wow ceremonies across the lake. What a blessing!

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

In my quantum healing business I help my clients recognize and release blocks on a very deep energetic level. I see where the blocks are in their bodies and know exactly which kind of healing activation to run to release it. The other half of my business is usually spent writing.

They’re both an expression of co-creation and inspiration with the Divine so before I begin a session with a client or commence a piece of writing I tune in. I check in with how my body is feeling and what it needs, how my energy is feeling and flowing, what desires to come through me as the channel today, and what my client needs (even if they don’t know it ;). I also light a candle as this time is sacred.

Although I don’t always remember with 2 small kids who need dinner, bath and storytime, I try to meditate, de-cord and clear my energy at the end of the day too.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

My spiritual and mindful practices contribute to my success because they help me focus on the most important things for my business and life in each moment. When I’m grounded and my mind is neutral after meditating and tuning in, I receive very clear information and instruction.

One of my spiritual practices, and signature process with clients, is knowing what my Core Pattern is. This is a limiting belief and block rooted in a past experience and stuck in the cellular memory that subconsciously sabotages our success and happiness in many ways. Having released this myself, and being aware of how it shows up and what that feels like has changed everything because it no longer derails me or keeps me in fear and playing small.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I would say do your best to have compassion and love for everyone and understand that this means you too! Love comes in all kinds of expressions. It can be expressed softly and sometimes it needs to be expressed in what might come across as “tough love.”

Let’s say someone says or does something that bothers you. Well firstly you can use it as an opportunity to look at what the inner pattern or belief might be for yourself and can you shift it? There are so many modalities and amazing practitioners who can help with this so get support if you need it.

Secondly, doing our best, and that’s all we can do, to keep in mind that EVERYONE reacts from their own wounding and imprinted beliefs, and that ours isn’t the only truth or perspective.

Thirdly, keep in mind that you are not a bad or unkind person for putting up a boundary. That could mean, saying no to something, taking a break, or sharing an opposing opinion. Recently for me it meant blocking someone on social media. And I wrestled with it! Well what does it mean about me? Am I being dramatic? Am I not coming from my higher self? Am I too emotional etc. etc. Ultimately I was feeling disrespected and drained energetically so it was in MY best interest, nothing to do with the other person, to extract them from my field. I felt better immediately and was much more able to focus on the things that matter like my family and my clients.

In conclusion, be kind to others and try to give them a wide berth of understanding, unless or until it means you’re not being kind to yourself. You deserve to feel loved and safe too.

And always make sure you’re having fun!

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

Some of the most impactful moments in my spiritual life are meeting and working with teachers and mentors.

When I decided to become a yoga instructor I asked around about good teachers and programs. The first name given to me was Anandashakti of Sananda Devi Yoga. Her program was almost a year long and I was an impatient Aries eager to start teaching so I kept looking. Almost a year later (the irony) after nothing else had felt right, I decided, hey I might as well meet her. When she opened her door I knew she was my teacher. It was my first “when the student is ready the teacher will appear” moment. Anandashakti was also the one to give ME my Core Pattern Reading and I’ll never forget it. A very specific Spirit Guide spoke through her to me the whole time which is something that hadn’t happened in her work prior. So I met a significant Guide in the flesh and Guide in Spirit that year.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My first business coach was Ingrid Arna. I loved being in her mastermind because she gets how important it is that we do the inner healing work to truly see the success, fulfillment and impact we desire to have in the external. And she cares about talented women making the shift from being overworked and underpaid, to being in overflow of money, time and energy so we can make the difference we came here to make. I learned that my work is priceless and that the people meant to work with me need me to show up! And I quadrupled my income that year 😉

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Remember that not everyone approaches projects in the same way. Give them some freedom in HOW they do things because they might amaze you, teach you, or get it done faster!

Create a feeling of spaciousness so people know they have some time to take a pause, walk outside, breath, or stretch. This does wonders for mental health AND productivity.

Make sure they feel supported and safe to voice concerns and ideas.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Global meditation everyday somewhere to connect, discuss and share your experiences and get support afterward.

I am also very interested in working with parents as they are the guides for the new conscious souls coming into the world to shape our future. So a movement whereby parents receive inner child and childhood trauma healing so patterns of low self worth are no longer passed on. I actually do this already, hint hint 😉

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

Come on over to Instagram and follow me @jayaleighconnects for insights, activations, and meditations to clear inner blocks and free yourself up to live a beautiful and rewarding life.

Women are invited to join me inside my free fb healing activation group, The Ascended Woman with Jayaleigh.