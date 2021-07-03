Jay Shephard: “Being an independent artist is expensive”

The world is changing at a rapid pace and with change comes diversification. Technology is now more advanced than ever before; this means that persons from various cultural backgrounds are now being exposed to different cultures as exposure is now far reaching. It is important for entertainers to learn and understand their audience and to do their best to be relatable while expressing their talent. This promotes inclusion and encourages integration.

Jamaal Marc Anthony Saunders, known professionally as Jay Shephard, is world renowned for his distinct sound. This genre-blending singer is a dynamic reggae fusion artist and vocalist who was born and raised in Nassau, Bahamas. The name “Jay Shephard” resulted from a traumatic near death experience that shifted the entire course of his life and steered young Jamaal onto a spiritual journey where he was gifted with the ability to sing. In 2018, he started his entertainment company Good Vybz Nation LLC and went on to win the Elevation Award for “Best International Artist” later on that year. In 2020 Jay was awarded a Billboard plaque for his single “Lady Love”, which is featured on the Billboard Charting “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica; The Reggae Collector’s edition” album.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Nassau Bahamas. I moved around a lot but I was always exposed to music. As an only child I found solace in music from every genre. I always knew growing up that I would leave a great legacy and impact the lives of many. My uncle was a musician therefore I always wanted to be like him. I knew that I couldn’t sing even though I had a passion for it, therefore my mother enrolled me in dance classes.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I found myself on this career path when I went off to college. I began rapping because I was a huge Bone Thugs N’ Harmony fan. During my sophomore year in college I was shot in the face by a friend at that time. Throughout my recovery period I questioned my purpose here on earth. I had to learn to walk, eat, speak again as I’d lost my left eye during my traumatic near death experience. One night an entity visited me and I was immediately gifted the ability to sing.

When I was in college I was desperate for a record deal. I met a female online from Germany who was a backup dancer for reggae acts and she expressed that she did a lot of work with Morgan Heritage at that time. She advised me that she knew a lot of people and that if I flew over, we could work. I flew over to Germany and was immediately introduced to a DJ who invited me to perform at a huge nightclub. Following this performance, I was introduced to Maurice Hoover who eventually began managing me and facilitated my Sony Distribution Deal.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the biggest mistakes that I made occurred in 2007. One night I was in studio with Figgy McKnight and while recording a guy came into the studio, after he left I was advised that he was a writer for P. Diddy. I was then told that the guy would be returning the following day and at that time I might be able to meet him. I met with him the next day and we exchanged numbers as he loved my music. The following weekend I met with him along with Lil Wayne’s manager and played my music for the pair. Upon my surprise Lil Wayne’s manager advised that he wanted me to meet with Baby later on that night. His manager then advised me that they were creating a new Cash Money team and they didn’t have a reggae act as yet and he felt that I would be perfect. Unfortunately, at that time I was afraid to leave my CD because my songs were not copy written at the time and I was nervous when I recalled what had transpired with the “Hot Boyz” therefore I did not meet with the Baby that night. The following year the New Cash money team was rolled out and the line up included Nicki Minaj and Drake.

When I began my career I was so afraid to take risks however, I have since learned to be more open and to get out of my own way. Now I pride myself on remaining ready for any opportunity that comes by.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently working on a feature for my latest release “Feelings”. It is a surprise however; I am excited to work along with this huge feature artist.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The five things I wish I knew at the beginning of my career are:

It takes years to become an overnight success

Failing is an important part of the learning process

Being an independent artist is expensive

If you do not believe in yourself, no one else will

You must be willing to sacrifice it all for your dream

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The key to success within the music industry is to ensure that you have a great team in place and to take things one step at a time. The journey is far more important than the destination. Artists are required to have a certain level of humility and patience within this field. It is done unto every man as they believe.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a firm believer in the Law of Attraction. If I could inspire any movement, it would be a movement surrounding this concept. If you believe that you can do something you will AND if you believe you can’t do something you won’t. Our lives are a reflection of our thoughts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is my biggest supporter. She always reminds me that I am destined for greatness and that I am someone special. She has made so many sacrifices to ensure that I am able to do what I love professionally.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “It is Done Unto every man as they believe”. As time progresses this quote becomes more meaningful than ever before.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private sit down with Jay-Z because he is a huge inspiration to me. He has emerged from being one of the biggest rappers of all time to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest men. His business mindset and talent is something I would like to emulate in my life.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can visit my website www.jayshephard.net/ or follow me on all social media platforms @jayshephardmusic or email [email protected].